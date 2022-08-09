Read full article on original website
Radnor’s NewSpring Holdings Sells Software Firm for $590M
The Radnor-based private equity firm NewSpring Capital has sold a company that provides software to the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, the intelligence community and other federal agencies for $590 million, writes Jeff Blumenthal for Philadelphia Business Journal. The sale of Avantus Federal to QuinetQUS took place through...
Church Partners With Ridley Man to Supply New Homes in Ukraine
Hope Community Church members Brad Brown (left) and Corey Brown (center) stand with Illya Zayarchenko outside Hope Community Church in Ridley Park. Illya Zayarchenko, owner of Ardour Bakery and Coffee Café in Folsom, is working with members of Hope Community Church of Delaware County to supply mobile homes to Ukrainians who have been displaced by the war, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times.
