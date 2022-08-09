ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottsville, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Daily Collegian

Student receives award for extraordinary nursing students

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Pennsylvania College of Technology presented a DAISY Award to nursing student Julia M. Abraham, of Milton, on Aug. 5. Abraham, who graduated on Aug. 6 with an associate degree in health arts: practical nursing emphasis, received The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nursing Students. Abraham’s nominator wrote...
MILTON, PA
The Daily Collegian

Todd Migliaccio appointed interim chancellor of Penn State Berks

WYOMISSING, Pa. — Todd Migliaccio has been appointed interim chancellor at Penn State Berks beginning Dec. 1, 2022, announced Kelly Austin, Penn State’s vice president for Commonwealth Campuses and executive chancellor. Penn State plans to conduct a national search to identify the next permanent chancellor of Penn State Berks. More information on that search process will be forthcoming.
WYOMISSING, PA
The Daily Collegian

Leong receives prestigious award from American Academy of Family Physicians

HERSHEY, Pa. — The American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) has selected Dr. Shou Ling Leong, professor of family and community medicine at Penn State College of Medicine, as the recipient of its 2022 Thomas W. Johnson Award for Career Contributions to Family Medicine Education. Leong, who also serves...
HERSHEY, PA
The Daily Collegian

Penn State Berks presents Animal Adventures with Ed Laquidara

WYOMISSING, Pa. — Ed Laquidara, founder and curator of Animal Adventures, New England’s largest privately owned animal rescue center of its kind, and his animal friends will visit Penn State Berks at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, on the Perkins Student Center Lawn Tent. This event is free and open to the public.
WYOMISSING, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pottsville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Danville, PA
State
Maryland State
City
Williamsport, PA
Pottsville, PA
Education

Comments / 0

Community Policy