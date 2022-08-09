Read full article on original website
AG Carr: Medicaid Fraud Division Secures $650,000 Settlement with Atlanta Behavioral Medicine
Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Atlanta Behavioral Medicine, Inc., an Atlanta-based psychotherapy services provider, has agreed to pay $650,000 to resolve allegations that it improperly billed Georgia Medicaid for therapy services that never occurred. “Our Medicaid Fraud Division works diligently to uphold the integrity of Georgia’s Medicaid program...
Oglethorpe CEO Praises NRC and Vogtle 3 Workforce for Hard Work, Perseverance
Today, Oglethorpe Power Chief Executive Officer Michael L. Smith issued the following statement regarding the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) finding that all acceptance criteria in the combined license for Vogtle Electric Generating Plant, Unit 3 are met. Oglethorpe Power is a co-owner of Vogtle Units 3 and 4. "Oglethorpe...
Gov. Kemp Dedicates $240M for New Grant Program to Expand High-Speed Internet
Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the investment of $240 million to support the continued expansion of high-speed internet services to Georgians. These funds will be made available through the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program (CPF). CPF funding will be administered and deployed by the Office of Planning and Budget (OPB) through a competitive grant program, beginning August 15.
Codi Norred of Georgia Interfaith Power & Light on Partnerships & Impact
Codi Norred of Georgia Interfaith Power & Light explains the partnership between the organizations and why others should partner with Interfaith Power & Drawdown Georgia. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
Gwinnett Chamber Advances Global Entrepreneurship with Latest MOU
The Gwinnett Chamber and the Atlanta Chinese Entrepreneur Club (ACEC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that recognizes the importance of supporting and growing global business entrepreneurs in the greater Gwinnett region. The ACEC is a nonprofit organization that assists Chinese-American entrepreneurs in learning and developing sound business models in the U.S.
Duluth Trading Company to Open New Fulfillment Center in Georgia
Today Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Duluth Trading Company, a casualwear, workwear and accessory retailer for men and women, will build a new distribution and fulfillment facility in Adairsville. The new facility will create over 300 new jobs and represents an investment of $53 million in Bartow County. "We...
National 8-1-1 Day Highlights the Importance of Contacting Georgia 811 Before Starting a Digging Project
In honor of National 8-1-1 Day (August 11), Atlanta Gas Light reminds property owners and professional excavators of the importance of calling Georgia 811 before starting any outdoor digging projects. Georgia law requires a call to 811 at least three business days before the work. The call notifies the appropriate...
Atlanta Small Business Leader Debuts on Inc. 5000 List
Polish Dental Center, a women-owned and women-led dental practice with four locations across Georgia, earned a spot on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The Inc. 5000 represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. The company joins the ranks of past Georgia winners like Chicken Salad Chick, Henri’s Bakery & Deli, Greenlight, Corrective Chiropractic, EMS Technology Solutions and many other well-known names who gained national exposure as honorees on the list.
Georgia State Patrol Going for Another State Win in Annual Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest
Georgia law enforcement hopes your votes will fuel them to victory in the Annual Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest. It's held through the American Association of State Troopers. See. .
Georgia DOT Partners with Indeed to Host Virtual Job Fair on Thursday
What: Do you or someone you know have a calling for public service where the day to day activities make a difference in your community? The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair for Highway Maintenance Technicians. Positions are open across the state.
Georgia Film Academy Founder Establishes New Venture to Advance Georgia’s Entertainment Industry
Georgia Film Academy (GFA) Founder and former Executive Director Jeffrey Stepakoff and Josh Lee, former GFA Director of Strategy and Operations, today announced a new venture that will further the state’s entertainment industry by creating one of the first talent management and production companies for Georgia-based writers and content creators. Stepakoff and Lee will continue to assist the GFA, consulting through their new firm.
Mayor Dickens Signs Legislation to Donate $300,000 to Abortion Fund
Mayor Andre Dickens today signed legislation — introduced by District 5 Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari — to allocate $300,000 to support the efforts of Access Reproductive Care (ARC) Southeast. The nonprofit organization provides funding assistance for costs associated with abortion, including travel and accommodations. “The Supreme Court’s overturning of...
Georgia Gwinnett College Program to Create Excitement, Add to the Nonprofit Talent Pipeline
Non-profit organizations are key to the economic vitality, stability and health of a community. A new Georgia Gwinnett College (GGC) initiative will pair students with area nonprofits to gain insight, build interest and enhance their options to enter nonprofit careers. GGC’s Nonprofit Internship Program will offer juniors and seniors semester-long...
Partnership for Inclusive Innovation Announces 2022 Smart Communities
The Partnership for Inclusive Innovation, a public-private organization designed to position Georgia as the leader for innovation, opportunity, and shared economic success, today announced the winners of the 2022 Georgia Smart Communities Challenge, at Central Georgia Technical College in Warner Robins. The award-winning Georgia Smart Communities Challenge supports teams of...
City of Atlanta Partners with Urban League of Atlanta to Create Youth Development Grant to Serve Local Community-Based Organizations
The Youth Development Grant is a signature program of the Mayor’s Youth Engagement initiatives. “There is no denying that investing in our youth from an early age builds a solid foundation for success and opportunity in the future,” said Mayor Dickens. “Thank you to our federal partners for their leadership in passing the ARP and thank you to the Urban League of Greater Atlanta for their partnership in ensuring no one is left behind as we move Atlanta forward.”
University System of Georgia to Seek New Executive Director for Georgia Film Academy
University System of Georgia (USG) will be conducting a search for a new executive director for the Georgia Film Academy (GFA) in collaboration with its partners. Former GFA Executive Director Jeffrey Stepakoff stepped down from his position effective July 23 to form a new talent management and production company. He will assist in the process of finding a successor to ensure a smooth transition.
Businesses to Remain Open as Filming Returns to Covington
Filming will return to Covington Thursday and Friday, Aug. 4-5, and the city government has announced the impacted areas. There will be crews on the Square, but all businesses will remain open during filming, city officials said. See more.
The Folia Group and Canton City Officials Break Ground on New Home Community, Sanctuaire, in Downtown Canton
With Canton Mayor Bill Grant, Canton city officials and representatives from Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta, Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton and New American Funding, The Folia Group broke ground on an exciting new home development in the heart of downtown Canton, Georgia. When completed, Sanctuaire will include both single-family homes and townhomes within walking distance of Canton’s charming, historic downtown and the picturesque Etowah River. Phase One will feature 14 single-family homes along Railroad and Academy Streets. Phase Two will include 124 single-family homes and townhomes off John T. Pettit Street, close to Canton’s restaurants, shops and riverfront parks. Homes will be marketed exclusively by Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta with Chad Davis as the sales agent. www.livesanctuaire.com, www.ChadDavis.evrealestate.com.
Local Georgia Students Place in National Poster Contest
Four Georgia students placed in the 2021-2022 National School Bus Safety Poster Contest, an initiative sponsored by the American School Bus Council (ASBC), State School Superintendent Richard Woods announced. Congratulations to the following students:. Emma Adcock, David Perdue Primary, Houston County School District – Division 1 (Grades K-2) First Place...
Alpharetta is the #1 City in the South for Remote Work & Nature
As mental health days are becoming more common in the workplace, many people are making sure they have enough time for activities they love to keep them from experiencing burnout at work. One way many people love to decompress is with outdoor activities, such as hiking, kayaking, or a plethora of other options. In this new study, 445 cities across the nation were analyzed to see which ones are the best for remote workers who love the outdoors.
