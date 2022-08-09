Patricia A. “Annie” Double, 62, of Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away on August 9, 2022 at her home. Patricia graduated from Freeport Area High School in 1977. She retired from Armco/AK Steel in 2014 after 36 years of service and finished her career as a clerk in the Hot Mill. Patricia had a huge heart and would drop everything to help someone in need. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, crafting, and repurposing antiques were her favorite activities, but her biggest joy came from doting on the “light of her life:” her 5 year old granddaughter, Evelyn.

