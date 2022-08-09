Effective: 2022-08-12 17:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Eureka FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Nevada, including the following county, Eureka. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 702 PM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. - Tonkin Springs is currently rising from the heavy rain and could create some minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of West Central Eureka County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

EUREKA COUNTY, NV ・ 1 HOUR AGO