7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
The Florida History of the Oldest Wooden Schoolhouse in America and How You Can Tour ItL. CaneFlorida State
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Could the Fountain of Youth really be in St. Augustine, Florida?Evie M.
Where Can You Safely See Rare White Alligators in Florida?L. CaneFlorida State
Upcoming meetings
Several meetings are planned for next week throughout Putnam County. Below is a list of times and locations for those who wish to attend. Municipal Service Benefit Unit Advisory Committee Meeting. When: 6 p.m. Tuesday. Where: Interlachen Community Center, 135 S. County Road 315. Interlachen Special Town Council Meeting. When:...
Marijuana distributors take root in Palatka
Putnam County’s first two medical marijuana dispensaries opened their doors just a day apart this week as the cannabis industry continues to eye Palatka as a future processing center. Cannabis…
Jacksonville approves Corner Lot multi-family community
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Jacksonville city council unanimously approved rezoning a 16.4-acre parcel north of I-295 and west of I-95 that will include a new market-rate Corner Lot multi-family community. Located at 12921 Duval Rd., the...
Saxum preparing for $60.8 million freezer warehouse
The city is reviewing a construction permit application for Saxum Real Estate to build a 334,022-square-foot refrigerated warehouse at a cost of $60.77 million in Imeson International Industrial Park in North Jacksonville. Primus Builders Inc. of Woodstock, Georgia, is the contractor for the food distribution facility on 32.37 acres at...
‘Declare a housing emergency’: Jacksonville activists push for affordable housing
A single topic dominated the public comment portion of the Jacksonville City Council’s meeting Tuesday night: housing. More specifically, residents say a city-wide housing crisis is making it harder and harder for them to make ends meet. This problem is not new despite receiving more media attention in recent...
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Jacksonville
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Jacksonville, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Substitutes being offered $165 a day to work positions at critical needs schools in Duval County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools is fighting a teacher shortage days from the start of the school year. A report by the Florida Department of Education shows of all the school districts in the state, Duval County has the highest number of schools critically short of teachers. The report shows 108 schools, including a handful of charters, are short.
Oakleaf Hobby Lobby taking three-store space
Construction of the OakLeaf Hobby Lobby store, the area’s fifth, is in review at a job cost of $1.6 million. The city is reviewing permits for the project that will combine three existing tenant spaces to create a 53,500-square-foot Hobby Lobby between SuperTarget and PetSmart. The Hobby Lobby will...
Ron DeSantis-backed Duval School Board candidate disputes Jan. 6 allegations
DeSantis-backed April Carney says Democrats are lying about her. A Duval County School Board race on the August ballot has been rocked by allegations that one candidate was involved in the Jan. 6, 2021 demonstrations in Washington. But through a spokesman Wednesday afternoon, April Carney, a social conservative backed by...
Impact Church alleges Regency Square Mall neglected maintenance; forcing church to fix damages
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In 2016, Impact Church bought the former Belk building from Regency Square Mall for more than $7 million dollars. The church completed millions of dollars of renovations on the inside and spent even more to fix the neglect of the building's structure that they say the mall's management company wasn't quick enough to fix.
Video: Standing water in the new San Marco Publix parking garage
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After today's downpour the parking garage at the newly opened Publix in San Marco had some standing water issues. Thanks to Aliera Pererson for the video. By 2:50 p.m. most of the water had drained. Councilwoman LeAnna Cumber, a San Marco, resident herself told First Coast...
VyStar members experience sporadic online banking outages Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — VyStar members are once again facing online banking outages Friday. The outage comes less than two months after online banking services were fully restored following an outage that lasted more than a month. That outage was caused by the launch of the credit union’s new app....
Free hurricane kits donated by Habitat for Humanity, State Farm
Clay County Habitat for Humanity is partnering with State Farm to give away free hurricane kits to those in need. Those unable to drive to the event are able to reserve a kit online.
Putnam County Legal Notices 081222
A1A TOWING LLC gives notice that on 08/25/2022 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at A1A TOWING - PALATKA LOCATION to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
State closes on Duval land deal
JACKSONVILLE, FLA — Florida has closed on a $5.8 million deal to acquire 241 acres along Pumpkin Hill Creek in Duval County, the state Department of Environmental Protection announced Monday. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Department Secretary Shawn Hamilton said in a news release that the deal...
Retiring deputy leaving behind illustrious legacy
By Sarah Cavacini Palatka Daily News scavacini@palatkadailynews.com A Putnam County Sheriff’s Office captain has spent his career not only tackling some of Putnam’s toughest crimes but also…
Masks will be required again on base at NAS Jacksonville, starting Monday
NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All facilities at Naval Air Station Jacksonville will require facemasks until further notice, starting Monday, because of a rise in COVID-19 cases in Duval County, base officials announced Thursday. The base is shifting to “Health Protection Condition Level Charlie,” which also means ceremonies...
Stark Numbers on Palm Coast’s Unaffordable Housing Crisis Emerge Behind a Routine Presentation
A housing report Palm Coast government is required to submit to federal authorities every five years, presented to the City Council today, opens an alarming window into the city’s most dire housing needs and stresses for middle and lower-income residents. Most startlingly: 18 percent of households in Palm Coast,...
