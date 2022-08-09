ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

International Dog Day 2022: When is it and how to celebrate

By Ashleigh Gibbs
PetsRadar
PetsRadar
 3 days ago

From volunteering at a shelter to getting snap happy, here's how you can join in on all the fun this International Dog Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tw0LH_0hADx1SA00
(Image credit: Getty Images)

International Dog Day is one of our favorite annual celebrations and, as luck would have it, it's almost that time of year again. With this popular event fast approaching, there's never been a better time to learn about the many ways you can help make this year's festivities the best yet.

Also known as National Dog Day, this annual holiday on the pet calendar involves spoiling our dogs with affection, sure, but it also comes with a pretty serious message too. Like National Rescue Dog Day, this day dedicated entirely to dogs looks to bring attention to the plight of animals around the globe and encourages adoption.

With millions of dogs winding up in shelters across the country each year, choosing to adopt rather than shop has never been more important. If you've been considering welcoming a new pup into your home, be sure to read our guide on how to adopt a dog before you do so. It has everything you need to know to help ensure the process goes as smoothly as possible.

And if you're not ready to commit to being a pet parent just yet, no problem. You'll find plenty of ways to simply show your devotion to these adorable floofs and woofs across the Internet on the day in our ways to celebrate International Dog Day section.

What is International Dog Day?

International Dog Day was founded in 2004 by pet & family lifestyle expert, animal rescue advocate, conservationist, dog trainer and author, Colleen Paige, who you might recognize as also having set up other pet holidays, like National Kitten Day and even National Wildlife Day! In 2013, it was even officially adopted into New York State Legislation.

National Dog Day celebrates all dogs, mixed breed and pure, and its mission is two-fold. Firstly, the day looks to spotlight the number of dogs looking to be rescued each year. The event strongly discourages buying dogs from pet stores supplied by puppy mills, backyard breeders, the Internet or newspaper ads. Rather, International Dog Day is all about adoption first from local shelters or adoption drives from large chain pet stores.

Paige herself adopted her first dog "Sheltie" from the local animal shelter, when she was 10 years old - on the exact date International Dog Day occurs!

Alongside raising awareness, National Dog Day simply celebrates just how special dogs are to us and our everyday lives; from family dogs to canines who put their lives on the line as service or protection dogs.

What day is International Dog Day?

International Dog Day is observed annually on August 26. In 2022, it will fall on Friday, 26 August.

How can you celebrate on International Dog Day and beyond?

1. Adopt

If you've been considering introducing a new dog to your home, then adopting is a great way to find a hound in need. You can search for an available pet by using the Shelter Pet Project (opens in new tab), or check your local shelter or pure rescue breed organization's website to find your lifelong friend.

Be sure to think about the long term commitment adding a new member to your family will involve. Adopting a dog means preparing and doing your research in advance, including considering any financial obligations. You'll want to ensure you have all the essentials your new dog would need to hand before they move in too.

2. Help out a shelter

If you're not looking to adopt but you love dogs, then why not consider volunteering at your local shelter? This can include basic support like cleaning their kennels, but some shelters also look for dog walkers to help keep their pooches active.

There are a few additional ways you can help a shelter. In addition to financial donations, some shelters have a wish list where you can donate pet supplies such as towels, toys and treats.

3. Educate

As International Dog Day strongly discourages buying dogs from pet stores supplied by puppy mills or backyard breeders, some dog lovers look for opportunities to petition or organize peaceful demonstrations that supports the ban of puppy mills and gas chambers in their state.

4. Spoil your dog

If you already have a special furbaby in your life, International Dog Day is a great excuse to spoil them. Our guide to the best puppy toys is a great reference point for knowing what to buy younger canines, while if you have an older companion nip over to our best dog toys for toys to suit every stage of life. You could even bake them up a special homemade dog treats in your kitchen. Outside of the home, it's a great excuse to go visit a doggy play resort or hang down the beach.

For furkids who love the pampered life, you could give them a special doggy massage or simply give them a good brush down. It's all about spending quality time with your pooch, maybe you could teach them a new trick or two?

5. Have a National Dog Day party

Any excuse for a party! Some dog owners choose to celebrate National Dog Day in similar style to their dog's actual birthday. This means hats, decorations, guests... the full works. Not forgetting a glorious DIY dog cake of course.

6. Take part on social media

You could opt to take a selfie with your special friend and post it in social media. International Dog Day can be found on Twitter (opens in new tab), Instagram (opens in new tab) and Facebook. (opens in new tab)

Simply use the hashtags #NationalDogDay, #DogDay and #InternationalDogDay to show your appreciation or share your own adoption stories by adding on the hashtag #AdoptDontShop. (opens in new tab)

7. Get snap happy

In addition to spending the day taking photos of your pooch and putting them on social media, you could opt to enter a photo contest with your canine companion.

Some dog owners turn to the professionals and use National Dog Day as the perfect excuse to get a pet portrait commissioned or have fun with your very own dog and owner photoshoot.

8. Send a dog related gift

While National Dog Day is generally all about spoiling pooches, it's ok to send on a gift to us humans too to celebrate. If you know a dog lover in need of a little cheer, why not opt for a personalised gift featuring their own canine chum?

Is International Dog Day the same as National Dog Adoption Day?

Typically taking place in October, National Dog Adoption Day is all about debunking the myths about rescue dogs and sharing stories of dogs who've been rescued.

While National Dog Day also shares the theme of adoption, this event is much wider in scope and popularity. International Dog Day celebrates all pooches, great and small!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TZpnp_0hADx1SA00

Ashleigh is Digital Editor on PetsRadar. With over 8 years of experience in print and digital media, she has acted as an editorial lead on a variety of projects, with animal themes a keen interest. As an avid animal lover, you can often find Ashleigh checking out the newest trends in animal care or looking at cute cat videos on TikTok.

Comments / 0

Related
buzznicked.com

Pit Bull Has Puppies With A Dachshund And It’s The Weirdest Crossbreed We’ve Ever Seen

There are a lot of dog breeds out there that make you laugh like the labradoodle, or the one I heard of recently called a cockapoopoo. But this one definitely made me laugh out loud when I saw pictures of it. It’s the tale of an unlikely mix, a pit bull and a dachshund. The dog is called a Dox-Bull. This dog is named Rami and was recently turned over to the Moultrie Colquitt Humane Society. Just wait until you see what this dog looks like.
ANIMALS
dogsbestlife.com

Meet the 9 most popular large dog breeds that make great pets

When it comes to large dog breeds, there are many great options to consider. But which one is right for you?. Many people think small dogs are easier to care for, but that’s not always the case. Large dog breeds can be just as easy to take care of...
PETS
petcreeks.com

Why Do Dogs Bark At Other Dogs Walking By (7 Helpful Tips)

Why do dogs bark at other dogs walking by is always a common question among dog owners who are worried about their dog barking at other dogs!. In this post, I will be discussing some of the most common reasons why dogs bark at other dogs walking by. I will...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Day#Pet Dogs#Service Dog#Show Dog#Pet Family
marthastewart.com

These Are the 10 Most Spoiled Dog Breeds in the United States, According to New Data

If you have a dog, you likely enjoy spoiling your four-legged friend in a variety of ways—feeding them treats throughout the day, taking them on walks, and giving them a lot of belly rubs. While this type of puppy love spans across all dog breeds, there is one species that is more spoiled than the rest according to new data: American Staffordshire Terriers.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
DogTime

Border Collie Pulls Off ‘Lassie’-Like Rescue

A black Border Collie helped lead search and rescue crews to his injured dog dad. Authorities said Saul acted “in true ‘Lassie’ fashion.” The pup and his dog parent were hiking near California’s Tahoe National Forest when the 53-year-old man fell 70 feet from a ridge. He broke his hip and multiple ribs. His fate looked grim without the aid of medical personnel.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Apartment Therapy

Why Do Dogs Get the Zoomies?

Does your dog ever seem to get a burst of energy and start racing around your house or apartment? This frantic running and spinning can seem to come out of nowhere and stop just as quickly as it starts. Dog owners may find themselves putting the living room back together and wondering if their dog is possessed. Although alarming, these chaotic sudden bursts of energy are quite normal and known amongst veterinarians and dog trainers as “the zoomies.”
PETS
PetsRadar

Dog shampoo allergy: Vet's guide to symptoms and treatment

Does your dog get red and itchy after every bath? If so, it’s possible that your dog has a shampoo allergy. Although true shampoo allergies are uncommon, they can occur and they can be tricky to manage. Some dogs don’t have a true shampoo allergy but are simply irritated by residual shampoo left on their skin after a bath, so it’s important to rinse your dog thoroughly after every bath and ensure that all shampoo is washed away.
ANIMALS
PetsRadar

Cat cooling tricks: How to cool down a cat in hot weather

Looking for ways to cool down a cat in hot weather? This round-up of cat cooling tips and tricks will keep your moggy feeling fresh, whether summer has just arrived or whether you're fortunate enough to live somewhere with high temperatures all year round. Our feline friends generally love nothing...
PETS
DogTime

Rescue One Organization Hunting for Doggie Fosters

It’s no secret that there is an astounding number of dogs in shelters and rescues waiting for their fur-ever homes. In the United States alone, 3.1 million dogs enter shelters on yearly basis. And it’s understandable that not everyone is capable of taking on another member of the family. But sometimes it’s the short commitments […] The post Rescue One Organization Hunting for Doggie Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
PetsRadar

National Mutt Day 2022: What is it and how can you get involved?

National Mutt Day celebrates mutts, mongrels and mixed breed dogs. Here's everything you need to know about joining in with the fun. If pure breed dogs aren't really your thing, National Mutt Day is a celebration you can definitely get behind. Pure breeds may get all the attention, but the vast majority of dogs in shelters are of mixed breed, so why shouldn't they get some love too?
PETS
PetsRadar

Kidney failure in cats: Vet's guide to symptoms and treatment

Kidney failure due to chronic kidney disease is commonly diagnosed in older cats—read on to learn more about this condition and how to spot it. Kidney failure in cats can be due to CKD, Chronic kidney disease, or acute kidney injury. CKD is a type of kidney failure, and it is one of the most common diseases seen in geriatric cats.
PETS
PetsRadar

PetsRadar

11K+
Followers
291
Post
951K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re a dog, cat, reptile, horse or rabbit owner, PetsRadar will help you find the food, product or insurance plan your pet needs quickly and easily, thanks to hundreds of in-depth reviews and expert guides.

 https://www.petsradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy