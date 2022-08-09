ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palatka, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Upcoming meetings

Several meetings are planned for next week throughout Putnam County. Below is a list of times and locations for those who wish to attend. Municipal Service Benefit Unit Advisory Committee Meeting. When: 6 p.m. Tuesday. Where: Interlachen Community Center, 135 S. County Road 315. Interlachen Special Town Council Meeting. When:...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Daily News

Marijuana distributors take root in Palatka

Putnam County’s first two medical marijuana dispensaries opened their doors just a day apart this week as the cannabis industry continues to eye Palatka as a future processing center. Cannabis…
floridaconstructionnews.com

Jacksonville approves Corner Lot multi-family community

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Jacksonville city council unanimously approved rezoning a 16.4-acre parcel north of I-295 and west of I-95 that will include a new market-rate Corner Lot multi-family community. Located at 12921 Duval Rd., the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Saxum preparing for $60.8 million freezer warehouse

The city is reviewing a construction permit application for Saxum Real Estate to build a 334,022-square-foot refrigerated warehouse at a cost of $60.77 million in Imeson International Industrial Park in North Jacksonville. Primus Builders Inc. of Woodstock, Georgia, is the contractor for the food distribution facility on 32.37 acres at...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palatka, FL
Government
City
Palatka, FL
Local
Florida Government
Action News Jax

Substitutes being offered $165 a day to work positions at critical needs schools in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools is fighting a teacher shortage days from the start of the school year. A report by the Florida Department of Education shows of all the school districts in the state, Duval County has the highest number of schools critically short of teachers. The report shows 108 schools, including a handful of charters, are short.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Oakleaf Hobby Lobby taking three-store space

Construction of the OakLeaf Hobby Lobby store, the area’s fifth, is in review at a job cost of $1.6 million. The city is reviewing permits for the project that will combine three existing tenant spaces to create a 53,500-square-foot Hobby Lobby between SuperTarget and PetSmart. The Hobby Lobby will...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signage#Strolling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Daily News

Putnam County Legal Notices 081222

A1A TOWING LLC gives notice that on 08/25/2022 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at A1A TOWING - PALATKA LOCATION to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

State closes on Duval land deal

JACKSONVILLE, FLA — Florida has closed on a $5.8 million deal to acquire 241 acres along Pumpkin Hill Creek in Duval County, the state Department of Environmental Protection announced Monday. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Department Secretary Shawn Hamilton said in a news release that the deal...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Masks will be required again on base at NAS Jacksonville, starting Monday

NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All facilities at Naval Air Station Jacksonville will require facemasks until further notice, starting Monday, because of a rise in COVID-19 cases in Duval County, base officials announced Thursday. The base is shifting to “Health Protection Condition Level Charlie,” which also means ceremonies...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy