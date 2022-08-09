Read full article on original website
Related
Oases Opinions Series: What NFTs are and why Digital Ownership Matters
With Oases being a marketplace for NFTs, we naturally believe in the fundamental value and utility of NFTs. While blockchains are still a very young industry, NFTs have emerged as one of the more obvious contemporary use cases of the technology and already transpiring into everyday culture. Because of the industry's infancy, we find it highly relevant to back up and start exploring what NFTs actually are and what the general applications of the technology are, and also specifically for culture and artists. We intend to keep the scoop narrow and publish a series of educational and explorative articles on relevant topics within NFTs, art, and the intersection between technology and human cultural expression.
Imagine DeFi Simplified
DeFi is a term that has been buzzing around recently. It is not alone though as it would seem like formal institutions like big tech, Hollywood and even governments have integrated the social media culture of using hashtags and and evolved them into buzzwords. Acronyms and conjoined words like AI, web3, DeFi and many more are floating around in the ether, permeating everyday conversation. Geeky is now the new cool apparently.
What is a Cryptocurrency Crowdsale and How Does It Work?
Following the recent and ongoing explosion in digital currency and the subsequent creation of numerous online business start-ups and projects, the crowdsale has been born. Along with crowdfunding, it is now increasingly employed as a tool to raise capital for a diverse range of business endeavors. Crowdfunding has taken off...
Technology Is Killing Creativity
It can be said that technology is killing creativity in the sense that it is making it more challenging to be creative. This is because of the amount of information and distractions available on the internet. Creativity has always been a topic of debate. It is not clear whether creativity...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Creating a Screen Sharing Application With JavaScript
Have you ever wondered how hard or easy it would be to create your own screen-sharing application? In this article, I will show you how to create a screen-sharing application with JavaScript via the Screen Capture API and its getDisplayMedia() technique. This will allow us to capture half or all of a screen and share it with other users throughout a WebRTC conference session.
Does AR Have a Place in Education?
In the past, AR and related technologies like virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR) were primarily associated with gaming and entertainment. These technologies became more advanced, and hardware became more affordable, opening up more opportunities for companies to invest in them. One sector that AR could significantly impact is education.
Understanding WhatsApp Architecture
Understanding the Architecture of an Instant Messaging Service like WhatsApp. WhatsApp is one of the most widely used cross-platform messaging applications. On it, information is sent immediately, which is why more and more websites include it as another service to facilitate communication with users. What will you read in this...
Hopsworks 3.0: The Python-Centric Feature Store
Feature stores began in the world of Big Data, with Spark being the feature engineering platform for Michelangelo (the first feature store) and Hopsworks (the first open-source feature store). Nowadays, the modern data stack has assumed the role of Spark for feature stores - feature engineering code can be written that seamlessly scales to large data volumes in Snowflake, BigQuery, or Redshift. However, Python developers know that feature engineering is so much more than the aggregations and data validation you can do in SQL and DBT. Dimensionality reduction, whether using PCA or Embeddings, and transformations are fundamental steps in feature engineering that are not available in SQL, even with UDFs (user-defined functions), today.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Astar Network and Acala Partner to Launch DeFi Rising for Unlocking New Opportunities for Developers
To boost DeFi on Polkadot, DeFi network Acala has partnered with Polkadot's innovation center Astar Network. The "Astar x Acala DeFi Rising" initiative was just released by the two top parachains to provide developers with more options and incentives. The growing number of decentralized applications (dApps) on Astar is largely...
Non-Linear Storytelling: Studying the Art of Sharing Stories
Stories told in reverse, a narrative method where events are portrayed out of chronological order or in other ways where the narrative does not follow a linear pattern, is known as a disruptive narrative, also known as a disjointed narrative. Table of Contents:. What is a non-linear narrative?. Advantages of...
Basic Scope Overview In Javascript
This post is mainly about scope in vanilla JavaScript and the different ways it can be used to our advantage. There are a lot of ways to look at the scope to try and better understand it, my brain always goes to the analogy that if your app is a car then the scope is the various compartments within the vehicle.
The Jungle by Upton Sinclair - Table of Links
An Essay on the Foundations of Geometry, by Bertrand Russell is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. An Essay on the Foundations of Geometry, by Bertrand Russell is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. Title: The Jungle. Author: Upton Sinclair. Release Date: June, 1994 [eBook #140]
Understanding AWS Well-Architected Framework
The AWS Well-Architected Framework (WAF) is a set of best practices used to create highly efficient and cost-effective applications on AWS. With its easy-to-understand, organized structure, the AWS Well-Architected Framework helps developers create highly efficient and cost-effective applications. What is the AWS Well-Architected Framework. The AWS Well-Architected Framework is a...
Learning the Art of Storytelling from Pixar
Humans are natural storytellers. Many of us have fascinating lives; finding a way to tell our stories is beneficial. Pixar has successfully presented stories using a structure that works every time; it is a must-explore for any storyteller. The Art of Storytelling. Storytelling is an art form, but in order...
How Slack Does Notifications and Does It Well
The daily bombardment of alerts dinging, beeping, and ringing from all those applications we use is enough to drive someone completely crazy. Yet, for some inexplicable reason, we allow ourselves to be interrupted by Slack in a way we wouldn’t from any other platform. Even though it seems completely...
A Productivity Hack that Changed my Life as a Developer and Solopreneur
Productivity isn't about how many hours you work. It's about what you get done during those limited hours - Tom DeMarco. I was an unmotivated mess of a person. I slacked off left, right, and center. My productivity level was basically zilch, I felt like a complete waste of space. That's not because I wasn't intelligent or talented (I definitely am) — but because I didn't have any structure.
Sin7Y: About the Sinsemilla hash function used in OlaVM
Last month we were pleased to announce the OlaVM Whitepaper, an EVM-compatible ZKVM solution, released the 25th of July, 2022. ZKEVM has been a hot topic itself over the past couple of weeks, and upon the release of OlaVM, the paper managed to receive some honorable attention from prominent people in the industry, amongst them, one being Daira Hopwood (who also is the main author of the Zcash protocol), we would like to thank Daira for her feedback. Daira brought up a few important questions in regards to the design decisions, one of them relating to the choice of hash function in ECDSA and Schnorr signature algorithms. The exact comment can be seen in the tweet attached below.
Using ReactPHP to Stream Media
When I first heard of ReactPHP a few years ago, it looked very promising. Providing timers, asynchronous processing, streams, and sockets, all within PHP. However, in recent years, there seems to be stagnation. While you see commits, you seldom see any publication. Framework X is an attempt to make ReactPHP...
