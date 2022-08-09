Read full article on original website
Millersville Grad Makes Waves In Music Scene
Max Ludewig has been deeply entwined with the music community in Lancaster for over a decade. He joined his first band, Magnolia, in 2012 and has remained active in countless projects over the years since. "I always loved listening to music, and in eighth grade my friends wanted to start a punk band," said Ludewig. "I didn't want to be left out, so I joined. It gave me a good reason to pick up the guitar my mom had bought me the previous year that I hadn't touched yet." The group performed at multiple venues throughout Ludewig's years as a student at Manheim Township High School, including a venue he began running himself. Beat Mountain, as it was called, saw not only local artists perform but also touring bands from outside the state.
Trips That Make Cents: Sunflower Gardens in Westminster
Farmer Dave has ran the sunflower garden for 25 years. It started as a smaller garden and has grown to several.
CVSD approves 2022-25 comprehensive plan; prepares for fall semester
The Conewago Valley school board heard promising updates from administration and school leaders during the board’s meeting on Monday evening. Administrators praised district staff for focusing on training and preparations for the upcoming school year over the summer. Christopher Bowman, principal of New Oxford High School, praised the custodial...
More Than A Pretty Decoration: The Meaning Behind Barn Stars
Recently I spent a weekend in Lancaster, Pa and one thing that I noticed as I was driving around God's country was all the stars on the barns. Then when I returned home to the Southern Tier, I noticed a few barns that had stars on them as well. When...
Preparing For An Upcoming Tour In York
YORK – Preparations are under way for the 2022 “God Loves You Tour” with Franklin Graham. The tour will be coming to York on Sunday, September 25 at 4 p.m. at the Bobcat of York Grandstand Stage at the York Expo Center, 334 Carlisle Avenue in the White Rose City. The tour will give an opportunity for people to hear about the love and salvation offered through Jesus and encourage believers in their daily walk with the Lord. The free event will feature music by a guest artist along with a Biblical message from Franklin Graham. A Night of Worship & Prayer is planned for Tuesday, August 16 at 6:30 p.m. at Genesis Church, 1405 Seven Valleys Road in York. It will be a time to pray for the upcoming tour and the city of York. Persons can volunteer to be a prayer team member at the tour. Volunteers need to attend at least one Christian Life and Witness Course, a three hour free training to help share God’s love with others and deepen your own faith in Christ. The course will held Thursday, August 11 from 6-9 p.m. at Church of the Open Door – East York Campus at 407 E. Market Street. Another will be held Saturday, August 20 from 9 a.m. till noon at the Church of the Open Door – West York Campus at 8 Carlisle Court. More details can be found at godlovesyoutour.com.
Remembering Shakey’s Pizza Parlor
Known for their pizza, mojo potatoes, and game rooms, Shakey’s Pizza Parlor is fondly remembered by many MoCo residents over the age of 30. The restaurant was popular with both children and adults as parents could drink pitchers of beer while the kids played Pac-Man or watched the chefs prepare pizza through their open kitchen. As the first franchise pizza chain in the United States, the company expanded to as many as 500 stores worldwide at the height of it’s popularity. Shakey’s had multiple locations in Montgomery County in the 70’s and 80’s, including in Gaithersburg on Bureau Dr. and in Rockville on the pike.
This Show in Lititz is Drawing Over 700 Crafters from America
From humble beginnings, The Rotary Club of Lititz Craft Show was launched in 1979 with only local vendors setting up on a single block along East Main Street in Lititz. These days, it has grown to become one of the top craft shows on the East Coast. In fact, it is drawing over 700 crafters from throughout the United States and Canada. The show, which is always held on the second Saturday in August, brings close to 50,000 people to Lititz and is one of the top events the city hosts.
The Best Crab Cakes in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
Boil advisory in effect for parts of Shippensburg
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A boil water advisory is in effect for portions of Shippensburg, Franklin County. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release from Shippensburg Borough, customers who live on the following...
Purple Piggy Toys and Gifts Moves to the Outlet Shoppes
Purple Piggy Toys and Gifts is a toy store and gift shop co-founded by Michelle Agapakis and Keith George in 2015. The store, which was previously located in downtown Gettysburg, has recently moved to a 4,000 square foot storefront at The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg, where it offers a diverse selection of toys and gifts for birthdays, special occasions, and everyday life.
Storms bring lightning to Maryland, particularly south of Baltimore
UPDATE (5:30 p.m.) -- This is a nasty storm going into Anne Arundel County with hail, frequent lightning and strong winds! It seems to be interacting with a low level east-southeast wind, so it might be rotating. It's over 50,000 feet tall. Driving will be difficult!. UPDATE (5:13 p.m.) --...
Notes from Gettysburg Borough
In addition to meeting with the borough’s trash removal contractor, WM, the following issues were considered at Monday’s Gettysburg Borough Council Meeting:. The next electronic device recycling event will be held on Sep. 17. Please register here or call 717.337.0424 before Sep. 16 to preregister. The Robert C....
Write On! Harrisburg middle school student publishes book
While most 11-year-olds are reading books, Laela Hooper was writing one. The rising sixth-grader at Marshall Math and Science Academy in Harrisburg published her book, “The Tale of Alysa,” this past March. The book follows Alysa, who is stranded on the Planet Isykr, and her struggle to return...
Fireplace Gifts Opens its Doors in New Oxford
A new store, Fireplace Gifts, has opened on the square in New Oxford. The New Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce was on hand on Thursday, August 11, to help owners Bryan and Diana Lewis celebrate their new venture. Fireplace Gifts is located beside the New Oxford Post Office at 6...
Obituary: Anthony Joseph ‘Tony’ Konopka
Anthony Joseph Konopka (Tony), age 99, passed away on August 4, 2022, at his home in Lake Heritage, Gettysburg. He was born on April 8, 1923, in Brady, PA, the son of the late Apolinary Paul and Zofia Sokoloski Konopka. Tony was preceded in death by brothers Frank...
Popular toy auction, based in Lancaster County, begins two-day bidding war
LANCASTER, Pa. — A nationally known toy auction based in Lancaster County is back for the week. Morphy Auctions features thousands of unique toys and collectibles. It also holds the world record for the highest-grossing one-day toy auction of all time, when it earned nearly $8 million in 2007.
There is a Circus by Park City Center this Weekend [Lancaster, PA]
If you've been in the area around Park City Center this week, you might've seen the giant tent they're setting up. It's hard to miss. Starting today, Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus present "Humans Gone Wild" in the parking lot by the mall. The show is held in what they claim to be not only America's but the world's largest big top arena.
5 Humane Organizations Supporting Animals in the Susquehanna Valley
Humanepa.org/partners/lancaster-center-for-animals | 2195 Lincoln Highway E, Lancaster, PA. The Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving has not only cats and dogs available to adopt, but also other kinds of critters! From ferrets to turtles to pot bellied pigs, this humane organization has a wide variety of animals to choose from for a great addition to your family. The Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving aims to use their efforts and resources to change the face of animal welfare in the years to come.
Furry Friends with Glenn, the dog!
YORK, Pa. — Glenn is a happy and energetic pit bull mix who is looking for his new family at the York County SPCA; he is also this week's furry friend. He's an athletic dog who loves to run around and play with toys. Glenn was found as a...
15-year-old opens ice cream shop with unique flavors
MCSHERRYSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — An Adams County teen is running her own ice cream shop, but she is serving up more than your average scoop. Ripleigh Maring spends her afternoons scooping ice cream. Another afternoon scooping ice cream. “It’s like heaven in a cup,” she said. “This is vanilla and then he got a scoop […]
