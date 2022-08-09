Read full article on original website
New York Tenant Skips out on $17,000 Rent and Leaves Former Landlord Holding the Bag
Federal stimulus packages, created as a result of the C.A.R.E.S. Act provided protections such as eviction moratoriums, rental assistance programs, and landlord protections to encourage self-sufficiency while preventing homelessness and allowing real estate investors to flourish as they created passive income streams.
texasmetronews.com
Haitian businesses caught between serving and surviving as inflation persists￼
BROOKLYN — Entrepreneur Francesca Denis had a hectic year in the middle of the pandemic, being a new mother and opening a business, Cocoa Bean Juice and Salad Bar on Nostrand Ave. One year later, her store is among the 80% of businesses in New York state that survive...
Extreme Weather Is Only Getting Worse. Can Cities Protect Public Transit?
People stand at a subway entrance as they debate to wade through several inches of water caused flash flooding after remnants of storm Ida brought three inches of rain per hour across the city, in the New York City borough of Queens, NY, September 1, 2021. (Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
therealdeal.com
NYC turns back to hotels to grow homeless shelters
New York City’s plan to use hotels for homeless shelters is surfacing, but details remain sparse. Officials from the mayor’s administration disclosed this week that 11 hotels were being leased by the city to serve the growing shelter population, City Limits reported. The announcement came months after the city phased out the use of commercial lodgings for children after the shelter population dropped.
A peek into the finances of Adams' deep-pocketed chief of staff
Frank Carone is every bit as wealthy as his lavish lifestyle suggests.
Do You Need a Polio Booster? What Vaccinated People Should Know
People who are unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated against polio and living in New York should get the vaccine as soon as possible, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) urged earlier this month. The recommendation comes after an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County was diagnosed with paralytic polio. Wastewater...
Gotham Gazette
New York Must Amend Carlos’ Law Before the Governor Signs It
The cost to build in New York can be 10 times more expensive than in neighboring New Jersey or Connecticut. It’s a reality that’s hurting our economy, especially Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBEs) in the construction sector, at the worst possible time. The Empire State’s unaffordability factor...
NBC New York
Legal Aid Demands Immediate Probe of ‘Stunning' Report on NYC Shelter Cover-Up
The Legal Aid Society and the Coalition for the Homeless are demanding an investigation into New York City's Department of Social Services, after News 4 reported the DSS spokeswoman was fired after pushing back on efforts by department leadership to conceal legal violations in the shelter system. "These allegations are...
Move over, Hollywood: Chip industry in NY is getting a bigger tax break
Gov. Kathy Hochul touts a tax break for the semiconductor industry that critics are calling a corporate giveaway. The new tax break could be worth up to $10 billion over 20 years. [ more › ]
nystateofpolitics.com
New York health commissioner orders pharmacies to dispense naloxone
Pharmacies in New York beginning Aug. 15 will be required to carry and dispense the medication naloxone without a prescription in order to counteract overdoses in the state as part of an order issued Thursday by Health Commissioner Mary Bassett. Naloxone is used to block the effects of opioids and...
10 reasons New Yorkers feel lucky to live in NYC
New York City has its share of problems that New Yorkers gripe about and outsiders dramatize, but it only takes spending time here to see how great of a city it is. On Reddit, a New Yorker asked their neighbors about what makes them feel lucky to live in NYC and hundreds chimed in with answers, from its unmatched diversity to simply being able to disappear into a crowd.
NYC schools use emergency measure to spend $27M on air filters, bypassing regular approval process
New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks at a press conference earlier this year The education department said the company that sold the air purifiers to the city – Delos Living – has an exclusive contract to distribute the costly filters. The high price tag comes as schools face hundreds of millions of dollars in cuts to spending by the Adams administration. [ more › ]
Food Stamp Thefts Hit Sunset Park Chinese Community
When Haiyan Chen brought home bags of food from Costco on a sunny June day, her four children were excited to see what their mom would cook for them in the coming week. But soon, the jubilation turned to despair when they realized nearly $4,000 was missing from her government benefits card. The 44-year-old Sunset […] The post Food Stamp Thefts Hit Sunset Park Chinese Community appeared first on Documented.
uppereastsite.com
Popular UES Thai Restaurant Shut Down by NYC Health Department
There’s no end in sight to a stomach-turning trend. Another popular Upper East Side restaurant has been shut down by the Health Department after its first inspection in more than two years– since before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in New York City. A bright yellow closure...
Appeals court sides with Adams administration on cuts to NYC schools
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Planned cuts for schools are back in effect after a judge ruled Tuesday to allow Mayor Eric Aams to keep his budget. City officials have called it a win, but parents feel it’s a loss for students. Cuts, planned because of falling enrollment, will impact about 75 percent of public schools […]
cityandstateny.com
Proposed Midtown shelter for asylum-seekers raises concerns about safety, size
An attorney for Legal Aid said New York City’s plan to house 600 asylum seekers in one single facility could be a violation of state regulations and create safety issues for migrants who are housed there. The city on Thursday put out a request for proposals to shelter operators...
fox5ny.com
NYC mayor ducks questions about firing of social services official
NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams turned away reporters on Thursday, refusing to answer questions about allegedly firing an aide who raised the alarm about the handling of migrants arriving in New York City. First reported by NBC4 and confirmed by Fox 5 News, Julia Savel — who was the...
Housing in Brief: New York City Might Ban Landlords From Asking About Arrest Records
New York Bill To Ban Criminal Background Checks Has Support. New York City’s city council will introduce a bill Thursday that would make it illegal to exclude an applicant from housing due to their criminal record, according to the New York Times. The bill has the support of over 30 of the council’s 51 councilmembers, according to the Times. Mayor Eric Adams has not specifically endorsed this bill, but stated in a housing plan released earlier this year that he supports making it easier for people with criminal histories to rent apartments. Adams’ team told the Times, “No one should be denied housing because they were once engaged with the criminal justice system, plain and simple.”
New York To Crackdown On ‘Domestic Terrorism, White Supremacists’
New York State is taking new steps in hopes it will stop domestic terrorism and white supremacy. On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul released guidance for all counties in New York State and New York City. The guidance will support the development of Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans. New Guidance To Support...
NBC New York
Amid Shelter Crisis, NYC Agency Fires Official Who Pushed Back on ‘Lies': Source
The chief spokesperson for New York City's Department of Homeless Services was fired Friday after pushing back against alleged lies and omissions by her boss regarding illegal conditions in the city's homeless shelter system, according to a source familiar with the situation. Email and text messages provided to the News...
