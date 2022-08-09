Read full article on original website
NYC Drought Hits ‘Severe' Levels for 1st Time in Decades: Here's What That Means
In case you haven't noticed, and it would be really hard to not have, it's been very hot and humid lately. Unbearably so, at times. And while there was plenty of moisture in the atmosphere (don't even get us started on the dew points), there has been very little in terms of consistent precipitation this summer.
New Yorkers Face $23 Congestion Charge To Enter Manhattan
Close to 1,700 homes in NYC experience power outages amid hot conditions
There were close to 1,700 outages across the city Wednesday as the hot weather continues to impact New York City communities. Con Edison says most of the outages are due to increased power usage.
NYC could become the first American city to implement a $23 congestion charge fee for motorists entering its busiest areas from next year
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
New York City Carriage Horse Collapses as Driver Screams and Whips It
Horrifying videos of a carriage horse collapsing near New York City's Ninth Avenue and 45th Street have gone viral across the internet. Around 5 p.m. in Manhattan Wednesday, Ryder the horse collapsed in the middle of a busy road. Warning: Video may disturb some sensitive viewers. NYPD Mounted officers responded...
Today is the latest sunset NYC will witness until mid-2023
And just like that, summer is slowly coming to an end, as signaled by tonight's sunset, the very last one to take place after 8pm this year. Specifically, according to Date & Time, darkness will begin descending upon the city at 8:01pm later today and at 7:59pm tomorrow. The next time sunset will happen after 8pm again will be May 9, 2023.
4 Nassau beaches closed due to storm runoff
The beaches are expected to open at 7 a.m. Thursday unless the county deems the water samples unsafe once again.
Carriage horse collapses on hot NYC street as driver says, ‘Get up! Get up!’
The New York Police Department came to the rescue of a distressed carriage horse that collapsed on a hot New York City street Wednesday, leading to renewed calls for an end to the controversial tourist attraction. The crowd grew on Ninth Avenue and 45th Street in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood...
MTA releases congestion pricing details, with fees that could be as high as $23 for drivers
Hiker dies in fall in Bear Mountain State Park
NEW YORK - A White Plains man died after falling into the water at Bear Mountain State Park in Orange County. The New York State Police report that 23-year-old Omar Benitez had been hiking with two friends on Tuesday when they became separated. When they realized he was missing they...
Mayor Adams Installs Technology in City Service Vehicles to so they Can't Speed
Fifty of NYC’s 30,000 public service vehicles hit the roads on August 11 with retrofitted technology, called Intellect Speed Assistance (ISA), which prevents drivers from exceeding posted speed limits. Mayor Adams, who has many times pointed out the correlation between fast, aggressive driving and the high number of injuries...
Bronx residents find ways to cope with heat during day-long power outage
Some residents in the Bronx were forced to cope with the miserable heat, without air conditioning for most of the day on Tuesday.
As Straphangers Become Weekend Warriors, MTA Struggles To Find Funds
As West Side locals and politicians rowdily rallied for a Hell’s Kitchen subway stop, a weakened enthusiasm for weekday commuting has threatened the MTA’s funding negotiations with the city. According to Crain’s New York Business, the agency’s weekday ridership has plateaued at approximately 60 percent of its pre-pandemic numbers, leaving the transit authority with a […] The post As Straphangers Become Weekend Warriors, MTA Struggles To Find Funds appeared first on W42ST.
MTA contractor attacked with screwdriver at Wall Street subway station
An MTA contractor was slashed, possibly with a screwdriver, at a Wall Street subway station on Thursday morning, police said.
He went swimming after hours at Rockaway Beach, he ended up in handcuffs
NEW YORK - A Queens man went swimming at Rockaway Beach during the heat wave last weekend but ended up arrested and dragged off the beach in handcuffs for swimming past the beach closing. Swimmers are required to leave the water at 6 p.m. when lifeguard shifts end. Andre Velasquez...
Streets are just too dangerous
(re: “It’s bikes, vehicles versus pedestrians on pathways,” July 7) I found The Riverdale Press story on cyclists and delivery couriers on Irwin and Waldo avenues pathway very interesting. Especially interesting is the last sentence: “My office and I will remain on top of this issue until we see some action taken by our city agencies,” Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz said.
Illegal pool with 60 tons of water discovered on rooftop in Williamsburg
At 4 feet deep, the pool was holding 60 tons of water on the roof of the building that housed a day care.
Man struck by hit-and-run bicyclist while crossing Manhattan intersection
A man was severely injured after being struck by a hit-and-run bicyclist in Manhattan Wednesday.
You helped pay for this paradise on the Hudson River. But Weehawken wants to break the rules and keep you out. | Editorial
There’s no better place to spend long, hot summer days than by the pool – especially a pool as spectacular as Weehawken’s, with a magnificent, panoramic view of the New York City skyline. This is the jewel of a $10.5 million project to expand the township’s waterfront...
