ABC6.com
Block Island names retired state police veteran as next interim chief
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — Walter “Chip” Anderson has been named Block Island’s interim police chief. Anderson will be taking over for Capt. Peter Chabot who has served as the interim chief since late June. Chabot will be returning to his role with state police. Anderson...
ABC6.com
Two accused of forging signatures for Rhode Island governor candidate set to appear in court
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Two North Kingstown residents accused of forging signatures for a Rhode Island governor candidate are set to appear in court Friday. Police said Owen Lokey and Gracie Flynn, both 18 years old, forged signatures of Jamestown residents on nomination papers for Zachary Hurwitz. The Jamestown...
ABC6.com
‘Debauchery’: Block Island residents blast Ballard’s
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — Residents and homeowners on Block Island called out Ballard’s for the recent brawl, and what they say is continued misconduct. This comes after a fight broke out at Ballard’s Monday, followed by a violent incident on the ferry Monday night. Eight people...
whdh.com
Block Island residents raise concerns after violent day
BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WHDH)– New video of a violent fight from popular tourist destination Block Island, Rhode Island is causing concern for tourists, who may not feel safe on the island. A fight broke out on the Block Island ferry Monday night, ending with two people hurt and seven...
ABC6.com
Block Island council calls for meeting Thursday following fighting arrests
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — The New Shoreham Town Council will host a meeting Thursday in response to the turmoil that happened Monday. According to the agenda, the council will “discuss and act on incidents that occurred on August 8, 2022 that required police response.”. The call for...
WCVB
$11,000 worth of over-the-counter medicine found in shoplifter's SUV, North Attleboro police say
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A man is facing charges after North Attleboro police say he stole several thousand dollars' worth of over-the-counter drugs in his vehicle. Namor Clarke, 30, of New York City, was taken into custody after a theft Wednesday at a CVS Pharmacy, according to the Sun Chronicle.
GoLocalProv
RI Veterinarian Surrenders License After Previously Surrendering License in North Carolina
A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state -- after surrendering her license in another state. Now, former Rhode Island vet Dr. Janine Oliver, who had surrendered her license in North Carolina in November 2020 as part of a consent decree, after a number of complaints --- and multiple reprimands were issued by the North Carolina Veterinary Board -- has surrendered her license in Rhode Island.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island state beaches shut off showers due to drought conditions
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said that some state beaches have shut off their showers because of extreme drought conditions. The town of Narragansett issued a water use ban, after Gov. Dan McKee announced a statewide drought advisory Tuesday. Water will be shut...
RISPCA makes 4 animal cruelty arrests
It was the third arrest this year for one of the suspects.
Turnto10.com
State police: 7 arrested in Block Island Ferry brawl; 1 arrested in Ballard's fight
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — Officers with guns drawn boarded a chaotic Block Island Ferry while it was still on the water Monday night after a fight broke out on board. Rhode Island State Police told NBC 10 News that seven people were arrested and that two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
ABC6.com
‘It’s a little scary, but it’s out of our control,’ says passenger after fight on Block Island ferry
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — Monday’s fight on the Block Island ferry has raised security concerns around New Shoreham. “I’d like to think it was an isolated event due to the festival that was going on on the island yesterday, but you never know. It’s a little scary, but it’s out of our control,” said Nathan McConnell, a passenger riding the ferry Tuesday, said.
ABC6.com
Watch: Timeline of events that led to fight on Block Island ferry
BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Here’s the timeline of events that unfolded on Block Island on Monday — leading to the arrest of seven people on the ferry after a fight. Rhode Island State Police said troopers responded to a disturbance at Ballard’s Beach Resort, where Reggae Fest was being held.
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- August 11, 2022
The Frances Fleet in Point Judith reported that they have been seeing a decent pick of fluke on recent full and half day trips, along with a good number of black sea bass. A decent number of limit catches have come on most trips, and most anglers are going home with a nice bag of filets. Trips are filling up fast, especially the weekend trips, so make sure you make a reservation early enough. The full day trips depart at 7 a.m. and the two daily half-day trips depart at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
ABC6.com
Gov. McKee calls fight on Block Island ferry ‘unacceptable’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — One day after a fight broke out on the Block Island Ferry, that sent two person to the hospital, Gov. Dan McKee called the incident unacceptable. “Certainly that was not what we want to see anywhere in the state of Rhode Island,” said McKee. “[The] behavior that I’m hearing on the ferry last night was not acceptable, and we are certainly going to respond in a strong way to protect the safety of the people of in the state of Rhode Island and enjoy our great state.”
ABC6.com
Ballard’s cancels upcoming festival after brawl at bar
BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Ballard’s Beach Resort has canceled their upcoming festival after a brawl broke out at the establishment earlier this week. The Roots & Rhythm Festival was scheduled for Aug. 21 at the bar on Block Island. The cancellation comes after multiple men were seen...
Ballard’s cancels Roots & Rhythm Festival after tumultuous weekend
Kim Poland, a representative for Ballard's owner Steven Filippi, told 12 News the Roots and Rhythm Festival won't be held as planned on Aug. 21.
Governor, AG stand by reactions to deadly NH crash verdict
Defense lawyers are denouncing comments made by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and his attorney general after a jury acquitted a truck driver in the deaths of seven motorcyclists, but both men said Wednesday they stand by their statements.
Nearly 10% drop flood insurance coverage in RI after rate hikes
The drop in policies comes after FEMA raised rates in April based on a new system called Risk Rating 2.0, which aims to charge higher premiums for riskier homes.
nerej.com
Redevelopment of Arctic Mill property to add housing options - project being rehabilitated by Knight Street Capital
West Warwick, RI Governor Dan McKee, U.S. senator Jack Reed, congressman Jim Langevin, RIHousing and state and local leaders celebrated the beginning of the redevelopment and adaptive reuse of the historic Arctic Mill into rental housing and commercial space. The Arctic Mill development is the adaptive reuse of two separate historic textile mill buildings into a mixed-use complex comprised of both commercial space and residential rental apartments.
nrinow.news
Two northern RI beaches closed for swimming due to bacteria
BURRILLVILLE/GLOCESTER – The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended closure on Wednesday of two beaches in northern Rhode Island after testing showed high bacteria levels, the latest facilities in the state to see swimming paused over water concerns. Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville and Harmony Hill School Beach in...
