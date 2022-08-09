ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Woman carjacked inside West Loop parking garage this morning, police say

A 24-year-old woman was choked and carjacked as she walked to her vehicle inside a West Loop parking garage Friday morning. Chicago police said a man confronted the woman and demanded her property inside the Presidential Towers parking garage, 32 South Jefferson, around 6:35 a.m. A police spokesperson said that...
Woman left with more than $4,000 in damage after car hits downed light pole on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago woman said she was left with thousands of dollars in damage to her car after it hit a downed light pole in the middle of DuSable Lake Shore Drive As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Wednesday, Stacy Sweat said she and her husband were driving north on the Drive just north of 31st Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30. All of a sudden, she noticed something didn't seem right. "In front of us, there was a few cars pulled over - but we weren't sure what that was," Sweat said, "and...
Men wanted in Mall of America shooting arrested in Chicago

(FOX 9) - Bloomington police said the two men wanted in the shooting at the Mall of America were arrested Thursday in Illinois after they were spotted getting haircuts. The alleged shooter, 21-year-old Shamar Lark, and the man police said directed Lark to fire the shots, 23-year-old Rashad May, had been on the run for the last week.
Two men shot while driving in West Lawn

CHICAGO - Two men were struck by gunfire while driving in the West Lawn neighborhood Thursday morning. Then men were traveling northbound in the 6200 block of South Cicero Avenue about 4:30 a.m. when a dark-colored SUV drove past them and a gunman inside fired shots in their direction, according to police.
Man stabbed by woman on CTA Red Line platform: police

CHICAGO — A man was seriously injured after being stabbed at a CTA Red Line station on the city’s North Side. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of West Fullerton Avenue. Police said a 37-year-old man was riding southbound on a Red Line train, when he began arguing with a […]
Man, 21, shot to death in Chicago alley

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in an alley Friday morning in the Ashburn neighborhood. The 21-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an alley around 1:15 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 79th Street, according to Chicago police. He was transported by paramedics to Advocate...
Man mugged at least 3 elderly women outside Portage Park grocery store, but the store manager refused to help police, prosecutors say

Prosecutors have charged a Chicago man with robbing three women, the youngest being 75-years-old, outside a Portage Park grocery store since late July. Incredibly, prosecutors said, the store manager took pictures of the robber after the first incident, but they refused to help police with the investigation. Oswaldo Garza, 44,...
Women Killed After Being Stuck by Train at Crossing in Wilmington

The Will County Coroner’s office has announced an investigation after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Wilmington. On Thursday, at 8:30 pm, the woman was struck at the railroad crossing on North Kankakee St. near the intersection of Chicago St. in Wilmington. Wilmington Police and AmTrak Police are investigating the incident. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy, and toxicological results.
Southwest Side neighbors on edge after car enthusiast takeover turns violent

CHICAGO (CBS) -- They're commonly known as takeovers – meetups where car enthusiasts get together and socialize.But a recent one in the Marquette Park neighborhood seems to have turned violent – and residents there say they are worried about their safety. They also fear another takeover could get out of hand again.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, police said dozens of drivers went into the parking lot of a warehouse this past Saturday night – where things quickly escalated. It was all captured on camera.On Tuesday night, residents called on authorities to put a stop to such gatherings.The dramatic video...
Man charged in deadly shooting in Brighton Park alley

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in the murder of another man this June in the Brighton Park neighborhood. Sebastian Aguilar, 37, is accused of shooting and killing 39-year-old Mario Leyva around 10 p.m. in an alley in the 330 block of South Western Avenue, police said. Leyva suffered...
