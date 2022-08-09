Read full article on original website
Dolores Schulz Rans
Dolores Schulz Rans, age 106, of Marshall, Minnesota, died on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at the Avera Morningside Heights Care Center in Marshall. Funeral Services are 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at the First Lutheran Church in Marshall. Following the service, attendees are invited for a small luncheon in the church basement. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, also at the church. Following the luncheon, interment will be in the Canby City Cemetery in Canby, Minnesota. Arrangements are with the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall.
118th Lyon County Fair kicks off today
MARSHALL (KMHL) – The Lyon County Fair will soon be in full swing. Today is the first official day of the annual event and begins with the Barrel Races and features a steak fry this evening. Dan Lemke from the Linder Farm Network will be in attendance and is slated as the guest speaker.
