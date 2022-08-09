ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

How The 'Hug Button' Is Helping Kids W/Anxiety Brave Back To School [PHOTOS]

Heading back to school can bring on a flood of emotions from happy to totally anxious. The 'Hug Button' is helping kids with anxiety or nervous feelings brave the school day. I'm a pretty outgoing person. Growing up I moved around 13 times before high school where I stayed in one school FINALLY. During those years I can recall the first day I attended a new school and each time I was nervous. My momma always took me. She would tell me how very much she loved me and whether it was a little note or a special bracelet or a rock of some sort she always gave me something to cling onto during that time so I could look at it and think of her and know she was thinking of me too.
Groups picked to benefit from Owensboro Empty Bowl Fundraiser

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The committee for Empty Bowls of Owensboro has announced two recipients to benefit from this year’s annual fundraiser. According to a press release, the fundraiser will include a dinner and silent auction, presented by Five Star Food Service. That event is set to take place on Thursday, October 20 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Joseph & Paul Parish Hall.
Family Dollar,Dollar Tree (combo store) opening in Lewisport

As Lewisport continues to substantially grow, a Family Dollar/ Dollar Tree combo store is about to open. The new store will help expand shopping options for residents in Hancock and parts of Daviess counties. Family Dollar and Dollar Tree (combo stores) are making their way into many rural communities in...
Owensboro's International Center Seeking Back To School Help For Kids

School starts in just two days. Many children will head to their first day of school with no supplies or new clothing and this is something we want to change. To some, this may sound silly but imagine it is your first day of school you wake without a backpack, new shoes, clothing, or anything to be prepared. Every single child in our world should be afforded the same privileges when they walk through the school doors. Think how you feel with a brand-new dress or new pair of shoes. Now multiply that by a thousand for a child. It builds confidence. It makes them feel good. They deserve that.
Police Urge Nationwide Caution if You See Violinists in a Parking Lot

There's a nationwide scam that has been occurring in parking lots of shopping centers, and police agencies want you to be aware of it. Let's say you are making a run to Walmart or Target, and upon pulling in you see someone in the parking lot playing the violin. You walk closer to the violinist and notice that they have a sound system attached, along with a sign asking for money for various reasons. At that point, you might be compelled to listen and even toss them some cash.
New Museum Celebrates Historic Furniture Store in Tell City, Indiana

It looks like I might have a new addition to my list of Indiana's most unique museums, as the Tell City Chair Gallery and Museum celebrates its grand opening this week in Southern Indiana. It's a furniture and retail store and it's a museum about a furniture store, but it's really more than that - it's an homage to a company that has been crucial to the history of the town of Tell City, IN.
URGENT: Daviess County Animal Shelter Dog Needs Loving Home NOW!

My friends, we have a very urgent appeal from our friends at the Daviess County Animal Shelter. We are rallying the dog-loving troops around this guy. Meet Homer!. According to officials with the facility, Homer was brought to the Daviess County Animal Shelter after his owner was arrested and never came back for him. This was back in December 2021. Homer spent a few months at the shelter, but has been in foster care for the last three. He has been unable to find a new forever home and has just two weeks left before he's set to be euthanized.
Take Your Next Guys Trip to Owensboro

Whether you’re married, single, engaged or somewhere in between, every man knows that, sometimes, you just need to kick it with your boys. A guy’s trip is something you grow to appreciate more and more as you get older. And in a city known for bourbon, bluegrass, barbecue and the beauty of nature, there’s no better place than Owensboro for a fun-fueled getaway for the guys.
1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky.

