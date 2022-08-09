ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guess Who Was Invited to Be a Preservation Dallas Board Member?

Our publisher, Candy Evans joins the board of Preservation Dallas this year. As we celebrated this honor at CandysDirt.com, I thought our readers might enjoy learning about the board and the new members. Donovan Westover, events and development director at Preservation Dallas, gave me some insight. “We have a board...
The New It Spot for Manicures is Headed to Texas — Get to Know GLOSSLAB

Texas, and in particular, Dallas, isn’t want for elevated, super clean nail salons. And yet, when GLOSSLAB announced its expansion to Texas — a move that will become official when the brand opens in Dallas’ Preston Royal Village on August 19 — it still felt like cause for excitement.
Dallas’ Mobile Food Revolution Is Finally In Gear

For years, Dallas’ government fought a stubborn war against food trucks, trailers, and carts. Food trailers were allowed to operate only at special events and had to get separate permits for each event. Food trucks pulled up to a limited number of locations, such as Klyde Warren Park, and had to drive to their commissary kitchens every single day. Mobile kitchens were forbidden from cooking raw chicken or fish, unless it was breaded, frozen, and deep-fried.
This Mesquite Home is Literally Off the Charts

Just off I-20, between the intimate communities of Heartland and Crandall, sits an area almost undefined on the map. Here, residents enjoy beautiful, open countryside and the adjacent excitement of the DFW metroplex to the west. But where exactly is this utopia? Some say it’s Forney. Others swear it’s Mesquite. Honestly, both would have been right at one point.
2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Dallas, Houston

DALLAS (KDAF) — Two is better than one and when it comes to collecting winnings from the Texas Lottery, the more, the merrier!. The Texas Lottery reports two $25,000 winning tickets from Thursday night’s Cash Five drawing were sold in North and Southeast Texas. The tickets matched all five of the winning numbers from the August 11 drawing; those numbers were 4, 5, 13, 20, and 23.
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD to start charging for meals at schools

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD announced on Wednesday that free meals are no longer going to be available at schools. The school district said that COVID-19 funding that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students was not authorized to continue during the 2022-2023 school year. Starting Wednesday, the school district began providing letters to households of the children in the district. Those letters showed eligibility benefits and what the households need to do to apply. The applications are based on household income and other programs the applicant is a part of. The district's meal benefits clerk will review the applications and determine eligibility. The applications are now open and can be filled out here and you can check out eligibility requirements here. The district said that applications can be submitted anytime during the school year. Fort Worth ISD also reminded parents this week to apply for reduced or free lunches for the school year since the government funding ended.
Jennifer Hudson surprises students at Dallas high school

DALLAS - Actor and singer Jennifer Hudson surprised students at Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing Arts. The students at the school near Downtown Dallas were surprised and honored to see Hudson walk into the building as they were rehearsing for a musical performance. "I didn’t even know...
Mark Cuban Now Owns a Ghost Town Not Far from Corsicana, Texas

The unique charm of Texas is the multitude of small towns we can pass through on a road trip. Just traveling in East Texas alone will allow us to see many of those blink-and-you'll-miss-it communities. Many of those small communities have had their populations disappear for one reason or the other over time. One such community is not far from Corsicana called Mustang, Texas. This little town has an interesting history and is also owned by Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.
