Dolores Schulz Rans, age 106, of Marshall, Minnesota, died on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at the Avera Morningside Heights Care Center in Marshall. Funeral Services are 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at the First Lutheran Church in Marshall. Following the service, attendees are invited for a small luncheon in the church basement. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, also at the church. Following the luncheon, interment will be in the Canby City Cemetery in Canby, Minnesota. Arrangements are with the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall.

MARSHALL, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO