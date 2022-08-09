Read full article on original website
section618.com
Youth Movement for CZR Football
CHRISTOPHER — There’s a youth movement for the CZR Bearcats football team this year, and it starts with the head coach. After Anthony Hargrove resigned to take a college coaching position, the school hired 20-year old Grant Gordon as his replacement. While the IHSA doesn’t keep track of such things, Gordon is believed to be the youngest varsity football head coach in the state.
section618.com
Benton’s Stilley competes on national stage
WHITTINGTON — After an impressive freshman season, Benton’s River Stilley had a summer to remember. Stilley qualified for the US Junior Amateur by finishing in the top three at a qualifier in Owensboro, Kentucky. River and his family made the trek across country to Bandon, Oregon, where he...
bvmsports.com
Top 10 Illinois RBs for 2022 IHSA football season
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (BVM) – The 2022 high school football season in Illinois is upon us, and there will be plenty of talent on the gridiron this fall. One of the most vital positions in any season is at running back, and this year, Illinois features some talented players in the backfield. Here are the top 10 Illinois High School Association (IHSA) running backs going into the 2022 season.
southernillinoisnow.com
July 31st crash claims life of Breese Mater Dei student
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department has released details on an early morning July 31st crash that has now claimed the life of a 16-year-old Breese female. Bella Brefeld passed away Friday, August 5th, at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. She was a member of the Breese Mater Dei class of 2024.
franchising.com
Scooter’s Coffee Continues Growing in Illinois with Nine More Locations in the Southern Part of the State
August 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. - Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, the Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise that is experiencing record-breaking growth, is continuing its effort to grow its presence throughout the United States by bringing its world-class drive-thru coffee locations to Benton, Mount Carmel, Salem, Mount Vernon, West Frankfort, Harrisburg, Olney, Vandalia, and Centralia, Illinois.
KFVS12
Carbondale Mayor Henry takes leave of absence
Crews responded to a two-vehicle, rollover crash on N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau on Friday afternoon, August 12. Grant to go towards additional resources for Vienna schools. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Vienna schools to use grant money for social workers and additional resources. Some Zeigler, Ill. residents see higher...
wjpf.com
Illinois State Police investigating the death of Terri Henry, wife of Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – Illinois State Police say they’re investigating the death of Theresa “Terri” Henry, the wife of Carbondale Mayor John “Mike” Henry. The 66-year-old real estate agent was found dead in the couple’s home Tuesday night. Police say Mike Henry returned...
northcountynews.org
Four teams shortlisted for Chester Bridge project
In a press release on Aug. 3, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), Southeast District, noted that they had received statements of qualification and prequalified four potential design-build teams for the Chester Bridge project. Selected to further develop their proposals were: Massman Traylor Chester Joint Venture, comprised of Massman Construction, Traylor...
kbsi23.com
St. Nicholas Brewing Company MDH welcomed into Carbondale Chamber of Commerce
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – It’s the only active brewery inside a general aviation American airport and one of only three in the world: St. Nicholas Brewing Company MDH. General Manager Abby Ancell said it took about four years for her vision of a brewery inside an airport to take shape, but the company’s third location opened in May 2022.
southernillinoisnow.com
State Police release details on two crashes both involving two semis on I-57 in Marion County
State Police have released further details on two crashes both involving two trucks in different locations on I-57 in Marion County. The first crash occurred on southbound I-57 near milepost 113 three miles south of Salem. A preliminary investigation indicates 61-year-old Matthew Shuman of Flora was traveling northbound in the right lane when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed over the grass median, and struck the trailer unit of a southbound truck driven by 55-year-old Mio Drasko of Hoffman Estates. Shuman then continued through the guardrail on the west side of the southbound lanes.
westkentuckystar.com
Construction on pace at newest southern IL casino, resort
Construction on southern Illinois' latest casino is making steady progress at Walker's Bluff between Herrin and Carbondale. Ground was broken last December for the casino, 116-room hotel, restaurants and events center. This week, crews began nearing completion on the framing for the new hotel, began work on the parking lot and hope to complete construction on the new water tower.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man charged following altercation between two employees of Fairways Restaurant
A 32-year-old Centralia man has been charged with two misdemeanor offenses after allegedly getting a handgun from his vehicle during an argument with another employee in the parking lot of the Fairways Restaurant in Centralia Monday night. Riley Sanders of Ridge Road was charged in Marion County Court Tuesday with...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Crews Work Quickly to Tear Down Old McDill's Irish Pub Building
It was a busy morning as crews showed up to demolish the old location of McDill's Irish Pub in Collinsville. With so much going on in Collinsville, it can be easy to miss some of the events going on around town. Thanks to the insight of the awesome photographers with Collinsville Daily News, we were able to capture the building being torn down from the old location of McDill’s Irish Pub.
kfmo.com
Two Injured in Tuesday Crash
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) Two people are recovering from moderate injuries after they were hurt in a crash involving two SUV's in Perry county Tuesday morning. Highway Patrol records show 39 year old Deza R. Rumbold, of Ste. Genevieve, was driving north on Highway 61, at Route M, when an SUV headed east, driven by 32 year old Christopher O. Bird, of Wauconda, Illinois, failed to stop at a stop sign. It pulled into the path of Rumbold's vehicle and the two collided. Rumbold and Bird received moderate injuries. Bird was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. Rumbold, and her two passengers, a 10 year old male juvenile and an 8 year old female juvenile, who both received minor injuries, were taken to Perry County Memorial Hospital. Everyone involved in the accident was wearing a safety device during the wreck. The accident took place a little after 11 o'clock.
kbsi23.com
ISP investigating death of Carbondale mayor’s wife
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the death of a southern Illinois mayor’s wife. According to Illinois State Police, 66-year-old Theresa Henry, wife of Carbondale Mayor John Henry was found dead in the evening hours of August 9.
wfcnnews.com
Southern Illinois gas stations raided by IL Dept. of Revenue
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS - WFCN News is working to learn more after several gas stations throughout Southern Illinois were recently raided by the Illinois Department of Revenue in an apparent investigation. WFCN received reports of gas stations raided in three local communities on Wednesday. Those reports came from one station in...
KFVS12
Energy assistance program available now for southern Illinois residents
KARNAK, Ill. (KFVS) - A new program is aimed at helping residents of southern Illinois pay their natural gas, propane, electric and furnace bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program from the Shawnee Development Council, Inc. will help in Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties. The program begins...
southernillinoisnow.com
Vernon man faces attempted aggravated kidnapping and child abduction charges
A 67-year-old Vernon man faces seven new charges in Marion County Court including aggravated attempted kidnapping and child abduction following a series of incidents on Thursday. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Ronnie Crawford of Burks Road is accused of holding his arms out and attempting to lure a three-year-old child...
wsiu.org
Carbondale mayor's wife found dead in home
The Illinois State police are conducting an investigation into the death of Carbondale mayor John "Mike" Henry's wife. Theresa Henry was found dead in her home by her husband on Tuesday, and Carbondale police responded to the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for August 12th and the ISP is working with the Jackson County coroner's office in the investigation.
KFVS12
Police: Man died in Evansville shooting
Missouri voters to decide on recreational marijuana. Clean up is underway at the Creal Springs City Hall after fire tore through that building Monday night. Missourians to vote on recreational marijuana in November. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Missourians will vote on recreational marijuana in November. Fire at Creal Springs...
