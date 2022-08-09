Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
The odd and quirky side of Sussex County
Sussex County has a long list of oddities and things that make it unique. If you've ever driven down Eagle Crest Road off Route 1 north of Lewes, you've seen a strange-looking structure that resembles a flying saucer. Located just outside Hudson Fields, the Futuro House was supposed to be the home of the future, but only about 100 were sold worldwide during the late 1960s into the early 1970s.
Cape Gazette
Peace Week Delaware seeks 2022 peace pole site
Peace Week Delaware will be observed from Saturday, Oct. 8 through Sunday, Oct. 16. When Peace Week Delaware started in 2016, organizers in Sussex County decided to plant a peace pole as part of the celebration, and the first was installed that year at CAMP Rehoboth on Baltimore Avenue in Rehoboth Beach. Peace poles have been planted yearly ever since.
Cape Gazette
Sussex Republicans set inaugural Freedom Festival Oct. 7-8
Sussex County Republicans are excited to announce the inaugural Freedom Festival set for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8. The family-friendly gathering is a celebration of America and its exceptional constitutional freedoms. The event will kick off at 6 p.m., Friday, with a banquet at the Rusty Rudder in...
Cape Gazette
Vote for my husband, John ‘Jack’ Bucchioni
As his wife and best friend, I am compelled to make the passionate case for your Democratic Party vote Tuesday, Sept. 13, to be John Bucchioni. Please allow my voice in this rare opportunity to win the coastal Senate 6th District open seat vacated by retiring Republican Ernie Lopez. For...
Cape Gazette
Two-story headquarters proposed for Rehoboth Beach Patrol
If everything goes as planned, Rehoboth Beach Patrol could have a new headquarters by the summer of 2025. The city has discussed the need for a new beach patrol headquarters and public restroom facility since at least 2018, but talks stalled during the pandemic. Commissioners resumed discussions last year. Most recently, in November, the group confirmed its desire to keep the headquarters in its current Baltimore Avenue location.
Cape Gazette
Lewes suspends dedicated on-street parking applications
Lewes has suspended requests for dedicated on-street parking until May 2023. Councilwoman Candace Vessella recommended the city hold off on granting spaces until a comprehensive study of the parking situation in Lewes can be completed. Vessella has been tasked with thoroughly examining not only the existing parking problems, but why...
Cape Gazette
Second hotel proposed for Rehoboth Boardwalk
For decades, Grotto Pizza in Rehoboth Beach has been in the pizza-at-the-beach business. Now, it appears they’re getting into the hotel-at-the-beach business. Under the name One Rehoboth, a new hotel is being proposed for the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk. According to city officials, the hotel would stretch from Rehoboth Avenue to Baltimore Avenue.
Cape Gazette
Edithe E. Loetzer, active in community
Edithe E. Loetzer, 93, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. She was born in Elizabeth, N.J., May 29, 1929, the daughter of the late Albert F. and Edith (Riker) Ferguson Feudale. A resident of Rehoboth Beach since 1993, Edithe and her husband Robert previously lived in...
Cape Gazette
Opera Delaware to perform outdoors at Milton Theatre Aug. 17
Milton Theatre will host Opera Delaware for a pop-up performance at its outdoor Quayside stage at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17. Regal Wine Imports will offer a wine tasting during the event. For tickets, go to MiltonTheatre.com, or call 302-684-3038. The Milton Theatre is located in downtown historic Milton at...
Cape Gazette
Don’t worry; be happy (hour)
Every so often I host a radio show segment called “Delmarvalous Bartenders.” For about an hour, I explore the backstory of these hardworking men and women who, from one minute to the next, can go from being a chemist to a counselor to a host to a social director to a confidant – and even the occasional personal chauffeur. (We won’t go into how I know that – David Engel and Hari Cameron, you are both sworn to secrecy!)
Cape Gazette
Jusst Sooup Ministries crosses get an upgrade
Crosses in front of Jusst Sooup Ministries on Cool Spring Road south of Milton recently got a facelift thanks to the kindness of nine individuals representing seven churches. After noticing the original crosses needed upgrading, organizer Robert Marshall, with help from Gary White, Travis White, Cody White, Glen Rosenquist, Steve Garyantes, Cliff Stabner, Allen Sangree and Tim Parker, built and installed three new crosses and floodlights in front of the church.
Cape Gazette
Lewes firefighters use Shields school for training exercises
When nearly a dozen Lewes Fire Department trucks show up at a location, it attracts curious onlookers. Such was the case early Aug. 6, when Lewes volunteers, as well as firefighters from Dover and Camden, pulled up in front of the former Richard Shields Elementary School off Savannah Road. According to spokesman Glenn Marshall, the department received permission from Cape Henlopen School District officials to use the old school as a training site prior to its demolition later this month. Marshall said firefighters used aerial trucks and ladders to climb to the roof and practice cutting holes to vent out fire and smoke during an actual blaze.
Cape Gazette
Fall Home Expo welcomes new sponsors Oct. 1-2
For over two decades, the annual Delaware Resorts Home Expo has been bringing together more than 80 home-related exhibitors under one roof, attracting thousands of visitors every year. Delaware Resorts Expos will host its 5th Annual Fall Home Expo Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2, at Cape Henlopen High...
Cape Gazette
Delaware Electric Co-op annual dinner meeting set Aug. 16
Delaware Electric Cooperative will host its annual meeting, community fair and chicken dinner starting at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 16, in the Centre Ice Rink at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington. The business meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the Dover Building. DEC anticipates an attendance of approximately 6,000...
Cape Gazette
Anthony Marta, helped others
Anthony (Tony) Marta, 60, of Millsboro, passed away suddenly Thursday, July 28, 2022, of medical complications at the University of Maryland Medical Center. He was born June 26, 1962. Anthony’s passions included fishing, hunting and carpentry. Tony’s favorite pass time was spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. Tony’s favorite...
Cape Gazette
Eat Fresh and Easy with Local Delmarva Fare
Last week we posted the first in our Delaware-inspired cuisine series with a very special crab cake recipe from one of our Lewes neighbors. One key point we made was that buying fresh local crab meat and adding a few ingredients can create a great main dish that’s a lot cheaper and much less labor-intensive than steaming or boiling whole crabs and picking out the meat yourself.
Cape Gazette
Atlantic Prime Mortgage announces new products for clients
Atlantic Prime Mortgage teams located in Lewes and Annapolis, Md., will add a new financing option, as announced by coastal Delaware managing partner Scott Dostal, a preferred five-star designated loan officer who is consistently ranked in the top 1% for mortgage originators countrywide. This fantastic opportunity can save clients a...
Cape Gazette
John D. Coffman, loving husband, father
John "JD" D. Coffman, 90, of Rehoboth Beach, formerly from Maryland, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, May 14, 2022. His wishes were to donate his body for the advancement of medical education and research study. He was born Feb. 4, 1932, in Altoona, Pa. He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years; their children: Kathleen Bishop, John E. (Patty) Coffman, Colleen Peper, Linda (Mark) Sullivan and George (Dona) Coffman; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cape Gazette
Bravo for Milton Theatre performance
My great granddaughter was in a show at the Milton Theatre. It was unbelievable that those children could do such a good job in a few days. The whole case was good and I say bravo to all of them. They obviously put everything they had into it. The music and children were outstanding! I can’t wait to go back to see another show.
Cape Gazette
272 LAKESIDE DR~PLANTATIONS EAST~LEWES
272 Lakeside Drive, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ Ideal TURNKEY VACATION RENTAL or BEACH GETAWAY with all furnishings included and overlooking the lake in Plantations East! This 3BD/2.5BA home has an open floor plan with a downstairs owner’s suite, powder room, vaulted ceiling, breakfast nook and dining room on either side of the kitchen, a screened porch that opens to a sun deck and spacious backyard with a water view. The upstairs features two guest bedrooms, full bath, and loft area overlooking separate living and sunroom areas. As soon as you walk through the door, you will notice the beachy and airy feel of the home with plenty of natural light throughout. Property has just one owner in its history, been used for personal vacations with some weekends only, and has been extremely well maintained since it was built in 2003. Home has all new carpeting and a lawn irrigation system installed last year. New architectural shingle roof and gutter system was also installed in 2020. New gas furnace and central A/C unit were installed in 2017 and 2019, respectively, and both have 10-year transferable warranties. Plantations East is a quiet, walkable community with an optional fitness, pool, and tennis membership available. Easy access to Lewes and Rehoboth Beach using Plantation Road, minutes away from outlet shopping, groceries, home improvement, great restaurants, and only four to six miles from some of Delaware’s best beaches and the Cape Henlopen State Park.
