Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Nebraska State Fair unveils 'sweet and savory' food items
GRAND ISLAND, Neb.- Whether you like things sweet or savory — or both at the same time — the Nebraska State Fair will have the food to keep your taste buds happy. Several familiar vendors will bring new taste sensations that let you know you’re definitely at the State Fair.
klin.com
Nebraska State Fair Announce New Foods For 2022
The Nebraska State Fair is out with their sweet and savory food items that will be available at this year’s event. Marketing Director Ray Massie tells KLIN News Hall Family Foods is back with a new item that is sure to please. He says, “The OMG Chicken Sandwich. Now, this is a chicken breast, lightly battered, covered in sugar-coated corn flakes, fried to golden brown and topped with bacon. It is then served on a glazed donut.”
Aurora man claims 6th Nebraska Lottery Truck$ & Buck$ Truck
Matt Mildenstein of Aurora is the sixth winner of a 2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 Crew Cab Flex Fuel truck in the 27th edition of the Nebraska Lottery’s $2 Truck$ & Buck$ Scratch game. Mildenstein purchased his winning Truck$ & Buck$ ticket at Pump & Pantry #07 at 1304...
News Channel Nebraska
Flo Rida coming to the Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- After Lady A canceled their tour, with one of their stops being the Nebraska State Fair, another singer was chosen for Sept. 3. The Nebraska Lottery Concert Series announced rapper Flo Rida for Saturday, Sept. 3 will fill the spot at the Nebraska State Fair. Priscilla...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Reunion is part of ‘healing process’ for veterans
KEARNEY, NE — With the presentation of colors and the singing of the Star Spangled Banner, the Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Reunion is officially underway. The opening ceremonies for the 37th annual event were hosted at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney on Thursday. Stan Brodine of Elm Creek is on the organizing committee. He says the reunion grows in importance every year.
Restoration of Cather childhood home in Red Cloud, Nebraska, set to begin soon
Restoration work will soon begin on the historic home in Red Cloud where Pulitzer Prize-winning author Willa Cather spent most of her teenage years.
1011now.com
Rallying behind retired Grand Island firefighter injured in crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A retired Grand Island firefighter is facing a long road ahead of him after being severely injured in a motorcycle crash. Even though Russ Bolling remains in a South Dakota hospital, his firefighter family in Nebraska is rallying behind him every day since the crash.
News Channel Nebraska
News Channel Nebraska earns awards at Nebraska Broadcasters Association convention
LINCOLN — News Channel Nebraska was among the most awarded media groups at Wednesday’s Pinnacle Awards banquet at the Nebraska Broadcasters Association convention. NCN’s Tri-Cities team won the gold award for Best Multimedia Journalism for its coverage of the Bert’s Pharmacy fire in downtown Hastings. Reporters provided live coverage of the overnight blaze via social media, provided updates in the following days on KHAS radio, and visited with the pharmacy owner about the property’s future in a TV news story.
IN THIS ARTICLE
klkntv.com
State patrol K9 sniffs out 100 pounds of marijuana in vehicle near Grand Island
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – State troopers seized over 100 pounds of marijuana after a K9 sniffed them out in a vehicle near Grand Island on Wednesday. Around 1:00 p.m., a trooper pulled over a Nissan Maxima that failed to signal on Interstate 80, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
News Channel Nebraska
Wall that Heals arrives in Kearney, open to public starting Thursday
KEARNEY, NE — Central Nebraskans will soon have the opportunity to better connect with the experience of the Vietnam War. The Wall That Heals is a Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica and mobile education center that tours the country. It arrived in Kearney escorted by police, sheriff’s deputies and the Patriot Guard Riders on Tuesday.
klkntv.com
Grand Island Police say a man bloodied a Planet Fitness toilet & flushed needle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man was arrested after police say he caused quite the scene at the Planet Fitness in Grand Island this week. Authorities tell Channel 8 this all started a little after 7:00 last night. They were contacted about a man who appeared to be under...
100 pounds of marijuana intercepted during transport in Nebraska, troopers say
Nebraska Troopers found 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kearney man killed in semi, train crash near Juniata
JUNIATA, Neb.-A Kearney man has died after his semi collided with a train near Juniata. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday morning, Ryan Nemitz, 29, was northbound in a grain truck that was fully loaded when he collided with a westbound Burlington Northern train. Nemitz was pronounced...
Nebraska State Patrol alleges 100 lbs of weed found in Nissan Maxima
A trooper observed a Nissan Maxima fail to signal on I-80 near Giltner. During the traffic stop, an NSP K-9 detected the presence of a controlled substance inside the vehicle.
KSNB Local4
Governor Ricketts addresses Nebraska’s future plans
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The future plans of Nebraska was discussed as Governor Pete Ricketts attended this year’s Nebraska Ag and Economic Development Summit. The event was held in Kearney at the Younes Conference Center and is known as the pinnacle forum for discussing issues relevant to Nebraska’s agricultural and economic development. Governor Ricketts spoke on Nebraska’s plan to enhance the Real Workforce Housing Program.
KETV.com
Two people arrested after Nebraska State Patrol finds more than 100 pounds of marijuana
GILTNER, Neb. — Two people were arrested after the Nebraska State Patrol found more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Wednesday on Interstate 80. Around 1 p.m., a trooper saw a Nissan Maxima fail to signal near Giltner and initiated a traffic stop, according to authorities.
KSNB Local4
One killed in Adams County train accident
JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - One person is dead after a vehicle collided with a train in rural Adams County Wednesday morning. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a person was killed in a collision with a train at 11:15 a.m. The accident happened at the Burlington Northern railroad crossing near 12th Street and Roseland Avenue, about two miles west of Juniata.
KSNB Local4
Settlement reached in teacher lawsuit vs. Grand Island Public Schools
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit pitting Grand Island Public School teachers against the school district. A spokesperson for the Nebraska State Education Association confirmed that a settlement has been reached in the case. The NSEA is an umbrella organization for all the teacher’s unions in the state.
norfolkneradio.com
Fail to signal leads to huge drug arrest
Two people were arrested Wednesday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Giltner. A Nebraska State Trooper pulled over a vehicle driven by Chao Lee, age 27, and Kou Yong, age 30, both from Madison, Wisconsin, after failing to signal. During the stop, a K-9 detected a presence of a controlled substance within the vehicle.
Occupational Health Safety
Investigation After Worker Death Leads to Citations, Proposed Penalties of $337K for Company
The waste disposal company was cited for 18 citations and was placed in the Severe Violator Enforcement Program. An OSHA investigation led to 18 citations and a proposed penalty of over $337,000 for one employer. According to a press release, OSHA initiated an investigation at Mid-Nebraska Disposal Inc. in Grand...
Comments / 0