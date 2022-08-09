Read full article on original website
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
A Starbucks barista quit her job after her manager asked her to reschedule putting down her family dog so she wouldn't miss her shift
"I can't reschedule when I put my dog down for Starbucks," Auralee Smith, who worked at the company for over two years, told her boss in a text.
Walmart Accused of 'Scamming' Shoppers at Checkout: 'Disgusted'
"They're purposefully marking up prices," said Brenna. "They're not telling you because most people are not going to check that when they're checking out."
