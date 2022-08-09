Read full article on original website
U.S. 6 to close for railroad crossing construction
DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – The Indiana Department of Transportation says that a portion of U.S. 6 in Butler will close for railroad crossing reconstruction between Maple Street and C.R. 28. Norfolk Southern is scheduled to start the work on or after August 15, with work expected to last...
Second person dies as a result of Steuben County crash
STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Another person has died following a crash in Steuben County last week. It happened Friday just before 4 p.m. on S.R. 120 near C.R. 850 West, a mile east of Orland. Upon the arrival of initial first responders, four people who were injured were located in one vehicle and one injured person was located in the second vehicle.
Teen charged in southeast side shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – A 23-year-old man is dead following a shooting Monday afternoon on the city’s southeast side. And police now say that a 19-year-old is facing a charge of Murder. Police didn’t specify a motive in the case but said that Michael Glover was identified...
Groundbreaking set for new shell building near FWA
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne’s Airport District has been a hotbed for business growth in recent years—and another attractive property is on the way. HardHell Investments will soon begin construction on a new shell building just north of Fort Wayne International Airport. A groundbreaking ceremony for the $5.4 million facility is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 4455 Airway Ave. in Fort Wayne.
Suspected drunk driver causes three-vehicle crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police say that a suspected drunk driver caused a three-vehicle crash Tuesday that left a woman with life-threatening injuries. FWPD officials say that dispatch received calls around 8 a.m. reporting a speeding black Cadillac on East State Boulevard close to the hospital. It was shortly after that that a crash was reported at East State and Hobson. Police think the Cadillac hit a vehicle that was heading south on Hobson. The collision caused that vehicle to hit another that was traveling north.
