In order to design an optimal technology solution that truly solves a customer’s problems, you need access to the best information. To get the right information from executives, tech professionals need to have high levels of executive presence. Emotional intelligence is another skill that is critical for tech professionals who are seeking the right answers. When tech professionals do not have these skills, they will often find themselves searching fruitlessly or waiting endlessly for important information, which never results in a satisfied customer. It makes it much easier to get right information, as well as make sure the client knows the scope of the project, if you prepare a comprehensive list of questions.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO