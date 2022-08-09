Read full article on original website
An Amazing Drum Battle in Berkshire County Took Place on Aug. 9 (VIDEO)
Berkshire County has a plethora of talented musicians and each year our local radio stations host summer concert series events including Live on the Lake in Pittsfield, Party in the Park in North Adams, and Sounds of Summer in Great Barrington. Berkshire County residents love to come out to these concerts to watch, dance, and sing along with their favorite local bands.
Berkshire region real estate sales
1 Grant Street: Herzog Lawrence J Est and Gary H. Herzog of Adams to Elizabeth Baldwin, $180,000 on 07/27/2022. 7 Hoosac Street: Spinning Mill LLC of Adams to Adams Spinning Partners, $692,500 on 07/28/2022. 9 Bobs: Keith F. Michalski and Rebecca A. Michalski of Adams to Stephanie A. Cloutier and...
Water devil on Five Mile Pond in Springfield
A water devil was captured on camera traveling across Five Mile Pond in Springfield.
Dive Volunteers in Pittsfield, MA Pull 14 Bags of Trash from Lake Onota
One of the best things about living in The Berkshires is the number of green spaces we get to enjoy, from stunning mountains to sparkling lakes, we've got it all. Residents in Pittsfield, Massachusetts enjoy the luxury of two beautiful lakes. Both Pontoosuc Lake and Lake Onota are used year-round by locals and visitors alike. With a city population of 42,000, 126,000 people countywide, and 2.6 million tourists visiting the Berkshires annually, the two bodies of water see their fair share of traffic.
A Beloved Berkshire County Attraction Lands on Underrated List? (photos)
I have lived in each section of Berkshire County. When I was a kid and teenager, I lived in Northern Berkshire County including North Adams and Cheshire. When I became a young adult in my early '20s, I lived in the Town of Lee (southern Berkshire County). When my wife and I bought our home we landed in Pittsfield (central Berkshire County) which is where we reside today. Throughout my time here in the Berkshires, there's one attraction that most people seem to know about.
Another Exciting Berkshire County Car Show is Almost Here (over 100 classic car photos)
Berkshire County residents were recently treated to the Great Barrington Main Street Car Show (see over 100 photos below) which was hosted by the Great Barrington Fire Department on Aug. 4. It was very hot in the Berkshires that day but folks still came out to check out the classic cruisers up and down Main and Railroad Streets in Great Barrington especially around 5:30/6 pm when the evening started to cool down a bit. Though the Car Show took place on a hot day, the Great Barrington Fire Department was still pleased with the turnout as proceeds from the event went to the department's scholarship fund which benefits and supports local youth in the southern Berkshires.
Hampton Ponds Association votes unanimously to oppose Target warehouse
WESTFIELD — Forty-five members of the Hampton Ponds Association met Tuesday to discuss the proposed 525,000 square foot Target Corp. distribution warehouse on North Road and Falcon Drive, expected to add 200 tractor-trailer trips and 1,000 employee vehicle trips daily to the area. All 45 voted to oppose the...
Classic Cars, Fireworks & Music This Saturday In Cheshire!
Are you ready for a great night of awesome eats, cool music, beautiful rides, and beautiful weather for a fireworks display? Luckily for you, Berkshire County residents, this Saturday night in Cheshire, you'll have all that and more!. It's another Cruz Nite and Fireworks show! Always a great time for...
MA Residents May Have to Wait Longer for Their Jif Refunds
You probably remember a few months back, there was a recall on Jif peanut butter and Jif peanut butter-related items due to possible Salmonella contamination in the products. I had mentioned that some of the recalled Jif products were sold in Berkshire County as I had three jars of the peanut butter product that fell under the recall umbrella (see photos below). I purchased those products at either Price Chopper Market 32 or Stop & Shop in Pittsfield (it may have been a combination of the two, hard to remember). I also mentioned that the process for getting a refund from Jif was rather easy. You can refresh your memory on that process by going here.
Kendall Tyson Wright, 46, of Pittsfield
“Every road seems to end before I can get to where I need to go.”. We bid farewell to our Prince, Kendall Tyson Wright, who succumbed to his many battles, on Monday, January 17, 2022 in Pittsfield. He was the first-born grandchild that we lost unexpectedly and too soon…he was our “Grand baby” and we loved him despite his challenges.
Pittsfield Brings Deep Lineup to Babe Ruth World Series
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Pittsfield Babe Ruth 13-year-old All-Stars have scored 100 runs in eight games between the Western Massachusetts and New England championship tournaments. That does not happen without production up and down a very potent lineup. "You've got someone like Andrew Hammill who, you know, he's a...
Part of Easthampton road to be closed for crash investigation
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Northampton Street in Easthampton will be closed Thursday night as part of an ongoing crash investigation. Police said the area from West Street to Florence Road will be closed from 7 to 8 p.m. The investigation continues after two people were killed in...
Popular Saratoga County Eatery is Closing after 15 Years
A popular breakfast and lunch spot in Southern Saratoga County will be closing its doors forever on Saturday August 20. The Halfmoon Sandwich Shoppe on Route 9 has been serving up award winning fare since 2007. The eatery not only attracted locals from Clifton Park, Waterford, Mechanicville, Halfmoon and Malta, but from around the Capital Region.
Massachusetts family activities: 10 free and fun things to do with kids this summer
Looking to get the kids out of the house before school is back in season? Or maybe you’re looking to spend a weekend out instead of lounging around. Either way, many families might also be hoping to save some money. Across Massachusetts, there are plenty of family-friendly activities to...
Pittsfield’s Tallest Building is Twice the Size of Its 2nd Tallest
This may not seem like the sexiest fun fact in the world. But it is unique given the size of Pittsfield's tallest building. The city isn't exactly known for its skyscrapers as it certainly does not have any. However, its tallest building is most certainly over twice the size of its second tallest in height.
A Member of the Stewart’s Shops Family Dies in Drowning
A family member of the founders and owners of Stewart's Shops drowned this past weekend in upstate New York. According to the Times Union, 66 yr old Perrin Dake originally of Boulder Colorado, was on Stewart's Shops board of directors. While spending time on Sunday at his home on Friends Lake in Chestertown, NY, he went swimming off his boat. Dake eventually drowned shortly after near his Adirondack home.
30 Discarded Needles Deposited Into North Adams PD Drop-Off Box
Hypodermic needles are very sharp and very dangerous. They need to be disposed of properly in special "sharps" containers. Disposing of them in any other way could put others in danger of accidental needle jabs. And that can result in a bad injury or worse, depending on what the needle was used for in the first place.
As North Adams struggles to keep a permanent city clerk, former office holder says toxic behavior from two city councilors is to blame
School committee member and 2021 mayoral candidate Josh Vallieres became North Adams’ third city clerk within the first 8 months of 2022 in July. Marcus Lyon, the second clerk of the year, held the role from February until his June resignation. “I'm somebody who kind of has sat back...
Chef Chris Bonnivier of ‘Beat Bobby Flay’ Hosting BBQ Pop-Up at Western MA Brewery
Despite what some people might say, summer doesn't end in August. Massachusetts residents still have a few more weeks to soak up the summer goodness and what better way to celebrate summer than BBQ and Beer!! Delicious BBQ and beer at that. Next Wednesday, August 17, Chef Chris Bonnivier (aka...
WATCH: Beautiful Black Bear Cools Off on a Hot Summer Day in Western MA
Summer in Berkshire County continues to heat up and wild animal sightings are nothing new. With the benefit of technology, folks throughout the Berkshires and Massachusetts capture and share videos and photos of animals out in nature doing their thing. Sometimes those animals aren't that far out in nature as some of them show up on decks, patios, driveways, and backyards. Bears in particular get bold when they are looking for food.
