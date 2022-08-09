Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
cwbchicago.com
Woman carjacked inside West Loop parking garage this morning, police say
A 24-year-old woman was choked and carjacked as she walked to her vehicle inside a West Loop parking garage Friday morning. Chicago police said a man confronted the woman and demanded her property inside the Presidential Towers parking garage, 32 South Jefferson, around 6:35 a.m. A police spokesperson said that...
Man, 45, dies after Lake Michigan rescue near Grant Park, Chicago police say
The man was in critical condition when he was pulled from the water.
Sauganash crash: Boy, 5, dies after being hit by 2 cars on Far NW Side, Chicago police say
Chicago police said 5-year-old Taha was hit by two drivers, but only one stopped.
After 2 Cyclists Killed On Deadly Milwaukee Avenue Stretch, More Speed Cameras Finally Coming To Northwest Side
OLD IRVING PARK — The city plans to install three speed cameras on the Northwest Side before the end of the year after neighbors pushed for more safety measures at dangerous intersections. The cameras are coming to Austin and Foster avenues near the park in Jefferson Park, Addison Street...
Woman left with more than $4,000 in damage after car hits downed light pole on DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago woman said she was left with thousands of dollars in damage to her car after it hit a downed light pole in the middle of DuSable Lake Shore Drive As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Wednesday, Stacy Sweat said she and her husband were driving north on the Drive just north of 31st Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30. All of a sudden, she noticed something didn't seem right. "In front of us, there was a few cars pulled over - but we weren't sure what that was," Sweat said, "and...
fox32chicago.com
Men wanted in Mall of America shooting arrested in Chicago
(FOX 9) - Bloomington police said the two men wanted in the shooting at the Mall of America were arrested Thursday in Illinois after they were spotted getting haircuts. The alleged shooter, 21-year-old Shamar Lark, and the man police said directed Lark to fire the shots, 23-year-old Rashad May, had been on the run for the last week.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago girl struck by gunfire while taking driver's ed behind-the-wheel course
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old girl was shot and injured during driver’s ed in the city’s Roseland neighborhood Thursday. The teen’s mom spoke with FOX 32 and said her daughter was taking her last driving exam when gunshots rang out around noon. "She was just still in shock,...
fox32chicago.com
Two men shot while driving in West Lawn
CHICAGO - Two men were struck by gunfire while driving in the West Lawn neighborhood Thursday morning. Then men were traveling northbound in the 6200 block of South Cicero Avenue about 4:30 a.m. when a dark-colored SUV drove past them and a gunman inside fired shots in their direction, according to police.
cwbchicago.com
Two dogs missing after thief steals social media influencer’s Porsche in River North
A social media influencer is heartbroken after someone stole her Porsche SUV from River North with her two beloved dogs inside. “My dogs are everything to me,” the woman, known as Evolve With Kay, wrote on Instagram. “Please if you have any information on their whereabouts please txt.”
Man stabbed by woman on CTA Red Line platform: police
CHICAGO — A man was seriously injured after being stabbed at a CTA Red Line station on the city’s North Side. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of West Fullerton Avenue. Police said a 37-year-old man was riding southbound on a Red Line train, when he began arguing with a […]
Two auto makes are at center of car-theft craze, sheriff says
Carjackings have been a problem in Chicago for awhile, but now authorities are seeing a huge increase in car thefts targeting two different makes — a spike fueled by social media.
Man, 21, shot to death in Chicago alley
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in an alley Friday morning in the Ashburn neighborhood. The 21-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an alley around 1:15 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 79th Street, according to Chicago police. He was transported by paramedics to Advocate...
cwbchicago.com
Man mugged at least 3 elderly women outside Portage Park grocery store, but the store manager refused to help police, prosecutors say
Prosecutors have charged a Chicago man with robbing three women, the youngest being 75-years-old, outside a Portage Park grocery store since late July. Incredibly, prosecutors said, the store manager took pictures of the robber after the first incident, but they refused to help police with the investigation. Oswaldo Garza, 44,...
Float Your Blues Away This Weekend at Illinois’ New Summer Float Party
Tubing down a river is a beloved pastime for many people of all ages in the Stateline area, but do you love tubing/floating enough to brave the waters of the Chicago River this weekend? (The correct answer here is, YES!) Chicago's New Summer Float Party. For the first time ever...
wjol.com
Women Killed After Being Stuck by Train at Crossing in Wilmington
The Will County Coroner’s office has announced an investigation after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Wilmington. On Thursday, at 8:30 pm, the woman was struck at the railroad crossing on North Kankakee St. near the intersection of Chicago St. in Wilmington. Wilmington Police and AmTrak Police are investigating the incident. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy, and toxicological results.
Southwest Side neighbors on edge after car enthusiast takeover turns violent
CHICAGO (CBS) -- They're commonly known as takeovers – meetups where car enthusiasts get together and socialize.But a recent one in the Marquette Park neighborhood seems to have turned violent – and residents there say they are worried about their safety. They also fear another takeover could get out of hand again.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, police said dozens of drivers went into the parking lot of a warehouse this past Saturday night – where things quickly escalated. It was all captured on camera.On Tuesday night, residents called on authorities to put a stop to such gatherings.The dramatic video...
fox32chicago.com
Man charged in deadly shooting in Brighton Park alley
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in the murder of another man this June in the Brighton Park neighborhood. Sebastian Aguilar, 37, is accused of shooting and killing 39-year-old Mario Leyva around 10 p.m. in an alley in the 330 block of South Western Avenue, police said. Leyva suffered...
Woman found dead, stuffed in garbage can in Roseland alley: Police
A woman was found dead in an alley Monday in the Roseland, police said. She was found in a garbage can about 4:50 p.m. at 107th and Edbrooke, Chicago police said. Her age is unknown.
Late night car meet-up turns violent in Marquette Park, area residents voice concerns
Some residents of the Marquette Park area say something has to be done about late-night car “meet-ups” or “take-overs” after one turned violent last Saturday night.
cwbchicago.com
Man killed in Albany Park on Monday was also shot during a week-long string of rolling gun battles on the North Side last fall
The man who was shot and killed in Albany Park early Monday was also shot in North Center last fall during a string of nightly running gun battles that killed two people, shocking a relatively peaceful part of the North Side. After being shot in October, Juan Nandi, 22, was...
