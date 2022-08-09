Read full article on original website
Related
Collar-County Calling: Revised Early Sept. Timeline will Usher in Area Code 835 Sooner Than Expected
Phila.’s collar counties are getting the newly minted area code 835 sooner than expected. Cell phone fingers may have to acclimate to the new digits in pockets of the region on Sept. 2. Erin McCarthy connected with the details for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Pharma Giant Increases Already-Sizable Montco Presence, Inks Deal for 78,000 Square Feet in Lower Gwynedd
An aerial view of Spring House Innovation Park in Lower Gwynedd.Image via Spring House Innovation Park. Merck, the pharmaceutical giant with sizable operations in West Point, is one of four life sciences companies that have signed a deal for space at Spring House Innovation Park in Lower Gwynedd, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Teacher Residency Program Helps Lower Merion and Other Local School Districts Address Labor Shortage
A nine-week residency program with Breakthrough of Greater Philadelphia is helping local school districts deal with the teacher shortage and bring more diverse educators into classrooms, writes Marcella Baietto for CBS Philly. “The program is for nine weeks, the teacher fellows are with us for nine weeks,” said Breakthrough of...
Worcester Couple’s Garden a Spiritual Place to ‘Sit, Pray, and Observe in Harmony with Nature’
Thom and Mary Jane Mrazik have created a stunning meadow in their expansive garden in Worcester that is a true oasis for pollinating birds and insects, writes Sally A. Downey for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
N.Y. Times: Patronage of African Art by White Millionaire, the Late Albert Barnes of Lower Merion, Is a Complex Issue
A new Barnes Foundation installation includes an imaginary conversation about African art between Albert Barnes, left, and philosopher Alain Locke. Whereas most visitors to the Barnes Foundation are dazzled primarily with the Cézanne, Matisse, and Seurat paintings, the collection’s late owner, Lower Merion’s Albert C. Barnes, considered the African sculptures as its central part, writes Arthur Lubow for The New York Times.
