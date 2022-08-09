Read full article on original website
fox5ny.com
News 12
Spotted lanternflies spread to Rockland County
Spotted lanternflies have been discovered in Rockland County. Officials say the invasive species has infestation sites in Nyack, Orangeburg, and Sloatsburg. The bug sucks sap and creates black mold destroying all types of trees and is detrimental to vineyards and orchards. Officials are asking people to help us Stop the...
Overnight House Fire Knocked In Upper Saddle River
Firefighters doused a pre-dawn house blaze Thursday in Upper Saddle River. The fire broke out on Fawnhill Road shortly before 4 a.m. and was quickly brought under control, responders said. Mutual aid responders included borough police and firefighters from Mahwah and Saddle River. Two ambulances and a Valley Health System...
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
Book a Trip on the New NYC to Burlington Train Route Before Everyone Else Does
Life in New York City can be an assault on the senses. This onslaught of city life creates a unique dichotomy: on one hand it keeps us craving more, and on the other, it incites a need to escape. For some time now, such escapes were more than likely to involve classic hits like the Hamptons (or other Long Island locales) or somewhere in the Hudson Valley. But now there’s a new, unexpected, no-car-needed option for city dwellers: Northern Vermont.
Cool Cars, Scrumptious BBQ, and Live Music this Weekend in Goshen
I know there are a lot of car shows this time of the year here in the Hudson Valley, and one of the best and the biggest will be this weekend in Goshen in Orange County. And this show is open to cars, trucks, buggies, bikes, and anything with wheels and a motor. That’s a lot of vehicles to check out.
riverdalepress.com
Beautiful home with majestic views of river
This spacious new five-bedroom, and four full- and two half-bathroom home, is designed in a contemporary white-on-white style, along a quiet, private cul-de-sac at 3033 Scenic Place. With an airy and open layout, it boasts majestic views of the Hudson River along with the great cliffs of the Palisades. It...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police release identity of man who drown in Bear Mountain State Park creek
TOWN OF HIGHLANDS – State Police said Thursday that the man who was found dead in Bear Mountain State Park in the Town of Highlands had slipped and fell into Popolopen Creek and drowned. Troopers said the victim, Omar Benitez, 23, of White Plains, was hiking with two friends...
News 12
Guide: Mini-golf courses in the Hudson Valley
Looking for something fun to do with the kids? Or maybe you just want to practice your putting! Either way, here is a guide of some mini-golf courses around the Hudson Valley. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many mini-golf courses may have restrictions and rules, and may be temporarily closed. Please call the facility before visiting for the most updated information.
themontclairgirl.com
Tips for Safely Killing the Spotted Lanternfly
The red-and-black adult spotted lanternflies seen throughout Essex County and the North Jersey area are not welcome visitors — even if they’re cool to look at. The spotted lanternfly is an invasive insect species, and while it doesn’t hurt humans or animals, it’s extremely harmful to plants and trees. Given that New Jersey is known as The Garden State for a reason, it’s important to protect our local agriculture however we can — which means killing these invasive pests whenever possible. We’ve compiled some tips and tricks to cover how to kill lanternflies safely. Read on to learn more about how to safely kill lanternflies.
Three-Wheeler Crash In Paramus Downs Traffic Signal, Sends Rider To Hospital
A rider was hospitalized with a serious leg injury after toppling a traffic light and hitting a utility pole in Paramus. The crash took down the signal at the entrance to the Frisch School and Country Club Plaza office building of West Century Road around 9 a.m. Friday. The new...
Police: Several thefts of unlocked cars in Orange County
Mount Hope Police Chief Paul Rikard posted a video in the department's Facebook page saying there have been several thefts of unlocked cars.
Illegal pool with 60 tons of water discovered on rooftop in Williamsburg
At 4 feet deep, the pool was holding 60 tons of water on the roof of the building that housed a day care.
Popular Bergen County Golf Center Closing After 20 Years
A popular golf facility with a double-decker driving range will be closing in the fall after nearly 20 years of business in Bergen County. A sign was posted to the doors of Bogota Golf Center announcing the closing ahead of construction on new warehouse facilities approved earlier this year on the property.
thephoto-news.com
Museum Village Car Show boasts the best of the county’s vehicles
Hot off the road with the scent of steaming rubber following, the Mustang Club of Orange County hosted its seventh annual car show last Sunday at Monroe’s Musuem Village, a tradition for motor vehicle lovers who like to display their rides old and new. Throughout the afternoon, participating drivers...
Mid-Hudson News Network
House erupts into ball of flames after propane tank explodes
TOWN OF BLOOMING GROVE – A barbeque grill propane tank exploded turning a single-family house at 922 Craigville Road in the Town of Blooming Grove, Chester Fire District, into a raging inferno. The house was a giant ball of orange flames that reached into the nighttime sky. Several fire...
Firefighters Douse Mahwah Basement Blaze Near Rockland Border
Firefighters battled heat exhaustion along with a basement blaze Wednesday night in Mahwah. No serious injuries were reported in the fire, which broke out shortly before 8 p.m. in the two-story home on dead-ended Storrs Court off East Crescent Road near the Rockland County border. Firefighters had the blaze knocked...
News 12
Obese Rat Got Stuck in Busy Brooklyn Sidewalk
There are all kinds of things lying on city streets that you try to avoid stepping on. You don't want to step on dog feces, chewed bubble gum, needles and I guess when you are in Brooklyn you can add a rat's head to that list. According to the New...
600-home project in South Blooming Grove set to start after boards finish four-year review
SOUTH BLOOMING GROVE - No one has shot a hole of golf at the former Lake Anne Country Club for more than 20 years. The ramshackle rental homes have long been vacant. Investors who bought the giant tract for $15 million in 2006 have pursued one goal since then: to build homes there.
