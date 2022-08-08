ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ye mocks Pete Davidson after Kim Kardashian breakup

By Christine Samra, Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c4pEl_0hAEOnMT00

( KTLA ) — Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, took to Instagram early Monday morning to roast comedian Pete Davidson.

The former “Saturday Night Live” actor and West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, announced the end of their relationship this past Friday after dating for about 10 months.

Ye, who lives in Hidden Hills, California, mocked the split with a fake New York Times front page reading, “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.”

John Legend says his friendship with Kanye couldn’t survive politics, Trump

At the bottom, in very small print, there’s a sentence that fires shots at the Yeezy designer’s former friend, rapper Kid Cudi. “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers,” the line read.

This referred to when Cudi stormed off the stage at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami after fans threw things at him.

The “Donda” rapper and his reality star ex are currently in divorce proceedings. Ye lost the fifth lawyer on the case days ago, according to TMZ .

Ye and Kardashian tied the knot back in 2014. They have four children together: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Suspect returned to the scene, shoots at victim and deputies: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded to an attempted robbery call in Lamont on Aug. 6 and while speaking to the victim the suspect returned, according to a tweet from KCSO’s Twitter. The office said deputies were speaking to the victim just after 3 a.m. in their driveway near Paradise Road […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Ridgecrest man struck by train, identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office identified a man who was struck by a train and died. David Lynn Parsons, 60, was struck by a train and found on July 14 on Truxtun Avenue south of Baker Street just before 1:30 a.m., according to the coroner’s office. The coroner’s office said the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Escaped inmate arrested in Bakersfield: CDCR

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An escaped inmate from the Male Community Reentry Program in Bakersfield was taken into custody on Monday, according to prison officials. Andres Carrera, 28, was discovered missing from the facilities on Sunday at approximately 10:30 a.m., according to prison officials. On Monday Carrera was taken into custody without incident near a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The Independent

Kanye West ‘mourns’ Pete Davidson as he reacts to Kim Kardashian break up

Kanye West has reacted to the reported breakup of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson.West, who is now formally known as Ye, posted a fake front page of the New York Times to his Instagram account on Monday morning (8 August).Kardashian and Davidson have reportedly ended their relationship after nine months of dating due to long-distance work commitments and demanding schedules.The front page that West posted reads: “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.”In the smaller text below the headline, it reads: “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”West famously referred to Davidson as...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kanye
Person
John Legend
KGET

Loma Bakers gang member sentenced to prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Loma Bakers gang member was sentenced to prison on Monday for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, according to the Department of Justice. Louis Torres “Youngster,” 37, was driving in Bakersfield and stopped by officers for traffic violations on July 23, 2021, according to the department. Torres then […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Distractify

Kanye West Has Announced the "Death" of Pete Davidson on Instagram

You'd quite literally have to be living under a rock to have not heard of the on-and-off beef between Kanye West and Pete Davidson that has taken shape in many different ways throughout 2022. Ye has thrown multiple shots at the former Saturday Night Live star both on social media and through music such as his song "Eazy" during that time. Pete, on the other hand, has retaliated with heated text messages, controversial tattoos, and even more.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Entertain Celebrities#Music Festival#Friendship#New York Times#Tmz#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

Nurse facing murder charges in fiery 90 mph LA crash that killed 6

A 37-year-old nurse suspected of killing six people and injuring eight others when her speeding Mercedes-Benz plowed into several vehicles in a Los Angeles County intersection last week will be charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter, officials announced Monday.
KGET

Inmate escaped custody by ‘discharging’ powdery substance into deputy’s eyes: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Inmate Marcos Rosales escaped custody after “discharging” a powdery substance into a deputy’s face while being taken to a medical appointment Tuesday morning, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Around 10:45 a.m. Rosales, 34, was being taken to a medical appointment on F Street near 30th Street in Downtown Bakersfield, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO: Woman found dead at Miracle Hot Springs, no signs of trauma

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was found dead at the Miracle Hot Springs early Monday morning, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office received a report of an apparent drowning at the Miracle Hot Springs about 10 miles West of Lake Isabella around 3:30 A.M., according to KCSO. When deputies arrived […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Inmate escaped from KCSO custody in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An inmate escaped from custody in Downtown Bakersfield Tuesday morning placing nearby schools on lockout, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The inmate has not been identified and it is unclear whether or not the inmate has been taken into custody. An updated version of this story can be found by clicking […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thebrag.com

Of course Kanye West was happy about Pete Davidson & Kim K’s split

In a very mature (sarcastic) move, Kanye West took to his Instagram to celebrate Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s split. It’s no secret that Kanye West has never been Pete Davidson’s biggest fan, especially after the latter started dating Kim Kardashian amidst her very public and vitriolic divorce from West. Last week, however, Kardashian announced that she had split from Davidson after nine months, citing maintaining a long-distance relationship in addition to their busy schedules.
CELEBRITIES
KGET

Woman killed after walking on Hwy 99, identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a woman who was killed after walking on Highway 99 on Sunday. Adriana Gamez, 22, was identified as the woman struck by a vehicle on Highway 99 near White Lane, according to the coroner’s office. Gamez was transported to Kern Medical where she was pronounced […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed after car veered off Highway 99, identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died after a crash around 5 a.m. on Aug. 5 on Highway 99. Jose Jesus Macias, 63, was identified as the driver of the vehicle that veered off the roadway on Highway 99 just north of Olive Drive, according to the coroner’s […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy