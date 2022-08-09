ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, FL

fox35orlando.com

'Please get the dog!' Bodycam shows Florida K-9 taking down armed teen burglary suspect

OCALA, Fla. - Bodycam video shows the moment a 15-year-old armed burglary suspect was taken down by a swift Marion County Sheriff's Office K-9. Last month, K-9 Cpl. Justin Tortora spotted a red Ford truck driving in the 5200 block of SW HWY 200 and discovered that the truck was reported stolen out of Gainesville. When the deputy attempted to stop the driver, he reportedly took off and led Cpl. Tortora on a pursuit.
OCALA, FL
Zoey Fields

Man arrested for arson in Keystone Heights neighborhood, deputies report

A Keystone Heights man has been arrested for allegedly setting his own trailer home on fire, deputies said. He was arrested on the charge of arson in the second degree. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene at approximately 2:18 a.m. in reference to a house fire. Upon arrival, they observed the residence almost entirely engulfed in flames, the arrest report said.
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL
WCJB

Palatka man arrested after police raid

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Putnam County has been arrested for trafficking meth and gun-related charges after sheriff’s deputies raided a home in Palatka. Casey Howe, 48, was arrested at the home on Silver Lake Drive. . During the search, deputies found two handguns and a bag with...
PALATKA, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
First Coast News

'There is never a time that there's not a void for the family member who isn't here:' Orange Park woman wants permission to see her brother in prison

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Florida has the third-largest prison system in the nation with roughly 80,000 inmates across more than 50 prisons. Not all the inmates have family members who visit faithfully, but when one Orange Park grandmother was no longer allowed to visit her brother, she reached out to First Coast News for help.
Daily News

Alleged traffic violation leads to drug arrest

A Palatka felon was reportedly found with a handgun, marijuana and a pound of methamphetamine Wednesday after authorities said he fled a deputy during a traffic stop. According to an incident report…
Jordan Green
fox35orlando.com

Shootout breaks out at Daytona Beach intersection, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police are working to learn what led to a shooting at a Daytona Beach intersection that left one person hurt early Wednesday. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, shortly before 6 a.m., people riding in two separate cars at Derbyshire Road and 5th Street reportedly began shooting at one another.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
#Violent Crime
Daily News

Palatka teen shot over video game, police say

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a Palatka 15-year-old accused of shooting another teenager in the chest Tuesday afternoon. A warrant was issued for Travis Kemp Jr.’s arrest…
PALATKA, FL
First Coast News

Clay County 23-year-old injured in fiery crash has died, family says

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — After a 118-day fight, Gavin Conroy has died at 23, family confirmed. Since a car accident left him with burns on 90% of his body, causing a litany of health complications, Conroy's family has been by his side each day at UF Health's burn unit in Gainesville. His mother has posted daily updates to a community that has prayed for him and expressed an outpouring of love to his family.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Clay County man dies nearly 4 months after crash that burned 93% of his body

A 23-year-old Clay County man died nearly four months after 93% of his body was burned in a fiery four-car crash in Orange Park, according to his family. Following the crash in April, Gavin Conroy was in critical condition at UF Health Shands Burn Unit in Gainesville. His family said that both of his legs and several fingers were amputated and that he went through more than two dozen surgeries.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Public Safety
Citrus County Chronicle

One person killed, another injured in two-car collision in Levy County

One person died and another was critically injured in a two-car collision on Aug. 3 in Levy County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, at 7:15 a.m., a 2017 Dodge Ram, being driven by a 52-year-old man of Williston, was traveling south on State Road 121. Additionally, a 2021 Nissan Kicks (Sedan), being driven by a 49-year-old female also of Williston, was traveling north on State Road 121.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Daily News

Putnam County Legal Notices 081222

A1A TOWING LLC gives notice that on 08/25/2022 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at A1A TOWING - PALATKA LOCATION to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL

