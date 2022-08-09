Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Huge Indiana Flea Market Bringing Over 300 Vendors This Weekend [VIDEO]
If you love collecting antiques or just browsing around flea markets there's a huge one in Indiana this weekend and we have all the details. The fun takes place at the Gibson County Fairgrounds this weekend in Princeton, Indiana. It will take place Saturday, August 13, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market will happen rain or shine.
Longtime Evansville Indiana Restaurant Celebrating 70 Years This Month
When it comes to small businesses, it can be tough maintaining a competitive edge against the big national chains, but one Evansville, Indiana burger joint has stood the test of time for nearly three-quarters of a century. All Burgers Are Not Created Equal. Look. When it comes to a good...
How The ‘Hug Button’ Is Helping Kids W/Anxiety Brave Back To School [PHOTOS]
Heading back to school can bring on a flood of emotions from happy to totally anxious. The 'Hug Button' is helping kids with anxiety or nervous feelings brave the school day. I'm a pretty outgoing person. Growing up I moved around 13 times before high school where I stayed in one school FINALLY. During those years I can recall the first day I attended a new school and each time I was nervous. My momma always took me. She would tell me how very much she loved me and whether it was a little note or a special bracelet or a rock of some sort she always gave me something to cling onto during that time so I could look at it and think of her and know she was thinking of me too.
There’s a Fun Back to School Celebration Friday Evening in Owensboro
School is back in session here in Owensboro-Daviess County and the folks at Friday After 5 have planned a huge Back to School celebration downtown. This week is Back to School Night and features a really fun scavenger hunt that the entire family can compete in. The scavenger hunt is sponsored by WKRBC and is fully interactive through the WBKR app.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Come Hungry! WBKR Yard Party to Benefit American Cancer Society
In advance of the annual American Cancer Society Relay for Life Walk, there's a Yard Party planned to kick off the celebration. Have lunch with us tomorrow on the front lawn, register for Brantley Gilbert tickets, and learn more about the carnival/walk planned for Saturday. We have all the details!
14news.com
Groups picked to benefit from Owensboro Empty Bowl Fundraiser
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The committee for Empty Bowls of Owensboro has announced two recipients to benefit from this year’s annual fundraiser. According to a press release, the fundraiser will include a dinner and silent auction, presented by Five Star Food Service. That event is set to take place on Thursday, October 20 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Joseph & Paul Parish Hall.
hancockclarion.com
Family Dollar,Dollar Tree (combo store) opening in Lewisport
As Lewisport continues to substantially grow, a Family Dollar/ Dollar Tree combo store is about to open. The new store will help expand shopping options for residents in Hancock and parts of Daviess counties. Family Dollar and Dollar Tree (combo stores) are making their way into many rural communities in...
SAVE MONEY: Double Your EBT Dollars at the Owensboro Regional Farmers’ Market
Last Thursday, I visited the Owensboro Regional Farmers' Market to broadcast alongside the Daviess County Diabetes Coalition. They were on site spreading the word about their mission to Prevent Type 2 in 2022- a concentrated effort to curb the incidence of Type 2 Diabetes here in Owensboro-Daviess County and across the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Owensboro’s International Center Seeking Back To School Help For Kids
School starts in just two days. Many children will head to their first day of school with no supplies or new clothing and this is something we want to change. To some, this may sound silly but imagine it is your first day of school you wake without a backpack, new shoes, clothing, or anything to be prepared. Every single child in our world should be afforded the same privileges when they walk through the school doors. Think how you feel with a brand-new dress or new pair of shoes. Now multiply that by a thousand for a child. It builds confidence. It makes them feel good. They deserve that.
BBB Tips: Safely Donate After Evansville Indiana Explosion Without Getting Scammed
After the news of yesterday's explosion in Evansville, many across the community are ready to open their hearts, and their wallets to offer aid, but how do you safeguard yourself from having your generosity taken advantage of? The Tri-State Better Business Bureau has some tips to help protect you from scammers.
Police Urge Nationwide Caution if You See Violinists in a Parking Lot
There's a nationwide scam that has been occurring in parking lots of shopping centers, and police agencies want you to be aware of it. Let's say you are making a run to Walmart or Target, and upon pulling in you see someone in the parking lot playing the violin. You walk closer to the violinist and notice that they have a sound system attached, along with a sign asking for money for various reasons. At that point, you might be compelled to listen and even toss them some cash.
There’s a Really Fun Scavenger Hunt in Downtown Owensboro Friday
This Friday night is going to be awesome at Friday After 5 in downtown Owensboro. Here at WBKR, we're teaming up with the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center to bring you an exciting opportunity for the whole family. We're celebrating FA5's Back to School Night with an interactive scavenger hunt...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TikTok-er, Toy Collector Drives 300 Miles to Kentucky and Hits the Jackpot [VIDEO]
There's a verse in I Corinthians about putting away childish things once you become an adult. But let's face it...toys are nostalgic, and we still pause a minute if we see something that catches our eyes, even if we have no intention of making a purchase. TOY COLLECTOR ALERT, DEAD...
New Museum Celebrates Historic Furniture Store in Tell City, Indiana
It looks like I might have a new addition to my list of Indiana's most unique museums, as the Tell City Chair Gallery and Museum celebrates its grand opening this week in Southern Indiana. It's a furniture and retail store and it's a museum about a furniture store, but it's really more than that - it's an homage to a company that has been crucial to the history of the town of Tell City, IN.
14news.com
City of Owensboro recognized as Bluegrass Music Capital of the World
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum in Owensboro announced Wednesday the city will be crowned the Bluegrass Music Capital of the World. The museum had formed a task force to bring the title to the annual host of ROMP Fest, which is held in Owensboro.
URGENT: Daviess County Animal Shelter Dog Needs Loving Home NOW!
My friends, we have a very urgent appeal from our friends at the Daviess County Animal Shelter. We are rallying the dog-loving troops around this guy. Meet Homer!. According to officials with the facility, Homer was brought to the Daviess County Animal Shelter after his owner was arrested and never came back for him. This was back in December 2021. Homer spent a few months at the shelter, but has been in foster care for the last three. He has been unable to find a new forever home and has just two weeks left before he's set to be euthanized.
Daviess County EMA Needs Volunteer Actors/Actresses for Special Exercise
Are you ready for your close-up? Are you a burgeoning late-in-life thespian? Do you have visions of footlights dancing in your head?. This may not be your springboard to stardom, but they need you anyway. And by "they," I mean Daviess County Emergency Management. The agency is planning to conduct a special exercise and needs volunteer actors and actresses.
visitowensboro.com
Take Your Next Guys Trip to Owensboro
Whether you’re married, single, engaged or somewhere in between, every man knows that, sometimes, you just need to kick it with your boys. A guy’s trip is something you grow to appreciate more and more as you get older. And in a city known for bourbon, bluegrass, barbecue and the beauty of nature, there’s no better place than Owensboro for a fun-fueled getaway for the guys.
Two popular discount store chains have combined forces to create the ultimate "dollar store" in Kentucky
If you love saving money on everyday items but often find it frustrating that you can't find everything you need in one place, then this story might put a smile on your face. Two popular discount retail store chains have recently decided to join forces to create the ultimate dollar store experience.
Kentucky St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store Busting At The Seams With Awesome Thrift
There's a Kentucky St. Vincent De Paul Store that is dropping prices and popping tags for any thrifter interested in a good bargain. We serve our neighbors in need by assisting with food, clothing, shelter, utility bills, transportation, medicine, rent, and other immediate needs. Our goal is to remove barriers to self-sufficiency.
WOMI Owensboro
Owensboro, KY
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0