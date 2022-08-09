ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSBS

An Amazing Drum Battle in Berkshire County Took Place on Aug. 9 (VIDEO)

Berkshire County has a plethora of talented musicians and each year our local radio stations host summer concert series events including Live on the Lake in Pittsfield, Party in the Park in North Adams, and Sounds of Summer in Great Barrington. Berkshire County residents love to come out to these concerts to watch, dance, and sing along with their favorite local bands.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire region real estate sales

1 Grant Street: Herzog Lawrence J Est and Gary H. Herzog of Adams to Elizabeth Baldwin, $180,000 on 07/27/2022. 7 Hoosac Street: Spinning Mill LLC of Adams to Adams Spinning Partners, $692,500 on 07/28/2022. 9 Bobs: Keith F. Michalski and Rebecca A. Michalski of Adams to Stephanie A. Cloutier and...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Live 95.9

Dive Volunteers in Pittsfield, MA Pull 14 Bags of Trash from Lake Onota

One of the best things about living in The Berkshires is the number of green spaces we get to enjoy, from stunning mountains to sparkling lakes, we've got it all. Residents in Pittsfield, Massachusetts enjoy the luxury of two beautiful lakes. Both Pontoosuc Lake and Lake Onota are used year-round by locals and visitors alike. With a city population of 42,000, 126,000 people countywide, and 2.6 million tourists visiting the Berkshires annually, the two bodies of water see their fair share of traffic.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Live 95.9

A Beloved Berkshire County Attraction Lands on Underrated List? (photos)

I have lived in each section of Berkshire County. When I was a kid and teenager, I lived in Northern Berkshire County including North Adams and Cheshire. When I became a young adult in my early '20s, I lived in the Town of Lee (southern Berkshire County). When my wife and I bought our home we landed in Pittsfield (central Berkshire County) which is where we reside today. Throughout my time here in the Berkshires, there's one attraction that most people seem to know about.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WSBS

Another Exciting Berkshire County Car Show is Almost Here (over 100 classic car photos)

Berkshire County residents were recently treated to the Great Barrington Main Street Car Show (see over 100 photos below) which was hosted by the Great Barrington Fire Department on Aug. 4. It was very hot in the Berkshires that day but folks still came out to check out the classic cruisers up and down Main and Railroad Streets in Great Barrington especially around 5:30/6 pm when the evening started to cool down a bit. Though the Car Show took place on a hot day, the Great Barrington Fire Department was still pleased with the turnout as proceeds from the event went to the department's scholarship fund which benefits and supports local youth in the southern Berkshires.
WUPE

Classic Cars, Fireworks & Music This Saturday In Cheshire!

Are you ready for a great night of awesome eats, cool music, beautiful rides, and beautiful weather for a fireworks display? Luckily for you, Berkshire County residents, this Saturday night in Cheshire, you'll have all that and more!. It's another Cruz Nite and Fireworks show! Always a great time for...
CHESHIRE, MA
WSBS

MA Residents May Have to Wait Longer for Their Jif Refunds

You probably remember a few months back, there was a recall on Jif peanut butter and Jif peanut butter-related items due to possible Salmonella contamination in the products. I had mentioned that some of the recalled Jif products were sold in Berkshire County as I had three jars of the peanut butter product that fell under the recall umbrella (see photos below). I purchased those products at either Price Chopper Market 32 or Stop & Shop in Pittsfield (it may have been a combination of the two, hard to remember). I also mentioned that the process for getting a refund from Jif was rather easy. You can refresh your memory on that process by going here.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Kendall Tyson Wright, 46, of Pittsfield

“Every road seems to end before I can get to where I need to go.”. We bid farewell to our Prince, Kendall Tyson Wright, who succumbed to his many battles, on Monday, January 17, 2022 in Pittsfield. He was the first-born grandchild that we lost unexpectedly and too soon…he was our “Grand baby” and we loved him despite his challenges.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Brings Deep Lineup to Babe Ruth World Series

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Pittsfield Babe Ruth 13-year-old All-Stars have scored 100 runs in eight games between the Western Massachusetts and New England championship tournaments. That does not happen without production up and down a very potent lineup. "You've got someone like Andrew Hammill who, you know, he's a...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Part of Easthampton road to be closed for crash investigation

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Northampton Street in Easthampton will be closed Thursday night as part of an ongoing crash investigation. Police said the area from West Street to Florence Road will be closed from 7 to 8 p.m. The investigation continues after two people were killed in...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
Q 105.7

Popular Saratoga County Eatery is Closing after 15 Years

A popular breakfast and lunch spot in Southern Saratoga County will be closing its doors forever on Saturday August 20. The Halfmoon Sandwich Shoppe on Route 9 has been serving up award winning fare since 2007. The eatery not only attracted locals from Clifton Park, Waterford, Mechanicville, Halfmoon and Malta, but from around the Capital Region.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

A Member of the Stewart’s Shops Family Dies in Drowning

A family member of the founders and owners of Stewart's Shops drowned this past weekend in upstate New York. According to the Times Union, 66 yr old Perrin Dake originally of Boulder Colorado, was on Stewart's Shops board of directors. While spending time on Sunday at his home on Friends Lake in Chestertown, NY, he went swimming off his boat. Dake eventually drowned shortly after near his Adirondack home.
CHESTERTOWN, NY
WUPE

30 Discarded Needles Deposited Into North Adams PD Drop-Off Box

Hypodermic needles are very sharp and very dangerous. They need to be disposed of properly in special "sharps" containers. Disposing of them in any other way could put others in danger of accidental needle jabs. And that can result in a bad injury or worse, depending on what the needle was used for in the first place.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WNAW 94.7

WATCH: Beautiful Black Bear Cools Off on a Hot Summer Day in Western MA

Summer in Berkshire County continues to heat up and wild animal sightings are nothing new. With the benefit of technology, folks throughout the Berkshires and Massachusetts capture and share videos and photos of animals out in nature doing their thing. Sometimes those animals aren't that far out in nature as some of them show up on decks, patios, driveways, and backyards. Bears in particular get bold when they are looking for food.

