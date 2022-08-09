Read full article on original website
Related
Superintendent Woods Seeks 2022-2023 Student Advisory Council
State School Superintendent Richard Woods seeks students in grades 10-12 to serve on his 2022-2023 Student Advisory Council. These students will meet with Superintendent Woods to discuss the impact of state policies in the classroom and other education-related issues. They will serve as the Superintendent's ambassadors to their respective schools.
Georgia DOT Partners with Indeed to Host Virtual Job Fair on Thursday
What: Do you or someone you know have a calling for public service where the day to day activities make a difference in your community? The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair for Highway Maintenance Technicians. Positions are open across the state.
VSU’s Alan Rowe Named President of State Law Enforcement Organization
Valdosta State University Chief of Police Alan Rowe stands at the helm of the largest professional association for law enforcement administrators in Georgia. His fundamental purpose is to provide the most up-to-date and relevant training available for the more than 700 senior law enforcement leaders he represents. Rowe was sworn...
Girls on the Run South Georgia Expands Territory to Inspire More Girls
Girls on the Run South Georgia announced the council has been approved to expand its territory from Brooks, Cook, Lowndes, Lanier and Thomas counties to add Berrien, Colquitt, Mitchell and Tift Counties. Executive Director, Mary Crawford said,"We are excited about this opportunity to serve more girls in South Georgia. Our...
