Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Creepy Video Taken in the Mountains of Idaho Remains Unexplained
Check out this video taken in the Idaho mountains back in 2019. The YouTube channel “Muskrat Outdoors” posted the video on June 10, 2019, and shows us an eerie scene in the middle of nowhere. What makes it odd is that the man in the video finds a milk canister tied to a tree that is completely stuffed with furs and other animal parts including coyotes.
A Starbucks barista quit her job after her manager asked her to reschedule putting down her family dog so she wouldn't miss her shift
"I can't reschedule when I put my dog down for Starbucks," Auralee Smith, who worked at the company for over two years, told her boss in a text.
Walmart Accused of 'Scamming' Shoppers at Checkout: 'Disgusted'
"They're purposefully marking up prices," said Brenna. "They're not telling you because most people are not going to check that when they're checking out."
Idaho Angler Accidentally Smashes State Catfish Record
Idaho angler Paul Newman was reportedly fishing for sturgeon when he caught a record-breaking catfish on C.J. Strike Reservoir on July 20. The reservoir is 7,500 acres of water that sits between the Snake River and the Bruneau River in southwestern Idaho. Newman’s catfish came in at 42.5 inches. This shattered the previous record of a 33-inch catfish that was caught on Lake Lowell near Boise.
The Wealthiest Billionaire In Idaho And The Surrounding States
According to Forbes, there are 748 billionaires living in the United States. They can be found coast-to-coast, and border-to-border. Members of the three-comma club can be found in 42 of the 50 states, with only Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Vermont, and West Virginia. Notice any states missing from that list? That's right! Idaho has a billionaire resident.
Idaho Dubbed One of the Least Friendly States in America
We hate to say it, but we’re not overly surprised to see our beloved state on this list. It’s tough to pinpoint exactly when the shift in attitude began, but something in Idaho has definitely changed in the last twelve years. At least in Boise. When we moved here, everyone we met was warm, kind and welcoming. People were quick to tell you about their favorite places to eat, recreate and shop. We weren’t afraid to post something humorous on social media, because most people would get it.
How Much Money Makes You ‘Middle-Class’ in Idaho?
It seems all of our wallets have been put through the wringer as we continue to overcome rising prices and shortages. We’ve seen everyday items go missing from stores, gas prices go wild, and are currently witnessing an unpredictable housing market do its own thing. So, that begs the question – how much money does a 2-person household need to live comfortably in this day and age? What about a 3 or 4-person household?
Over 60% of home sellers in Boise, Idaho, slash asking prices, the most in the nation. Utah is close behind
Yet again, a city in the West has seen the nation’s largest share of home sellers cutting their asking prices. In May, it was Provo, Utah. In June? Boise, Idaho. That’s according to the latest data from Redfin, which shows nearly two-thirds — 61.5% — of homes for sale in Boise, Idaho, had a price drop in June. That’s the highest share of the 97 metro areas included in the national real estate brokerage’s analysis.
Idaho road invaded by so many crickets that officials have to bring in plough to clear it
Thousands of crickets were ploughed off an Idaho highway this week after the insects invaded a major road in the southwest of the state. Idaho’s transpotation department posted a video on Thursday showing the work of its teams to remove the crickets. “Our maintenance crews see a little of...
Crunch time: Thousands of Mormon crickets plowed off Idaho highway
Transportation officials in southwestern Idaho had a messy job as thousands of Mormon crickets were scattered across highways. The Idaho Transportation Department posted a video of a heavy equipment operator plowing crickets off Highway 51, KBOI-TV reported. Too many crushed bugs along the highway can lead to slick spots, making it hazardous for motorists, according to the television station.
