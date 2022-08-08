HC Brian Kelly spoke with the media after practice Thursday about the secondary, how the team is improving everyday and the status on the quarterbacks. Coach Kelly believes that graduate transfer from McNeese, Colby Richardson, and graduate transfer from Ohio State, Sevyn Banks, will bring more talent and experience in the secondary. RS Freshman QB Garrett Nussmeier was limited in practice Thursday due to a minor ankle injury from earlier this week, but is expected to participate in 7v7 Friday or Saturday. Coach Kelly says the quarterback competition is still in effect. Welcome to LSU Tiger TV: The Official TV Station of LSU Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook @lsutigertv Check us out on our website for more! https://www.tigertv.tv/

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO