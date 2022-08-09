Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
This Mesquite Home is Literally Off the Charts
Just off I-20, between the intimate communities of Heartland and Crandall, sits an area almost undefined on the map. Here, residents enjoy beautiful, open countryside and the adjacent excitement of the DFW metroplex to the west. But where exactly is this utopia? Some say it’s Forney. Others swear it’s Mesquite. Honestly, both would have been right at one point.
2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Dallas, Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — Two is better than one and when it comes to collecting winnings from the Texas Lottery, the more, the merrier!. The Texas Lottery reports two $25,000 winning tickets from Thursday night’s Cash Five drawing were sold in North and Southeast Texas. The tickets matched all five of the winning numbers from the August 11 drawing; those numbers were 4, 5, 13, 20, and 23.
Boycott meant for Waxahachie restaurant being directed against Dallas business with similar name
A Dallas restaurant is getting mixed up with another with a similar name in Waxahachie and it’s causing some headaches for both of them. And it’s all because of Texas politics.
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD to start charging for meals at schools
CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD announced on Wednesday that free meals are no longer going to be available at schools. The school district said that COVID-19 funding that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students was not authorized to continue during the 2022-2023 school year. Starting Wednesday, the school district began providing letters to households of the children in the district. Those letters showed eligibility benefits and what the households need to do to apply. The applications are based on household income and other programs the applicant is a part of. The district's meal benefits clerk will review the applications and determine eligibility. The applications are now open and can be filled out here and you can check out eligibility requirements here. The district said that applications can be submitted anytime during the school year. Fort Worth ISD also reminded parents this week to apply for reduced or free lunches for the school year since the government funding ended.
Dallas ISD considering canceling classes on Election Day
The Dallas ISD Board of Trustees will consider a change to the school calendar when they meet today. Board members are being asked to cancel classes on November 8th
fox4news.com
North Texas 7-year-old labeled 'fastest kid in the nation,' sets Junior Olympics record
DALLAS - While most kids spent their summer playing video games or lounging around the house, a 7-year-old from the Dallas area was training hard for the Junior Olympics. Dakota White first made headlines last year when TikTok videos of her smoking the competition on the track went viral. This...
fox4news.com
Jennifer Hudson surprises students at Dallas high school
DALLAS - Actor and singer Jennifer Hudson surprised students at Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing Arts. The students at the school near Downtown Dallas were surprised and honored to see Hudson walk into the building as they were rehearsing for a musical performance. "I didn’t even know...
keranews.org
Dallas ISD ex-superintendent may still run for office while taking on education consulting gigs
Hinojosa is now an education consultant but remains interested in running for office, which was rumored when he first announced he was leaving. Hinojosa says he’ll help clients of the company Engage2Learn about 50 days of the year. He also just formed his own consulting business, the Together Network...
keranews.org
Collin County is DFW's least affordable area for homebuyers. Denton County isn't far behind
Middle-income homebuyers can no longer comfortably afford to buy typical home in four Texas submarkets in Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin and San Antonio areas. That includes Collin County in North Texas, and middle-income Denton County families are on the verge of joining their ranks. While other areas in North Texas remain...
Mark Cuban Now Owns a Ghost Town Not Far from Corsicana, Texas
The unique charm of Texas is the multitude of small towns we can pass through on a road trip. Just traveling in East Texas alone will allow us to see many of those blink-and-you'll-miss-it communities. Many of those small communities have had their populations disappear for one reason or the other over time. One such community is not far from Corsicana called Mustang, Texas. This little town has an interesting history and is also owned by Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.
State Fair of Texas 2022 Food Finalists Prove, You Can Deep Fry Anything
I can feel my blood slowing down just thinking about eating these. Back in 2019, I went to my very first State Fair of Texas. If you have never been, I highly recommend it. Plenty of things to see, I loved playing the games, and of course the countless rides. However, the one thing you have to do at the State Fair of Texas is eat.
4 Texas men sentenced for delivering 14kg of cocaine to Charlotte, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four Texas men were sentenced to prison Tuesday for delivering more than 14 kilograms of cocaine to Charlotte in 2021, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors said Miguel Angel Mares, 35, of Dallas, Texas, David Mondragon, 38, of Houston, Texas, Juan Carlos Mendoza, 40, of Laredo, Texas, […]
