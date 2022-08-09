Read full article on original website
Related
How Will Blockchain Bridges and Cross-Chain Interoperability Evolve from a UX Perspective?
The crypto/web3 space has matured considerably as a whole. Long gone are the days where Ethereum is the only platform for smart contracts — the emergence of multiple smart contract chains have provided us with faster and cheaper alternatives to Ethereum. As a testament to this fact, Ethereum’s TVL...
Could Bitcoin-Powered Gambling and Crypto Casinos Be the Next Trend?
As one of the earliest adopters of blockchain technology, the gambling industry has incorporated blockchain and digital currencies into its system, greatly improving gambling. Blockchain has brought greater transparency and accessibility to the industry and paved the way for innovations with new forms of gambling, the latest being crypto casinos.
What is a Cryptocurrency Crowdsale and How Does It Work?
Following the recent and ongoing explosion in digital currency and the subsequent creation of numerous online business start-ups and projects, the crowdsale has been born. Along with crowdfunding, it is now increasingly employed as a tool to raise capital for a diverse range of business endeavors. Crowdfunding has taken off...
Imagine DeFi Simplified
DeFi is a term that has been buzzing around recently. It is not alone though as it would seem like formal institutions like big tech, Hollywood and even governments have integrated the social media culture of using hashtags and and evolved them into buzzwords. Acronyms and conjoined words like AI, web3, DeFi and many more are floating around in the ether, permeating everyday conversation. Geeky is now the new cool apparently.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBD & Crypto - the Best Team Up Since Riggs & Murtaugh?
One’s the ‘old-guard’, been around the block one too many times, the other, tried and tested but still a lot of miles left on the clock. As much as that sounds like a buddy cop movie, it’s also the story of CBD and crypto. CBD, as we all know, is derived from the cannabis plant, which has been smoked, chewed, eaten, sown into cloth, used for psychoactive and medicinal purposes, for thousands of years. Crypto and blockchain technology, in comparison, are still in their infancy – and were simply a theory in 1982 when a cryptographer by the name of David Chaum proposed the protocol in his dissertation.
Blockchain Explained - For Noobs
If you are here out of chaos while trying to understand web3 and Blockchain, then don’t worry I was going through the same chaos over the internet while I was trying to understand this new famous trendy technology with some fancy terms and some jargon for the non-tech or even tech people. So in this blog, I’ll share the basic understanding I studied of blockchain technology.
Web3 Service Provider Ankr Integrates Staking with its Infrastructure Layer
Ankr, a decentralised infrastructure platform announced the addition of token staking to its infrastructure layer, enabling Web3 users to profit from the fees paid to node operators. Node operators on the Ankr network now offer their customers the staking service after the successful implementation of the staking functionality. Vested Interest...
Everything You Need To Know About Contract Lifecycle Management
Contract lifecycle management (CLM) is a software-defined, cloud-based project and regulatory management solution that helps you manage contracts while they are in process. It also provides automated and intelligent tracking of information associated with pending contracts and end-of-life contracts, as well as helps you capture contact details for reference. The CLM solution supports all types of contract administration including sourcing, procurement, and legal services-related contracts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Astar Network and Acala Partner to Launch DeFi Rising for Unlocking New Opportunities for Developers
To boost DeFi on Polkadot, DeFi network Acala has partnered with Polkadot's innovation center Astar Network. The "Astar x Acala DeFi Rising" initiative was just released by the two top parachains to provide developers with more options and incentives. The growing number of decentralized applications (dApps) on Astar is largely...
How to Optimize Your Salesforce Security
Many of Salesforce’s vulnerabilities are a result of user customizations. The Salesforce platform alone can’t fully protect users from their actions — companies must make ongoing efforts to help secure their cloud applications. Four common Salesforce vulnerabilities to keep in mind: Unsafe authorizations, excessive privileges, compromised system integrations and security best practices. These complications often go unaddressed due to the idea that, since the platform includes those measures, security is its exclusive domain, but cybersecurity is a shared responsibility.
Understanding AWS Well-Architected Framework
The AWS Well-Architected Framework (WAF) is a set of best practices used to create highly efficient and cost-effective applications on AWS. With its easy-to-understand, organized structure, the AWS Well-Architected Framework helps developers create highly efficient and cost-effective applications. What is the AWS Well-Architected Framework. The AWS Well-Architected Framework is a...
Develop XR With Oracle, Ep 4: Health, Digital Twins, Observability, and Metaverse
In this fourth article of the series, I focus on XR applications of health, digital twins, IoT, observability, and its related use in the metaverse. This is the fourth piece in a series on developing XR applications and experiences using Oracle and focuses on XR applications of computer vision AI and ML and its related use in the metaverse. Find the links to the first two articles below:
Oases Opinions Series: What NFTs are and why Digital Ownership Matters
With Oases being a marketplace for NFTs, we naturally believe in the fundamental value and utility of NFTs. While blockchains are still a very young industry, NFTs have emerged as one of the more obvious contemporary use cases of the technology and already transpiring into everyday culture. Because of the industry's infancy, we find it highly relevant to back up and start exploring what NFTs actually are and what the general applications of the technology are, and also specifically for culture and artists. We intend to keep the scoop narrow and publish a series of educational and explorative articles on relevant topics within NFTs, art, and the intersection between technology and human cultural expression.
Building a Solar Harvesting Wi-Fi Camera
An ESP32-CAM module is a low-cost device based on ESP32-S module, an OV2640 image sensor and Micro SD slot. The module is not designed for low energy consumption; however, after some tweaks, the power consumption can be lowered to a level that is usable for short periods of time, powered by solar energy. The project presented here is a reasonably robust, dust-resistant and waterproof experimentation platform using commercial off-the-shelf components. Ideal for outdoor usage.
Can You Earn a Lambo by Being a Flash Arbitrageur on BNB Smart Chain?
The fascinating story of me diving deep into an arbitrage business on the most active blockchain platform. This story started one long evening while I was routinely analyzing traders’ performance on the BSC blockchain. I was using our Datamint data analytics engine to look for the most profitable actors. This engine contains historical and live data being constantly streamed from the most active blockchain in terms of daily active users’ quantity — BNB Smart Chain (former Binance Smart Chain). I had a hypothesis that it was possible to find trading insights from these traders’ behavior.
The Best Practices for DEI at Your Nonprofit
On July 27, 2021, TechSoup hosted the live webinar Equity in Action: A Chat with EIDC Director LaCheka Phillips. I had the opportunity to interview LaCheka, and we discussed how nonprofit leaders can collaborate with project managers, engage the nonprofit community, and maintain employee buy-in to better create an equitable, inclusive, and diverse culture.
How to Accelerate App Performance by Performance Engineering? [Best Practices Inside]
Building a product with quality in mind not only improves product performance but also helps build a strong reputation and loyal customer base in the long run. Let’s take a closer look at what performance engineering is in detail. What Does Performance Engineering Stand For?. Say you are building.
Tips for Safeguarding Your WordPress Website
All websites are prone to cyber-attacks from hackers attempting to control website resources and users' data. The reason for most attacks is financial gains where hackers either attempt to gain access to people's banking details or make website owners pay for ransomware. This underlying cyber security threat calls for drastic...
Does AR Have a Place in Education?
In the past, AR and related technologies like virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR) were primarily associated with gaming and entertainment. These technologies became more advanced, and hardware became more affordable, opening up more opportunities for companies to invest in them. One sector that AR could significantly impact is education.
Jitter Clicking: A Strategic Mouse-Clicking Strategy
Jitter Clicking is a strategic mouse-clicking strategy that helps you achieve your desired results. By increasing the rate at which your users click, you can increase the chances of achieving success. What is Jitter Clicking. Jitter clicking is achieved by clicking on the mouse button repeatedly while the cursor is...
HackerNoon
5K+
Followers
15K+
Post
510K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0