Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
butlerradio.com
City Council Extends Confidentiality Agreement With PA American Water
Butler City Council is again extending a confidentiality agreement that pertains to negotiations about the possible sale of the Butler Area Sewer Authority. Council approved a motion at their Thursday night meeting to continue the agreement until September 30th. The original expiration set in January was June 30th but that date was extended in June to July 30th.
butlerradio.com
Legion Riders Planning Fundraiser Saturday
All motorcycle riders are welcome to participate in a ride to benefit a good cause this weekend. The Lyndora American Legion Riders are holding their Veterans Benefit Ride Saturday beginning with registration from 9 to 10 a.m. at American Legion Lyndora Post 778. Opening ceremonies begin at 11:15 a.m. and...
butlerradio.com
South College To Expand On Westinghouse Campus
As re-development of the Westinghouse building in Cranberry Township continues, there are now plans to add an additional educational space. The board of supervisors recently approved a conditional use for South College to convert more than 23,000 square feet of the facility to be used as a non-public educational institution.
butlerradio.com
Grove City YMCA To Take Over Management Of Shenango YMCA
The YMCA in Grove City is preparing to merge with another YMCA in the region. Officials with the YMCA in Grove City and Franklin say they have reached an agreement to merge and take over management of the Shenango YMCA. With the merger, Shenango will now be considered a branch...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
butlerradio.com
Election Review Finishes 2nd Precinct; Results Nearly Identical
Butler County has finished the second precinct as part of their 2020 election review process—and the numbers once again are nearly identical. County solicitor Wil White says the count was completed Wednesday afternoon. The scanners and panel of volunteers counted 1,061 ballots from the Donegal Township precinct. He says...
butlerradio.com
Kenneth E. Gustafson
U.S. Army Veteran SPC4, Received National Defense Medal, Expert M-16. Son of Marlene (nee Hazen) and Kenneth Gustafson (both deceased). Brother of Kary Gustafson of Cleveland, OH, Toni Miller of Valencia, PA, Paul Gustafson (Cathy) of Goodyear, AZ, Pamela White (Bob) of Butler, PA, Chris Gustafson of Butler, PA and Clair “Dutch” Gustafson (Connie).
butlerradio.com
Junior Livestock Sale Returns To Farm Show
An annual event makes it return to the Butler Farm Show tonight that gives residents a chance to stock their freezers. It’s the 4-H livestock sale. The event gives junior farmers in the area a chance to auction off their livestock. You’ll have a chance to bid on poultry,...
butlerradio.com
Mars PTO Looking For Volunteers
The Mars Area School District is looking for elementary school parents to help with PTO events. Anyone who is interested in volunteering must fill out the application form on the Mars website. However, the district says if you are volunteering on a more regular basis, either in the school building...
IN THIS ARTICLE
butlerradio.com
BC3 Announces New STEM Programs To Aid With Pharmacy Students
Butler County Community College is introducing new programs into their Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics division that will help students interested in a pharmacy degree. BC3 officials say they’ve partnered with Duquesne University to offer biological science and chemistry programs that will allow students to seamlessly move into the Duquesne’s...
butlerradio.com
Ghouls For Good Fundraiser Happening This Week
The Butler County Chamber of Commerce is preparing for a fundraiser event later this week. The 7th annual Ghouls for Good fundraiser will take place Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the 11th Frame Bar and Grille Back Alley to kick off fundraising efforts for the annual Ghouls for Good Costume Shop.
butlerradio.com
Butler Area School District Preparing For Summer Fest
There is still time for local families to sign up to attend a special celebration event later this month. Summer Fest will be held at Broad Street School from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23rd. Students from Emily Brittain and McQuistion schools are welcome to attend as well.
butlerradio.com
Harmony Museum To Highlight Antique Gun Show
Those interested in viewing historic weapons and other artifacts are invited to visit a local exhibition this weekend. The Harmony Museum Antique Gun Show runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Stewart Hall. The day will include display of a dozen rifles made by Harmony resident Charles Flowers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
butlerradio.com
Farm Show Wrapping Up This Weekend
Big crowds are expected in the Meridian area this weekend as the Farm Show wraps up. The final two days of the show are set for today and tomorrow. Highlighting tonight’s schedule is the demolition derby—which begins at 7 p.m. inside the arena. And then tomorrow night will...
butlerradio.com
Butler County Leads Way In Child Support Collections
Butler County is once again leading the state in child support collections. This past June, the county was recognized for collecting the most in child support. That’s the fourth month in less than a year that the county has led the state in collections. The news comes as the...
butlerradio.com
Cranberry Twp. Supporting Southwest Flooding Study
Cranberry Township is the latest municipality to join an effort to help limit flooding during a storm. Their board of supervisors approved joining Adams, Forward, Jackson, and Lancaster Townships in the Southwest Butler County Joint Stormwater Planning Group. The group formed after devastating floods in 2019 that impacted municipalities in...
butlerradio.com
Butler Students Tour Europe
As students prepare to return to the classroom in a few weeks, one local group will have lots of stories to share about a recent trip to remember. The Butler German and French Club traveled across Europe July 18th through the 26th. Teacher Jared Schneider explains why 30 students, teachers,...
butlerradio.com
Patricia A. “Annie” Double
Patricia A. “Annie” Double, 62, of Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away on August 9, 2022 at her home. Patricia graduated from Freeport Area High School in 1977. She retired from Armco/AK Steel in 2014 after 36 years of service and finished her career as a clerk in the Hot Mill. Patricia had a huge heart and would drop everything to help someone in need. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, crafting, and repurposing antiques were her favorite activities, but her biggest joy came from doting on the “light of her life:” her 5 year old granddaughter, Evelyn.
butlerradio.com
New COVID Cases Remain Steady
The number of COVID cases is remaining steady in Butler County. According to the Department of Health, there were 368 new cases for the county over the last seven days. That’s near the average number the county has seen over the last two weeks. However, the death toll did...
butlerradio.com
Butler Football Hometown Hero Major General Peter Talleri
Major General Peter J Talleri will be speaking at the VFW Post 249. He is being honored by the Butler Football Hometown Hero Organization for his military service career and his former years as a Butler Golden Tornado Football player. All Veteran, Active Service Members and Public are Welcome to attend.
butlerradio.com
Knoch To Increase Substitute Teachers Pay
The Knoch School District is continuing to make an effort to secure enough substitute teachers. By unanimous vote at their Wednesday meeting, board members approved an increase in pay for all day-to-day substitutes from $100 to $105 per day. This rate was also increased by the same amount last August...
Comments / 0