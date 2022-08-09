Read full article on original website
Pharma Giant Increases Already-Sizable Montco Presence, Inks Deal for 78,000 Square Feet in Lower Gwynedd
An aerial view of Spring House Innovation Park in Lower Gwynedd.Image via Spring House Innovation Park. Merck, the pharmaceutical giant with sizable operations in West Point, is one of four life sciences companies that have signed a deal for space at Spring House Innovation Park in Lower Gwynedd, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Permanent Child Care Tax Credit, One-Time Property Tax Relief Now Available in Pa.
Gov. Wolf's child care tax credit will now help thousands of Pa. families.Image via iStock. Families in Pennsylvania will now be able to claim thousands of dollars in benefits, thanks to a new, permanent child care tax credit approved by Gov. Tom Wolf. The break is part of the state’s new $45.2 billion budget, writes Kate Huangpu for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Worcester Couple’s Garden a Spiritual Place to ‘Sit, Pray, and Observe in Harmony with Nature’
Thom and Mary Jane Mrazik have created a stunning meadow in their expansive garden in Worcester that is a true oasis for pollinating birds and insects, writes Sally A. Downey for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The couple bought their home in 2015. They were especially attracted to its large backyard that...
N.Y. Times: Patronage of African Art by White Millionaire, the Late Albert Barnes of Lower Merion, Is a Complex Issue
Image via Emma Lee, WHYY. Whereas most visitors to the Barnes Foundation are dazzled primarily with the Cézanne, Matisse, and Seurat paintings, the collection’s late owner, Lower Merion’s Albert C. Barnes, considered the African sculptures as its central part, writes Arthur Lubow for The New York Times.
