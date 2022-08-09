ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC could become the first American city to implement a $23 congestion charge fee for motorists entering its busiest areas from next year

New York City could become the first US city to implement a congestion fee for motorists entering its busiest areas. The Big Apple's new plan, laid out Wednesday by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, could see drivers charged as much as $23 to enter Manhattan's central business district. A study released...
Hiker dies in fall in Bear Mountain State Park

NEW YORK - A White Plains man died after falling into the water at Bear Mountain State Park in Orange County. The New York State Police report that 23-year-old Omar Benitez had been hiking with two friends on Tuesday when they became separated. When they realized he was missing they...
As Straphangers Become Weekend Warriors, MTA Struggles To Find Funds

As West Side locals and politicians rowdily rallied for a Hell’s Kitchen subway stop, a weakened enthusiasm for weekday commuting has threatened the MTA’s funding negotiations with the city.  According to Crain’s New York Business, the agency’s weekday ridership has plateaued at approximately 60 percent of its pre-pandemic numbers, leaving the transit authority with a […] The post As Straphangers Become Weekend Warriors, MTA Struggles To Find Funds appeared first on W42ST.
Streets are just too dangerous

(re: “It’s bikes, vehicles versus pedestrians on pathways,” July 7) I found The Riverdale Press story on cyclists and delivery couriers on Irwin and Waldo avenues pathway very interesting. Especially interesting is the last sentence: “My office and I will remain on top of this issue until we see some action taken by our city agencies,” Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz said.
