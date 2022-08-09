Raising Cane’s Opens 2nd Philadelphia Location Near Temple University Campus
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers opened its second Philadelphia location on Tuesday. It’s located along 12th Street right near Temple University.
Raising Cane’s kicked off the opening celebration early with a “luck 20” drawing. Twenty customers won free Cane’s for a year and the winners were announced before the official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:45 a.m.
The first Raising Cane’s opened in University City earlier this year .
