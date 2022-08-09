ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Lake County News

Community Visioning Forum Planning Committee to meet Aug. 15

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Countywide Community Visioning Forum Planning Committee will next meet via Zoom on Monday, Aug. 15, at 5:30 p.m. To join the meeting click this link. The meeting ID is 991 0414 0558; passcode is 046347. One tap mobile: +16694449171,,99104140558#,,,,*046347#. From any mobile or landline...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Clearlake Police officers to begin working in the city of Lakeport Aug. 12

LAKEPORT, Calif. — Due to temporary staffing shortages at the Lakeport Police Department, Clearlake Police officers will begin working patrol overtime shifts in the city of Lakeport beginning Friday, Aug. 12. The arrangement is the result of a supplemental law enforcement services agreement approved by the city councils of...
LAKEPORT, CA
Lake County News

County issues update on water advisory, cyanotoxin testing

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A drinking water advisory remains in effect for households with individual water systems which use private intakes to draw from Clear Lake along the shoreline of the Lower and Oaks arms. County officials said there is no simple remedy if you are getting your water...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeport, CA
County
Lake County, CA
Lake County, CA
Government
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
Lake County News

Still waiting on California COVID-19 rent relief? NCO can help

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Over the last 15 months, North Coast Opportunities, or NCO, has assisted with 574 applications and helped secure $2.7 million in rent and utility relief for Lake and Mendocino households through the California COVID-19 Rent Relief Program, Housing is Key. As a result, NCO provided...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

School starts in Lakeport Aug. 11; traffic advisory issued

LAKEPORT, Calif. — With Lakeport Unified School District students set to return to class on Thursday, Aug. 11, officials have issued a traffic advisory to ensure children get to school safely. The Lakeport Police Department and Lakeport Unified staff are reminding all drivers to use extreme caution when traveling...
LAKEPORT, CA
Lake County News

LAKEPORT, Calif. — With Lakeport Unified School District students set to return to class on Thursday, Aug. 11, officials have issued a traffic advisory to ensure children get to school safely.

The Lakeport Police Department and Lakeport Unified staff are reminding all drivers to use extreme caution when traveling in the area of the schools and on school grounds. Officials said they expect heavier than normal vehicle and pedestrian traffic near the school grounds in the mornings and afternoons. Officers will...
LAKEPORT, CA
Lake County News

David Bosserman

David Michael Bosserman (“The Boss”), 71, passed away on July 29, 2022, in Meridian, Idaho, after a battle with heart disease. He entered into eternal rest with his loving family by his side. Dave, an only child, was born to Henry and Mildred Bosserman in Chico, California, on...
KELSEYVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Elective
Lake County News

Clearlake‌ ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Tuesday, Aug. 9

Occurred at 18TH Ave/Dam Rd Ext. Rp states that he is behind walmart looking towards 18th ave and can hear a bunch of screaming and dont touch my brother / rp believes they are fighting / rp states that he believes it's a party. Cellular E911 Call: Lat:38.931689 Lon:-122.61547. Service Class: WPH2. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only.
CLEARLAKE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy