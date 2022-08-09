STE. GENEVIEVE—The director of the Ste. Genevieve County Nutrition Center announced Wednesday evening that the center would be closed Thursday and Friday, due to illness. Tina Winch said there were not enough employees available to staff the facility. She plans to reopen Monday if everyone is feeling better. She did not disclose the nature of the illness. The closing means there will be no home delivery of meals and no meals served at the facility.

2 DAYS AGO