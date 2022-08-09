ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Of Prussia, PA

MONTCO.Today

Local Tech Company Aids Emerging Jenkintown Restaurant Amidst COVID-19

In an already heavily saturated market, Newbolds Food & Libations opened their doors in 2020, during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite opening during arguably one of the worst times in history for the food service industry, Newbolds partnered with local technology consulting company, IT Edge, to grow their company into the staple it is today.
JENKINTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Her 1st Novel at 70 Is All About Rum Raisin and Romance

Harriet Fry, a 1995 alumna of Neumann University, decided it was time to try her hand at fiction writing. After decades of writing non-fiction, Harriet Fry started with a fictional short story that soon took on a life of its own, culminating in the novel Rum Raisin Rendezvous, about a breezy summer romance set in Miami.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Pharma Giant Increases Already-Sizable Montco Presence, Inks Deal for 78,000 Square Feet in Lower Gwynedd

An aerial view of Spring House Innovation Park in Lower Gwynedd.Image via Spring House Innovation Park. Merck, the pharmaceutical giant with sizable operations in West Point, is one of four life sciences companies that have signed a deal for space at Spring House Innovation Park in Lower Gwynedd, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
LOWER GWYNEDD TOWNSHIP, PA
MONTCO.Today

New Mexican Restaurant Coming to Glenside

El Limon Mexican Taqueria is continuing its expansion in the Greater Philadelphia area with a soon-to-open location in downtown Glenside, writes Jon Campisi for Patch. The popular Mexican eatery will be opening a new spot at Easton Road and Waverly Avenue in a space once home to Ann’s Kitchen Table.
GLENSIDE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Normandy Farm Holds End-of-Summer Fundraiser for Travis Manion Foundation

An evening gathering at Normandy Farm, part of its summer Craft & ‘Que series. The Aug. 25 edition of this al fresco event benefits the Travis Manion Foundation. Summer is meant for scaled-back work schedules, family time of relaxation, and plenty of entertaining diversions like movies and sports. But Normandy Farm invites the public to an event designed to usher out Summer 2022 on a note of gravitas, patriotism and beneficence: A Travis Manion Foundation beef and beer.
BLUE BELL, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County leadership: Bev Weinberg, Founder and Executive Director at Integrate for Good

Bev Weinberg, Founder and Executive Director of Integrate for Good, spoke with MONTCO Today about her life growing up in a tight-knit neighborhood in Montgomery County and how an early experience in elementary school shaped the work she does today. After being kept on the sidelines of gym class because of an orthopedic disability, Weinberg envisioned a more inclusive community, which eventually led to her founding Integrate for Good to support people with disabilities.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

The Chamber for Greater Montco’s Annual Health and Wellness Fair Set for Saturday, Aug. 27 in Lansdale

The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Montgomery County will host its Annual Health and Wellness Fair on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 AM-2 PM at Railroad Plaza in Lansdale. The free community event will showcase information on products and services related to healthy eating, exercise, and chronic and acute medical conditions, as well as child- and senior-related services.
LANSDALE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Billionaire Developer from Penn Valley Behind Push to Build New 76ers Arena in Center City

Penn Valley native and billionaire developer David Adelman is the man leading the push to build a new 76ers arena in Center City, writes Jordan Levy for Billy Penn. When the team went public with its plans to build a downtown arena, it also announced the existence of a new development corporation, 76 Devcorp, chaired by Adelman. The corporation was specifically formed to further the effort to bring an arena to 10th and Market streets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

