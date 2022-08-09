Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
An Immigrant From El Salvador, Owner of Phoenixville Restaurant Finds His Niche in Art of Pizza-Making
José Antonio Rosa, the owner of the popular Liberty Square Pizza & Restaurant in Phoenixville, arrived in America in the 1980s and found his niche in pizza-making, writes Rodrigo Campos-Sanchez for Al Día. Rosa arrived in New York City from El Salvador in 1989. There, he learned to...
Local Tech Company Aids Emerging Jenkintown Restaurant Amidst COVID-19
In an already heavily saturated market, Newbolds Food & Libations opened their doors in 2020, during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite opening during arguably one of the worst times in history for the food service industry, Newbolds partnered with local technology consulting company, IT Edge, to grow their company into the staple it is today.
Wynnewood Woman Becomes Her Own Client in New Venture Designing Residential Interiors
Stacy Thorwart.Image via Saturday Interiors. Stacy Thorwart spent years designing offices before deciding to use her talents to renovate the home she and her husband bought in Wynnewood during the pandemic, writes Eileen Smith Dallabrida for Main Line Today.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Swanky, Upper-Level Townhome in One of KoP’s Hottest Communities
– The three bedrooms, including the master, are upstairs. And perhaps best of all, the home comes with all the amenities the community offers: convenient dining and shopping, vibrant nightlife, a pedestrian-friendly neighborhood, and the stunning views from the property’s rooftop deck. – – 1008 Lakeview Upper Court, Unit 50, is...
‘Like the Club at Home’: Couple’s Modern Touches Lend Playful Edge to Their New Bryn Mawr Abode
When Bob and Shannon Heilig decided last year to move with their sons from Center City to Bryn Mawr, they wanted a home that would offer a mix of old-world charm and modern elements, writes Erica Moody for the Philadelphia magazine. After they found the perfect traditional house, they hired...
Her 1st Novel at 70 Is All About Rum Raisin and Romance
Harriet Fry, a 1995 alumna of Neumann University, decided it was time to try her hand at fiction writing. After decades of writing non-fiction, Harriet Fry started with a fictional short story that soon took on a life of its own, culminating in the novel Rum Raisin Rendezvous, about a breezy summer romance set in Miami.
Former Plymouth Meeting Lawyer and College Sweetheart Take Advantage of Their Second Chance at Love
Jill Arnstein, a former litigation lawyer in Plymouth Meeting, is enjoying the second chance at love she received with her college sweetheart, Jesse, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The couple met at Rutgers-Camden School of Law in 1991. “She was the most beautiful thing I had ever...
Pharma Giant Increases Already-Sizable Montco Presence, Inks Deal for 78,000 Square Feet in Lower Gwynedd
An aerial view of Spring House Innovation Park in Lower Gwynedd.Image via Spring House Innovation Park. Merck, the pharmaceutical giant with sizable operations in West Point, is one of four life sciences companies that have signed a deal for space at Spring House Innovation Park in Lower Gwynedd, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
New Mexican Restaurant Coming to Glenside
El Limon Mexican Taqueria is continuing its expansion in the Greater Philadelphia area with a soon-to-open location in downtown Glenside, writes Jon Campisi for Patch. The popular Mexican eatery will be opening a new spot at Easton Road and Waverly Avenue in a space once home to Ann’s Kitchen Table.
Singapore-Based Real Estate Investment Trust Acquires 400,674-Square-Foot Shopping Center in Pottstown
Upland Square.Image via United Hampshire US REIT. United Hampshire US REIT, a Singapore-based real estate investment trust, has acquired Upland Square, a 400,674-square-foot, grocery-anchored shopping center in Pottstown for a reported $85.7 million.
Self-Taught Chef from Jenkintown Remembered for His Passion: ‘He Passed Just as He Lived, with Intention’
Jim Burke.Image via Monica Herndon, Philadelphia Inquirer. Chef Jim Burke, a Jenkintown native and the owner of James, a popular South Philadelphia restaurant, has died at 49 after a two-year battle with a rare lung cancer, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Normandy Farm Holds End-of-Summer Fundraiser for Travis Manion Foundation
An evening gathering at Normandy Farm, part of its summer Craft & ‘Que series. The Aug. 25 edition of this al fresco event benefits the Travis Manion Foundation. Summer is meant for scaled-back work schedules, family time of relaxation, and plenty of entertaining diversions like movies and sports. But Normandy Farm invites the public to an event designed to usher out Summer 2022 on a note of gravitas, patriotism and beneficence: A Travis Manion Foundation beef and beer.
Montgomery County leadership: Bev Weinberg, Founder and Executive Director at Integrate for Good
Bev Weinberg, Founder and Executive Director of Integrate for Good, spoke with MONTCO Today about her life growing up in a tight-knit neighborhood in Montgomery County and how an early experience in elementary school shaped the work she does today. After being kept on the sidelines of gym class because of an orthopedic disability, Weinberg envisioned a more inclusive community, which eventually led to her founding Integrate for Good to support people with disabilities.
The Chamber for Greater Montco’s Annual Health and Wellness Fair Set for Saturday, Aug. 27 in Lansdale
The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Montgomery County will host its Annual Health and Wellness Fair on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 AM-2 PM at Railroad Plaza in Lansdale. The free community event will showcase information on products and services related to healthy eating, exercise, and chronic and acute medical conditions, as well as child- and senior-related services.
Billionaire Developer from Penn Valley Behind Push to Build New 76ers Arena in Center City
Penn Valley native and billionaire developer David Adelman is the man leading the push to build a new 76ers arena in Center City, writes Jordan Levy for Billy Penn. When the team went public with its plans to build a downtown arena, it also announced the existence of a new development corporation, 76 Devcorp, chaired by Adelman. The corporation was specifically formed to further the effort to bring an arena to 10th and Market streets.
General Recreation Keeps Playgrounds Healthy with These Helpful Products
Image via General Recreation Inc. The COVID-19 virus and other health threats like Monkeypox are still making headlines and keeping the focus on healthy playgrounds for children and adults alike.
N.Y. Times: Patronage of African Art by White Millionaire, the Late Albert Barnes of Lower Merion, Is a Complex Issue
Image via Emma Lee, WHYY. Whereas most visitors to the Barnes Foundation are dazzled primarily with the Cézanne, Matisse, and Seurat paintings, the collection’s late owner, Lower Merion’s Albert C. Barnes, considered the African sculptures as its central part, writes Arthur Lubow for The New York Times.
Ambler Army Veteran Cultivates a Strong Community Through Gardening
Jeri “Momma J” Brockington has been cultivating strong relationships in her community by giving away the produce she grows in the garden of her Ambler home, writes Matteo Iadonisi for 6ABC. Brockington spent two years in the Army after finishing school, but her commitment to service began earlier...
Diversity-Focused Pro Golf Event Returns to Montco from Sept. 20-21
The APGA Tour, which has a mission to bring greater diversity to golf by developing African-Americans and other minorities for careers in the sport, will return to Montgomery County from Sept. 20-21 at Bluestone Country Club in Blue Bell.
Montgomery County Leadership: Joseph Cafarchio, Executive Vice President, Meridian Bank
Joe Cafarchio, Executive Vice President at Meridian Bank, spoke with MONTCO Today about growing up as the second oldest of eight children in East Syracuse, New York. He told how he learned responsibility at an early age by helping take care of his younger siblings, including cooking dinners from scratch.
