Read full article on original website
Related
A New Path to Financial Inclusivity With Blockchain and Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency is the future. It's not going away and it's here to stay. In fact, it has the potential to change how we all think about money and banking in general; from how it works to what it can do for our society as a whole. But before we get...
Solana Supercharges Crypto On The Go By Launching Web 3 Smartphone
Solana is building a new blockchain protocol that is designed to be secure and private by default. The company is focused on bringing and increasing the amount of access to web3 options to smartphone devices. Web3 was originally an idea by Vitalik Buterin and describes a world where normal people will be able to use decentralized apps without needing to know how blockchains work, at all. The launch of the Saga by Solana could catapult Solana into the league of the big tech, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Samsung and Apple.
Are Environmentally-Friendly Cryptocurrencies A Mirage?
The grandfather of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, is notorious for not being environmentally friendly. According to a University of Cambridge study, Bitcoin is estimated to consume around 121.36 terawatt-hours (TWh) a year, which is more electricity annually than what Argentina consumes, being a country of 46 million people. This is even more than the consumption of Google, Apple, Facebook, and Microsoft combined!
How Blockchain Technology Is Revolutionizing Fintech in 2022
Blockchain is a robust and secure technology that every business wants to embrace in 2022. It provides benefits like decentralization, cryptographic security, immutability, and tokenization. states that companies like BurstIQ, Filament (IoT), and HYPR (IoT) widely use blockchain solutions like smart contracts and decentralization. The banking sector requires security in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Maximal (Miner)Extractable Value (MEV) Exploits
Maximal Extractable Value (MEV) is responsible for up to $666 million in extracted value from the Ethereum Network since January 1st 2020. What is Maximal Extraction Value (MEV) According to Chainlink, it is when miners/validators/bots determine the order of when transactions are processed on the blockchain and exploit that power...
The Blockchain Industry in 2022: The Present and An Exciting Future
Non-Fungible tokens (NFTs) are unique pieces of code that signify ownership of assets they are connected to. NFTs came into the mainstream light in 2021, with the rise of cartoon-like profile picture projects like the Bored Ape Yacht Club. The Metaverse is a virtual world where users can connect with each other and own virtual assets, conduct meetings, earn an income, and live out a digital version of their life. JP Morgan predicts the sector to become a $1 Trillion industry in the future.
Why Secure Tokens are Successful
How important is security in the modern world? It is crucial, especially when it comes to finances, no matter the form. As the novelty of crypto assets starts wearing off, the security aspect of these instruments becomes a focal point. After all, no one wants to lose their assets to theft or fraud.
Laplace’s Demon Speaks: Is Something 'Alive' in Blockchain?
Is there a life in blockchain? What does it care about?. This is a rather atypical article and I want to warn you this kind of experience is new for me and I hope you like it! We’ll be looking at several important issues and also look to science in order to substantiate these conclusions. So these are the questions we’ll consider:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Peeking at The Future of The Metaverse
For all the hype surrounding the term “metaverse” in the past year, many could be forgiven for assuming it was simply another trendy buzzword to emerge from the blockchain and cryptocurrency space. However, behind the metaverse hype is a technology of real substance; one which is expected to...
Top Platforms to Tokenize Your Investment Assets
Types of Investment Tokens and Some of the Players in the Investment Token Space. Investment tokens are tokens that serve as means of investment to the token holder. They could either represent financial instruments such as equity, derivatives, debts, and units in a fund, or ownership interest in tangible assets like real estate, intellectual property, and revenue streams. They are tokens that can be used for funding and are issued in compliance with traditional regulatory requirements/investors' protection.
Understanding NFTs: A Look at the NFT Ecosystem in 2022
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are gaining popularity as the crypto industry continues to grow. Tokenization of assets, including works of art, in-game items, collectibles, and even music, is now possible thanks to their development. These tokens are stored on the blockchain, meaning that the record of ownership cannot be altered, and no new NFTs can be created by copying and pasting existing ones. The market value of these tokens, like the cryptocurrency on which they are based, can be volatile.
The DAO: The Future of Value-Driven Demand
Many tech companies in the Web 2.0 ecosystem have achieved significant business success by using private data as a tool for analysis and as a marketable product. The collection of user data has become a pillar of the Web 2.0 ecosystem, but it has increasingly become an issue for companies. As consumers have become more aware of the use of their private data, this has started to affect the way that they interact with tech companies and their products.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crypto eCommerce is on the Rise
The eCommerce industry emerged in the 1990s. eCommerce adoption didn't just happen overnight. Resistance to emerging technologies is nothing new, and it took time for widespread acceptance of eCommerce. Is blockchain technology where eCommerce heads next, and what factors will affect its adoption by the general populous? Entering the Blockchain Era Bitcoin was the first Peer-to Peer (P2P) electronic cash system to get adoption traction. Unfortunately, being built on a public ledger means every transaction is visible, along with the balances on every public key (Wallet Address). This is a limiting factor in Bitcoin’s practical application in eCommerce, and possibly explains why the Bitcoin code related to on-chain eCommerce protocols was never implemented. Privacy Privacy is the key issue with Bitcoin as an eCommerce vehicle. A person can’t use Bitcoin for eCommerce without both the buyer and seller being able to see the other party’s wallet balance and all other transactions. The addition of data encryption protocols is necessary to help increase data privacy. Monero introduced technological improvements to overcome many of the privacy concerns identified in Bitcoin. With Ring Signatures and One-Time “Stealth” Addresses, wallet balances or transaction histories are hidden. This is very much in line with our expectations for regular fiat banking transactions. Like Bitcoin, the notable detracting point of Monero is the lack of a built-in blockchain-level eCommerce protocol. True Crypto-eCommerce To evolve eCommerce onto the blockchain requires Satoshi’s unrealized idea of a protocol-level eCommerce platform merged with Monero’s privacy technologies. Satoshi’s 4 eCommerce functions in the deleted Bitcoin code would need to be realized: Users Market Products Review This would allow merchants to list their products independently on a decentralized marketplace, where they sell directly via P2P protocols to shoppers. An Impossible Task? Creating a blockchain with the combined capabilities of an independent, decentralized eCommerce platform, whilst maintaining the privacy expectations of the average real-world shopper sounds like a difficult task, but has been accomplished by the Safex project. The Safex devs forked Monero code and built their own 2-coin cryptocurrency on the CryptoNote protocol, keeping both Ring Signatures and Stealth Address technologies for privacy. In December 2020, Safex launched a marketplace on the Safex blockchain, incorporating all of Satoshi’s unrealized eCommerce functions. Satoshi’s eCommerce Aspirations Realized in the Safex Marketplace The Safex core protocol includes the following eCommerce-related functions: Merchant Account Creation/Edit Item Listing/Edit Purchase Feedback Review (by Purchasers only) Price Peg Creation/Update The Minimum Viable Product (MVP) Safex.Market Wallet was released in March 2021. During the last 15 months, product listings have exceeded $4 million, with hundreds of purchases. Some big names in the eCommerce world are testing the system during the pilot phase of the software. But the Safex.Market Wallet won't be restricted to just established eCommerce merchants. A future version of Wallet will allow anyone, anywhere, to sell their wares. Shopper privacy is assured with an encrypted (RSA4096) messaging system built into the Safex.Wallet, which automatically creates a P2P channel between the shopper and the merchant using PGP keys.
10 Reasons Why Marketing Is Important for NFT & Crypto Project Founders
Suvrangsu Das is a Product Marketing Specialist at MediaX in South East Asia. He tells us how founders can effectively market their projects in the crypto space. Marketing is the life force for NFT and blockchain projects, he says. He says it is essential for Defi, GameFi, and other Web3 projects to partner with existing and reputable brands in their Web3 sector. Do not fall for the schemes of fake influencers/ fake brands positioning themselves as experts in the space.
How Will Blockchain Bridges and Cross-Chain Interoperability Evolve from a UX Perspective?
The crypto/web3 space has matured considerably as a whole. Long gone are the days where Ethereum is the only platform for smart contracts — the emergence of multiple smart contract chains have provided us with faster and cheaper alternatives to Ethereum. As a testament to this fact, Ethereum’s TVL...
Blockchain Creates New Career Opportunities
Blockchain, the technology behind cryptocurrencies, is creating a plethora of opportunities for job seekers. Both students and seasoned tech professionals have opportunities to carve a career in this consistently growing technology. For tech professionals who lost their job during this pandemic, the technology offers a respite from a large number of job vacancies around the world.
A Deep Dive into Crypto
Crypto has never had such solid foundations and prospects for future growth as today. Crypto is no longer the domain of nerds and outcasts living in their basement and mining digital coins. It is entering the day-to-day world of the youth due to the change of the Internet we see...
Fundraising in the Crypto Sector
H2O Securities - received $150 million from GEM (Global Emerging Market), the project is strange, GEM bought from the $150 million of their token which is already trading (I think they bought at very sweet prices). The project is in South Africa and as I understood it is going to create water production stations, the white paper says everything is very blurry and as I understood they are going to share the profit with token holders and they claim they will build with blockchain these stations 5 times faster than conventional companies. The most interesting, I found nothing about the project on Crunchbase, but I found about GEM fund on the Crunchbase page and it says that they have 3.4 billion, but there is no news or investments on Crunchbase, which is very strange, in general everything is strange and I recommend to be careful, so if you want you can just follow the project, but it all seems strange to me, about the investment in h2o written in such sources as finance yahoo, investing, CNBC, cointelegraph.
Here’s a Quick Guide to Easily Retrieve Crypto Sent to a Wrong Network on Binance
Cryptocurrency trading is an integral part of the crypto market where assets are exchanged, withdrawn, or sent to various networks as the case may require. When these digital assets are exchanged, they are usually sent or received via a crypto wallet, where they are eventually stored or kept. All crypto...
Crypto: The Markets as at June 2022
As staunch capitalists, we have unironically quoted Lenin before, and will again, because the quote is so apt for crypto markets: “There are decades where nothing happens, and there are weeks where decades happen”. In June we witnessed another crypto price crash. This should not surprise long-term HODL-ers,...
Hackernoon
Edwards, CO
678
Followers
2K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT
Hacker Noon is a technology publication with over 4M monthly readers. All our stories are written by 12k+ subject matter experts in the domain of Blockchain, Crypto, Programming, and General Techhttps://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0