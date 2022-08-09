Read full article on original website
How Will Blockchain Bridges and Cross-Chain Interoperability Evolve from a UX Perspective?
The crypto/web3 space has matured considerably as a whole. Long gone are the days where Ethereum is the only platform for smart contracts — the emergence of multiple smart contract chains have provided us with faster and cheaper alternatives to Ethereum. As a testament to this fact, Ethereum’s TVL...
How to Maximize the Value of User Stories
A common problem for many development teams is miscommunication or misunderstanding of business requirements. User Story turns out a round table for discussions over future achievements. Techstack Ltd. Software development & product engineering company. Most bugs (in my experience, more than half of them) stem from poor understanding of context...
Tips for Safeguarding Your WordPress Website
All websites are prone to cyber-attacks from hackers attempting to control website resources and users' data. The reason for most attacks is financial gains where hackers either attempt to gain access to people's banking details or make website owners pay for ransomware. This underlying cyber security threat calls for drastic...
Jitter Clicking: A Strategic Mouse-Clicking Strategy
Jitter Clicking is a strategic mouse-clicking strategy that helps you achieve your desired results. By increasing the rate at which your users click, you can increase the chances of achieving success. What is Jitter Clicking. Jitter clicking is achieved by clicking on the mouse button repeatedly while the cursor is...
How to Embed Video Call Function on Your Website with PreBuilt SDK
ZEGOCLOUD's prebuilt SDK only needs two lines of code to implement Video Call function. Prebuilt SDK sorts out the personalized interface and interaction in Video Calls by abstracting the standard functions and logic in Video Call. Users only need two lines to implement the video call function; personalized interface can be achieved through item configuration. The prebuilt tool enables: An out-of-the-box video chat interface, built-in bandwidth management, cross-browser compatibility, text chat compatibility, call duration, hang up, waiting, and call status.
How to Describe Your Technical Issue to Get Quick and Effective Help
Before others can help you with your technical issue, they first need to understand it. Thus, you will need to describe it to them. either you get someone's attention first, and then do an improvised speech about your issue, or. you document the issues in writing on your own, and...
Creating a Screen Sharing Application With JavaScript
Have you ever wondered how hard or easy it would be to create your own screen-sharing application? In this article, I will show you how to create a screen-sharing application with JavaScript via the Screen Capture API and its getDisplayMedia() technique. This will allow us to capture half or all of a screen and share it with other users throughout a WebRTC conference session.
Ownership, Authenticity and Cloning of NFTs for the Greater Good
It’s a pretty common opinion outside the crypto community that the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) as technology has absolutely no purpose. I disagree, even though a number of its current uses are, almost exclusively, different versions of tricking the uninformed into throwing lots of money into technology they don’t understand. However, they do present a clear path to monetization for artists, something I'll get into after delving into the technical details. For now, let's focus on two problems with NFTs as implemented today.
Understanding WhatsApp Architecture
Understanding the Architecture of an Instant Messaging Service like WhatsApp. WhatsApp is one of the most widely used cross-platform messaging applications. On it, information is sent immediately, which is why more and more websites include it as another service to facilitate communication with users. What will you read in this...
How to Elicit the Right Information to Get the Right Solution
In order to design an optimal technology solution that truly solves a customer’s problems, you need access to the best information. To get the right information from executives, tech professionals need to have high levels of executive presence. Emotional intelligence is another skill that is critical for tech professionals who are seeking the right answers. When tech professionals do not have these skills, they will often find themselves searching fruitlessly or waiting endlessly for important information, which never results in a satisfied customer. It makes it much easier to get right information, as well as make sure the client knows the scope of the project, if you prepare a comprehensive list of questions.
How to Accelerate App Performance by Performance Engineering? [Best Practices Inside]
Building a product with quality in mind not only improves product performance but also helps build a strong reputation and loyal customer base in the long run. Let’s take a closer look at what performance engineering is in detail. What Does Performance Engineering Stand For?. Say you are building.
What Is the Difference Between Enum, Varchar and Int Data Types in MySQL
The 'varchar' and 'enum' fields are different types of data types. They are different in terms of performance, easiness to use, and support for feature changes. An integer is not human-readable, and you have to keep the mapping between numbers and words in your code. The correct order of options in the fields should match your expected sorting behavior. The same story with enums takes the same byte consumption as with an intintintint, and it might bring some problems to beginners.
How to Test UX Design: UX Problem, Validation & User Testing
This article will help you understand the process of testing UX design. The process of testing design is becoming more and more important in the UX world. It allows you to determine if your design will work for your users and solve their problems, but it also allows you to test other aspects of your business model or product as well.
How to Optimize Your Salesforce Security
Many of Salesforce’s vulnerabilities are a result of user customizations. The Salesforce platform alone can’t fully protect users from their actions — companies must make ongoing efforts to help secure their cloud applications. Four common Salesforce vulnerabilities to keep in mind: Unsafe authorizations, excessive privileges, compromised system integrations and security best practices. These complications often go unaddressed due to the idea that, since the platform includes those measures, security is its exclusive domain, but cybersecurity is a shared responsibility.
Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor Bader Youssef, Web3 Developer
This story is a part of Hacker Noon's Meet the Writer series of interviews. The series is intended for tech professionals contributing the most insightful Hacker Noon stories to share more about their writing habits, ideas, and professional background (and maybe a hobby or two). If you too would like to start contributing to Hacker Noon, you can do so here.
Basic Scope Overview In Javascript
This post is mainly about scope in vanilla JavaScript and the different ways it can be used to our advantage. There are a lot of ways to look at the scope to try and better understand it, my brain always goes to the analogy that if your app is a car then the scope is the various compartments within the vehicle.
Develop XR With Oracle, Ep 4: Health, Digital Twins, Observability, and Metaverse
In this fourth article of the series, I focus on XR applications of health, digital twins, IoT, observability, and its related use in the metaverse. This is the fourth piece in a series on developing XR applications and experiences using Oracle and focuses on XR applications of computer vision AI and ML and its related use in the metaverse. Find the links to the first two articles below:
Web3 Service Provider Ankr Integrates Staking with its Infrastructure Layer
Ankr, a decentralised infrastructure platform announced the addition of token staking to its infrastructure layer, enabling Web3 users to profit from the fees paid to node operators. Node operators on the Ankr network now offer their customers the staking service after the successful implementation of the staking functionality. Vested Interest...
Understanding AWS Well-Architected Framework
The AWS Well-Architected Framework (WAF) is a set of best practices used to create highly efficient and cost-effective applications on AWS. With its easy-to-understand, organized structure, the AWS Well-Architected Framework helps developers create highly efficient and cost-effective applications. What is the AWS Well-Architected Framework. The AWS Well-Architected Framework is a...
5G is Changing the Game for Gamers
Every 5G device can now access bandwidth that isn't currently congested by countless Wi-Fi networks, billions of cellphones, and dozens of satellites. The frequency range used by 5G is much higher than the typical Megahertz range, ranging from 30 to 300 GHz. With a 5G phone, you can send 10 Gigabits or more in a single second. You want to download a movie, you may complete it in under a second, even when hundreds of other users use the same connection!
