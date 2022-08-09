Read full article on original website
A Bearish Sign Appears On Baker Hughes Chart
If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Baker Hughes BKR. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Toast
Toast TOST has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 9 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Toast has an average price target of $23.72 with a high of $29.00 and a low of $18.00.
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Loyalty Ventures LYLT shares increased by 7.7% to $3.2 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Loyalty Ventures's trading volume reached 52.3K shares. This is 6.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
Friday's CNBC 'Fast Money' Final Trades: This Stock Popped After Being Named
CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
EXCLUSIVE: Qualcomm CFO Says Company Is 'Naturally Positioned' To Benefit From The Digital Transformation: 'The Opportunity In Front Of Us Is Unlimited'
QUALCOMM Inc QCOM shares surged in July leading up to the company's quarterly results. A strong earnings report from the chipmaker at the end of the month helped to reinforce the recent rally. "We had record revenue both in IoT and automotive, and within handsets, we saw tremendous year-over-year growth...
2 High Yield Energy Stocks You Can Hold for the Rest of Your Life
There are solid dividend opportunities in the oil patch if you look at the right place.
What In The World Is Going On With Enovix Stock Today?
Shares of Enovix Corp EVNX are up during Thursday’s pre market session for various reasons. Enovix is known as the leader in the design and manufacturing of next generation 3D Silicon Lithium-ion batteries. On Wednesday, it was announced that the company had been awarded a follow-on contract with the US Army to build and test custom cells within the soldier’s central power source known as the Conformal Wearable Battery (CWB). The CWB was created by Inventus Power and it integrates into a soldier’s vest and powers vital communications and navigation equipment.
Graybug Vision: Q2 Earnings Insights
Graybug Vision GRAY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Graybug Vision beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.4. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $275M Worth Of Ethereum
What happened: $275,024,292 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x6eb6052e8f14fdc19d0a5d697b26d2ffb88345c6. $275 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x6a2c3c4c7169d69a67ae2251c7d765ac79a4967e. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
Harpoon Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Harpoon Therapeutics HARP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harpoon Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 5.36%, reporting an EPS of $-0.53 versus an estimate of $-0.56. Revenue was up $2.46 million from the same...
Recap: Traeger Q2 Earnings
Traeger COOK reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Traeger missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.05. Revenue was down $12.75 million from the same period last...
If You Invested $100 In Ethereum Classic, Dogecoin And Ripple (XRP) In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 84.33%, 90.91% and 74.54% since the bottom of U.S. markets in 2020.
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for WFC, WEBR and ENOB: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
4 Solid REITs With A Dividend Yield Above 8%
For the first half of 2022, the S&P 500 fell 20.6%, its worst showing since 1970. The U.S. inflation rate for June was 9.1%. Economists are looking for it to go even higher in the months ahead. At the end of July, the Federal Reserve hiked its Fed Funds rate...
Eli Lilly Whale Trades For August 11
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Eli Lilly LLY. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Intel
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Intel INTC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Earnings Scheduled For August 12, 2022
• NeoGenomics NEO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $218.26 million. • Centrais Eletricas EBR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion. • Honest Co HNST is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per...
Could Robinhood Stock Soar 30% From Here? A Look At The Chart
Robinhood Markets, Inc HOOD was trading about 2% higher on Wednesday in tandem with Coinbase Global, Inc COIN, which received a positive reaction to its second-quarter earnings miss. The upswing in the two trading platforms' stocks was boosted by a bullish reaction in the general markets to consumer price index...
This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $14,858 In MANA In Decentraland
What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $14,858, which is 7.13x the current floor price of 1.74578125 Ethereum ETH/USD ($14,858 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
EXCLUSIVE: Mark Cuban On Purchasing Crypto, Its Regulation, Ethereum Merge And Why You Shouldn't Buy Metaverse Property
Billionaire investor Mark Cuban has got opinions, with one purchasing digital currencies with genuine utility value, claiming that the price of tokens is the least significant and the least interesting component of cryptocurrencies. He also stated in an interview with Benzinga that regulation of cryptocurrencies should be "optional," with the...
