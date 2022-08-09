New York Bill To Ban Criminal Background Checks Has Support. New York City’s city council will introduce a bill Thursday that would make it illegal to exclude an applicant from housing due to their criminal record, according to the New York Times. The bill has the support of over 30 of the council’s 51 councilmembers, according to the Times. Mayor Eric Adams has not specifically endorsed this bill, but stated in a housing plan released earlier this year that he supports making it easier for people with criminal histories to rent apartments. Adams’ team told the Times, “No one should be denied housing because they were once engaged with the criminal justice system, plain and simple.”

