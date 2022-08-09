Read full article on original website
Related
Daily News
Repeat offender allegedly found with meth, guns
A SWAT team raid on a Palatka home led to a 10-time convicted felon’s arrest Wednesday, according to authorities. Casey Howe, 48, faces one charge of possessing trafficking amounts of…
fox35orlando.com
'Please get the dog!' Bodycam shows Florida K-9 taking down armed teen burglary suspect
OCALA, Fla. - Bodycam video shows the moment a 15-year-old armed burglary suspect was taken down by a swift Marion County Sheriff's Office K-9. Last month, K-9 Cpl. Justin Tortora spotted a red Ford truck driving in the 5200 block of SW HWY 200 and discovered that the truck was reported stolen out of Gainesville. When the deputy attempted to stop the driver, he reportedly took off and led Cpl. Tortora on a pursuit.
Man arrested for arson in Keystone Heights neighborhood, deputies report
A Keystone Heights man has been arrested for allegedly setting his own trailer home on fire, deputies said. He was arrested on the charge of arson in the second degree. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene at approximately 2:18 a.m. in reference to a house fire. Upon arrival, they observed the residence almost entirely engulfed in flames, the arrest report said.
WCJB
Palatka man arrested after police raid
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Putnam County has been arrested for trafficking meth and gun-related charges after sheriff’s deputies raided a home in Palatka. Casey Howe, 48, was arrested at the home on Silver Lake Drive. . During the search, deputies found two handguns and a bag with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gunfire erupts between several cars at busy Westside intersection
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Passengers in several cars fired shots at each other before taking off in Jacksonville’s Westside on Thursday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they are surprised nobody was killed or hurt in this shooting spree, but right now are working to identify both suspects and victims.
'There is never a time that there's not a void for the family member who isn't here:' Orange Park woman wants permission to see her brother in prison
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Florida has the third-largest prison system in the nation with roughly 80,000 inmates across more than 50 prisons. Not all the inmates have family members who visit faithfully, but when one Orange Park grandmother was no longer allowed to visit her brother, she reached out to First Coast News for help.
Daily News
Alleged traffic violation leads to drug arrest
A Palatka felon was reportedly found with a handgun, marijuana and a pound of methamphetamine Wednesday after authorities said he fled a deputy during a traffic stop. According to an incident report…
JSO: Multiple businesses, vehicles struck by gunfire during incident on Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident involving aggravated battery and the discharge of a firearm in the 5400 block of Firestone Road. Police say the incident started around 4 p.m. on Thursday. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News...
RELATED PEOPLE
Daily News
Retiring deputy leaving behind illustrious legacy
By Sarah Cavacini Palatka Daily News scavacini@palatkadailynews.com A Putnam County Sheriff’s Office captain has spent his career not only tackling some of Putnam’s toughest crimes but also…
fox35orlando.com
Shootout breaks out at Daytona Beach intersection, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police are working to learn what led to a shooting at a Daytona Beach intersection that left one person hurt early Wednesday. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, shortly before 6 a.m., people riding in two separate cars at Derbyshire Road and 5th Street reportedly began shooting at one another.
72-year-old woman arrested trying to rob bank inside Westside Walmart
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jennifer Elaine Christensen, 72, was arrested Tuesday for attempted robbery inside a Walmart, according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The woman gave a bank teller a note demanding money, though no money was exchanged, JSO said. Around 10 a.m., deputies responded to the Woodforest National Bank, located...
Murray Hill homeowners, chemical plant heading to court over 'unbearable' odor allegations
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous report) A company blamed for emitting what residents call a “vile” odor is seeking to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Murray Hill homeowners. IFF Chemical Holdings Inc. operates a fragrance factory on Lane Avenue in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
JSO responding to reported shooting in Arlington area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding in reference to person shot in the Arlington area Thursday night. Police say the incident happened in the 7100 Tynan Avenue sometime prior to 6:45 p.m. They are expected to give additional information shortly. You can watch the update here...
Daily News
Palatka teen shot over video game, police say
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a Palatka 15-year-old accused of shooting another teenager in the chest Tuesday afternoon. A warrant was issued for Travis Kemp Jr.’s arrest…
Clay County 23-year-old injured in fiery crash has died, family says
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — After a 118-day fight, Gavin Conroy has died at 23, family confirmed. Since a car accident left him with burns on 90% of his body, causing a litany of health complications, Conroy's family has been by his side each day at UF Health's burn unit in Gainesville. His mother has posted daily updates to a community that has prayed for him and expressed an outpouring of love to his family.
News4Jax.com
Clay County man dies nearly 4 months after crash that burned 93% of his body
A 23-year-old Clay County man died nearly four months after 93% of his body was burned in a fiery four-car crash in Orange Park, according to his family. Following the crash in April, Gavin Conroy was in critical condition at UF Health Shands Burn Unit in Gainesville. His family said that both of his legs and several fingers were amputated and that he went through more than two dozen surgeries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
St. Johns County deputies searching for 2 missing men
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the whereabouts of two missing men. Deputies say one individual is Ogrious Tyrone Harris who is a 40-year-old man who was last seen on W. King Street in front of Karr Doctor on July 31 or Aug. 1.
Citrus County Chronicle
One person killed, another injured in two-car collision in Levy County
One person died and another was critically injured in a two-car collision on Aug. 3 in Levy County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, at 7:15 a.m., a 2017 Dodge Ram, being driven by a 52-year-old man of Williston, was traveling south on State Road 121. Additionally, a 2021 Nissan Kicks (Sedan), being driven by a 49-year-old female also of Williston, was traveling north on State Road 121.
Daily News
Putnam County Legal Notices 081222
A1A TOWING LLC gives notice that on 08/25/2022 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at A1A TOWING - PALATKA LOCATION to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
'He is out of his mind today': Documents lay out botched procedures Jacksonville surgeon allegedly performed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Videos, photos and documents obtained by First Coast News to be used as evidence in Dr. Richard David Heekin's trial detail the botched surgeries he is accused of preforming. Over 350 lawsuits have been filed, with at least 100 more expected by the end of the...
Comments / 0