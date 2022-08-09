Read full article on original website
United Way to hold Annual Campaign Kickoff
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI – United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO) invites community members to help everyone ‘Win the Game of Life’ by attending their 2022 Campaign Kickoff. The fun and informative luncheon will be held September 1st from 11:30 am – 1:00 pm. at the VFW in Cape Girardeau. The luncheon returns following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic.
Illness forces closing of Ste. Genevieve County Nutrition Center
STE. GENEVIEVE—The director of the Ste. Genevieve County Nutrition Center announced Wednesday evening that the center would be closed Thursday and Friday, due to illness. Tina Winch said there were not enough employees available to staff the facility. She plans to reopen Monday if everyone is feeling better. She did not disclose the nature of the illness. The closing means there will be no home delivery of meals and no meals served at the facility.
Give blood or platelets for chance at year’s supply of gas
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Did you know about 62% of the U.S. population is eligible to give blood? But, only about 3% does. By making an appointment to help save lives with the American Red Cross in August, donors can pump up the blood supply and keep it from falling to shortage levels. Platelet donors are especially needed now.
Four persons hurt in Perry County traffic crash
JEFFERSON CITY — Four persons were hurt in a traffic crash Tuesday morning at the junction of Highway 61 and Route M in Perry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two persons had moderate injuries: 32-year-old Christopher O. Bird of Wauconda, Illinois was taken to an unknown hospital by a Perry County ambulance and 39-year-old Deza Rumbold was taken to Perry County Memorial Hospital in Perryville by a Perry County ambulance.
Smith, Sewell introduce bipartisan bill to protect patients’ access to long term care hospitals
WASHINGTON – On Tuesday, 8th District Missouri Congressman Jason Smith (Mo.) and Terri Sewell (Ala.) announced that they have introduced the Long Term Care Hospital (LTCH) Access and Stability Act, bipartisan legislation that would extend pandemic-era Medicare payment policies for LTCHs for one year after the end of the Public Health Emergency (PHE). Such an extension would prevent steep and sudden Medicare payment cuts to LTCHs and allow these specialized hospitals time to transition back to pre-pandemic policies. By supporting LTCHs, the legislation would help ensure that long-term acute care services remain available for communities that need them.
Chester School District Board of Education meets in special session today
CHESTER – A special meeting of the Chester School District Board of Education will be held today, August 12, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. in the High School Family & Consumer Science Classroom (217B) located at 1901 Swanwick Street, Chester, IL. The revised tentative agenda for the meeting:
Perryville sales tax receipts are up
PERRYVILLE — Sales tax receipts in the city of Perryville are up according to the Missouri Department of Revenue. The one percent city sales tax brought in $198,688.35 in July, a $32,012.43 increase over July 2021. So far this calendar year, the one percent tax has brought in $1,222,931.74...
Perryville Police reports
PERRYVILLE — The Perryville Police Department has released two reports. 25-year-old Joshua Nattier of Perryville was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain right half of the roadway and failure to register a motor vehicle, following a traffic crash on Route B in Perryville at 12:18 p.m. July 28.
