Hastings, NE

klin.com

Nebraska State Fair Announce New Foods For 2022

The Nebraska State Fair is out with their sweet and savory food items that will be available at this year’s event. Marketing Director Ray Massie tells KLIN News Hall Family Foods is back with a new item that is sure to please. He says, “The OMG Chicken Sandwich. Now, this is a chicken breast, lightly battered, covered in sugar-coated corn flakes, fried to golden brown and topped with bacon. It is then served on a glazed donut.”
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Flo Rida coming to the Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- After Lady A canceled their tour, with one of their stops being the Nebraska State Fair, another singer was chosen for Sept. 3. The Nebraska Lottery Concert Series announced rapper Flo Rida for Saturday, Sept. 3 will fill the spot at the Nebraska State Fair. Priscilla...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Reunion is part of ‘healing process’ for veterans

KEARNEY, NE — With the presentation of colors and the singing of the Star Spangled Banner, the Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Reunion is officially underway. The opening ceremonies for the 37th annual event were hosted at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney on Thursday. Stan Brodine of Elm Creek is on the organizing committee. He says the reunion grows in importance every year.
KEARNEY, NE
1011now.com

Rallying behind retired Grand Island firefighter injured in crash

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A retired Grand Island firefighter is facing a long road ahead of him after being severely injured in a motorcycle crash. Even though Russ Bolling remains in a South Dakota hospital, his firefighter family in Nebraska is rallying behind him every day since the crash.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

News Channel Nebraska earns awards at Nebraska Broadcasters Association convention

LINCOLN — News Channel Nebraska was among the most awarded media groups at Wednesday’s Pinnacle Awards banquet at the Nebraska Broadcasters Association convention. NCN’s Tri-Cities team won the gold award for Best Multimedia Journalism for its coverage of the Bert’s Pharmacy fire in downtown Hastings. Reporters provided live coverage of the overnight blaze via social media, provided updates in the following days on KHAS radio, and visited with the pharmacy owner about the property’s future in a TV news story.
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Wall that Heals arrives in Kearney, open to public starting Thursday

KEARNEY, NE — Central Nebraskans will soon have the opportunity to better connect with the experience of the Vietnam War. The Wall That Heals is a Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica and mobile education center that tours the country. It arrived in Kearney escorted by police, sheriff’s deputies and the Patriot Guard Riders on Tuesday.
KEARNEY, NE
North Platte Post

Kearney man killed in semi, train crash near Juniata

JUNIATA, Neb.-A Kearney man has died after his semi collided with a train near Juniata. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday morning, Ryan Nemitz, 29, was northbound in a grain truck that was fully loaded when he collided with a westbound Burlington Northern train. Nemitz was pronounced...
JUNIATA, NE
KSNB Local4

Governor Ricketts addresses Nebraska’s future plans

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The future plans of Nebraska was discussed as Governor Pete Ricketts attended this year’s Nebraska Ag and Economic Development Summit. The event was held in Kearney at the Younes Conference Center and is known as the pinnacle forum for discussing issues relevant to Nebraska’s agricultural and economic development. Governor Ricketts spoke on Nebraska’s plan to enhance the Real Workforce Housing Program.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

One killed in Adams County train accident

JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - One person is dead after a vehicle collided with a train in rural Adams County Wednesday morning. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a person was killed in a collision with a train at 11:15 a.m. The accident happened at the Burlington Northern railroad crossing near 12th Street and Roseland Avenue, about two miles west of Juniata.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Settlement reached in teacher lawsuit vs. Grand Island Public Schools

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit pitting Grand Island Public School teachers against the school district. A spokesperson for the Nebraska State Education Association confirmed that a settlement has been reached in the case. The NSEA is an umbrella organization for all the teacher’s unions in the state.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Fail to signal leads to huge drug arrest

Two people were arrested Wednesday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Giltner. A Nebraska State Trooper pulled over a vehicle driven by Chao Lee, age 27, and Kou Yong, age 30, both from Madison, Wisconsin, after failing to signal. During the stop, a K-9 detected a presence of a controlled substance within the vehicle.
GILTNER, NE

