The Daily Collegian
Student receives award for extraordinary nursing students
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Pennsylvania College of Technology presented a DAISY Award to nursing student Julia M. Abraham, of Milton, on Aug. 5. Abraham, who graduated on Aug. 6 with an associate degree in health arts: practical nursing emphasis, received The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nursing Students. Abraham’s nominator wrote...
The Daily Collegian
Todd Migliaccio appointed interim chancellor of Penn State Berks
WYOMISSING, Pa. — Todd Migliaccio has been appointed interim chancellor at Penn State Berks beginning Dec. 1, 2022, announced Kelly Austin, Penn State’s vice president for Commonwealth Campuses and executive chancellor. Penn State plans to conduct a national search to identify the next permanent chancellor of Penn State Berks. More information on that search process will be forthcoming.
The Daily Collegian
Leong receives prestigious award from American Academy of Family Physicians
HERSHEY, Pa. — The American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) has selected Dr. Shou Ling Leong, professor of family and community medicine at Penn State College of Medicine, as the recipient of its 2022 Thomas W. Johnson Award for Career Contributions to Family Medicine Education. Leong, who also serves...
The Daily Collegian
Penn State Berks presents Animal Adventures with Ed Laquidara
WYOMISSING, Pa. — Ed Laquidara, founder and curator of Animal Adventures, New England’s largest privately owned animal rescue center of its kind, and his animal friends will visit Penn State Berks at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, on the Perkins Student Center Lawn Tent. This event is free and open to the public.
The Daily Collegian
Friends, family gather to remember Four Diamonds co-founder Charles Millard
HERSHEY, Pa. — Suzanne Graney, executive director of Four Diamonds, cited this quote by Ralph Waldo Emerson during a celebration of life service for Charles Lindbergh Millard, better known as Lindy to his family and friends. He died on Nov. 4, 2021, at the age of 93. “Could there...
