ALERT CENTER: 12 people displaced, pet killed in Bridgeport building fire

At least 12 people are displaced, and a pet was killed after a fire broke out inside a building in Bridgeport

The fire happened on Fairfield Avenue just after 9 p.m. on Monday.

Officials say the fire started on the third floor of the building and they had to evacuate 30 people from inside.

The American Red Cross is assisting at least 12 victims who were displaced.

Fire officials say no injuries were reported but a pet did die.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.