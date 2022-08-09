ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
therealdeal.com

NYC turns back to hotels to grow homeless shelters

New York City’s plan to use hotels for homeless shelters is surfacing, but details remain sparse. Officials from the mayor’s administration disclosed this week that 11 hotels were being leased by the city to serve the growing shelter population, City Limits reported. The announcement came months after the city phased out the use of commercial lodgings for children after the shelter population dropped.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Do You Need a Polio Booster? What Vaccinated People Should Know

People who are unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated against polio and living in New York should get the vaccine as soon as possible, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) urged earlier this month. The recommendation comes after an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County was diagnosed with paralytic polio. Wastewater...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Gotham Gazette

New York Must Amend Carlos’ Law Before the Governor Signs It

The cost to build in New York can be 10 times more expensive than in neighboring New Jersey or Connecticut. It’s a reality that’s hurting our economy, especially Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBEs) in the construction sector, at the worst possible time. The Empire State’s unaffordability factor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Workers#New Women#Liberty Cleaners#Worker#School Of Labor Studies#Esl
nystateofpolitics.com

New York health commissioner orders pharmacies to dispense naloxone

Pharmacies in New York beginning Aug. 15 will be required to carry and dispense the medication naloxone without a prescription in order to counteract overdoses in the state as part of an order issued Thursday by Health Commissioner Mary Bassett. Naloxone is used to block the effects of opioids and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

10 reasons New Yorkers feel lucky to live in NYC

New York City has its share of problems that New Yorkers gripe about and outsiders dramatize, but it only takes spending time here to see how great of a city it is. On Reddit, a New Yorker asked their neighbors about what makes them feel lucky to live in NYC and hundreds chimed in with answers, from its unmatched diversity to simply being able to disappear into a crowd.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

NYC schools use emergency measure to spend $27M on air filters, bypassing regular approval process

New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks at a press conference earlier this year The education department said the company that sold the air purifiers to the city – Delos Living – has an exclusive contract to distribute the costly filters. The high price tag comes as schools face hundreds of millions of dollars in cuts to spending by the Adams administration. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Documented

Food Stamp Thefts Hit Sunset Park Chinese Community

When Haiyan Chen brought home bags of food from Costco on a sunny June day, her four children were excited to see what their mom would cook for them in the coming week. But soon, the jubilation turned to despair when they realized nearly $4,000 was missing from her government benefits card. The 44-year-old Sunset […] The post Food Stamp Thefts Hit Sunset Park Chinese Community appeared first on Documented.
BROOKLYN, NY
uppereastsite.com

Popular UES Thai Restaurant Shut Down by NYC Health Department

There’s no end in sight to a stomach-turning trend. Another popular Upper East Side restaurant has been shut down by the Health Department after its first inspection in more than two years– since before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in New York City. A bright yellow closure...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Next City

Housing in Brief: New York City Might Ban Landlords From Asking About Arrest Records

New York Bill To Ban Criminal Background Checks Has Support. New York City’s city council will introduce a bill Thursday that would make it illegal to exclude an applicant from housing due to their criminal record, according to the New York Times. The bill has the support of over 30 of the council’s 51 councilmembers, according to the Times. Mayor Eric Adams has not specifically endorsed this bill, but stated in a housing plan released earlier this year that he supports making it easier for people with criminal histories to rent apartments. Adams’ team told the Times, “No one should be denied housing because they were once engaged with the criminal justice system, plain and simple.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
