Sloatsburg, NY

fox5ny.com

Hiker dies in fall in Bear Mountain State Park

NEW YORK - A White Plains man died after falling into the water at Bear Mountain State Park in Orange County. The New York State Police report that 23-year-old Omar Benitez had been hiking with two friends on Tuesday when they became separated. When they realized he was missing they...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Spotted lanternflies spread to Rockland County

Spotted lanternflies have been discovered in Rockland County. Officials say the invasive species has infestation sites in Nyack, Orangeburg, and Sloatsburg. The bug sucks sap and creates black mold destroying all types of trees and is detrimental to vineyards and orchards. Officials are asking people to help us Stop the...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Overnight House Fire Knocked In Upper Saddle River

Firefighters doused a pre-dawn house blaze Thursday in Upper Saddle River. The fire broke out on Fawnhill Road shortly before 4 a.m. and was quickly brought under control, responders said. Mutual aid responders included borough police and firefighters from Mahwah and Saddle River. Two ambulances and a Valley Health System...
UPPER SADDLE RIVER, NJ
InsideHook

Book a Trip on the New NYC to Burlington Train Route Before Everyone Else Does

Life in New York City can be an assault on the senses. This onslaught of city life creates a unique dichotomy: on one hand it keeps us craving more, and on the other, it incites a need to escape. For some time now, such escapes were more than likely to involve classic hits like the Hamptons (or other Long Island locales) or somewhere in the Hudson Valley. But now there’s a new, unexpected, no-car-needed option for city dwellers: Northern Vermont.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverdalepress.com

Beautiful home with majestic views of river

This spacious new five-bedroom, and four full- and two half-bathroom home, is designed in a contemporary white-on-white style, along a quiet, private cul-de-sac at 3033 Scenic Place. With an airy and open layout, it boasts majestic views of the Hudson River along with the great cliffs of the Palisades. It...
PALISADES, NY
City
Sloatsburg, NY
News 12

Guide: Mini-golf courses in the Hudson Valley

Looking for something fun to do with the kids? Or maybe you just want to practice your putting! Either way, here is a guide of some mini-golf courses around the Hudson Valley. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many mini-golf courses may have restrictions and rules, and may be temporarily closed. Please call the facility before visiting for the most updated information.
WEST NYACK, NY
themontclairgirl.com

Tips for Safely Killing the Spotted Lanternfly

The red-and-black adult spotted lanternflies seen throughout Essex County and the North Jersey area are not welcome visitors — even if they’re cool to look at. The spotted lanternfly is an invasive insect species, and while it doesn’t hurt humans or animals, it’s extremely harmful to plants and trees. Given that New Jersey is known as The Garden State for a reason, it’s important to protect our local agriculture however we can — which means killing these invasive pests whenever possible. We’ve compiled some tips and tricks to cover how to kill lanternflies safely. Read on to learn more about how to safely kill lanternflies.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
thephoto-news.com

Museum Village Car Show boasts the best of the county’s vehicles

Hot off the road with the scent of steaming rubber following, the Mustang Club of Orange County hosted its seventh annual car show last Sunday at Monroe’s Musuem Village, a tradition for motor vehicle lovers who like to display their rides old and new. Throughout the afternoon, participating drivers...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

House erupts into ball of flames after propane tank explodes

TOWN OF BLOOMING GROVE – A barbeque grill propane tank exploded turning a single-family house at 922 Craigville Road in the Town of Blooming Grove, Chester Fire District, into a raging inferno. The house was a giant ball of orange flames that reached into the nighttime sky. Several fire...
BLOOMING GROVE, NY
Daily Voice

Firefighters Douse Mahwah Basement Blaze Near Rockland Border

Firefighters battled heat exhaustion along with a basement blaze Wednesday night in Mahwah. No serious injuries were reported in the fire, which broke out shortly before 8 p.m. in the two-story home on dead-ended Storrs Court off East Crescent Road near the Rockland County border. Firefighters had the blaze knocked...
MAHWAH, NJ
News 12

Police: Missing hiker from White Plains found dead

State police say a missing hiker from White Plains has been found dead. Police say 23-year-old Omar Benitez was hiking with friends in Bear Mountain State Park in the Town of Highlands on Tuesday when he became separated from them. The search ended due to darkness and safety reasons and...
WHITE PLAINS, NY

