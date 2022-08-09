FedEx St. Jude Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field

The FedEx Cup playoffs begin this week with the FedEx St. Jude Championship at the famed TPC Southwind course in Memphis, Tennessee.

Tony Finau is the defending champion and he enters fresh off the back of consecutive victories at the 3M Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic. The American, now a four time winner on the PGA Tour, is joined by a strong field in Memphis that includes newly-crowned Champion Golfer of the Year, Cameron Smith.

The Australian is set to tee it up for the first time since his impressive bogey free final round 64 at St Andrews secured the Claret Jug.

Like Smith, Rory McIlroy will tee it up for the first time since the 150th Open Championship. The Northern Irishman looked poised to end an eight year Major drought until Smith produced one of the best back 9 performances in Open Championship history.

Although disappointed not to claim victory, McIlroy has the opportunity to become the first three-time winner of the FedEx Cup. A strong performance in Memphis could well be the catalyst to hunt down FedEx Cup points leader and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler.

Justin Thomas tasted success at TPC Southwind in 2020 and arrives at the FedEx St. Jude Championship looking for a repeat. The PGA Champion is joined by Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns, who both lost in a playoff when TPC Southwind hosted the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Both will be looking to add to their multiple-win seasons.

Joohyung Kim will make his FedEx Cup debut after taking full advantage of temporary special membership status. With his emphatic victory at the Wyndham Championship Kim, a South Korean native, became the youngest PGA Tour winner born outside the United States since Harry Cooper at the 1932 Galveston Open. The 20-year-old has climbed to 21st in the Official World Golf Ranking and cemented his place as one of golf's rising stars.

With just two days until the opening tee shot is hit, the field is ordinarily determined but the future of Taylor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones has not yet been decided. The trio were suspended by the PGA Tour for their involvement in the Greg Norman-fronted LIV Golf Series and have since filed temporary restraining orders against the PGA Tour in a bid to take part in the Playoffs. A ruling is expected imminently.

Once play is underway, all eyes will be on the iconic 11th hole at TPC Southwind. With a striking resemblance to the 17th at TPC Sawgrass, the par 3 is deceptively difficult and can measure as long as 160 yards. Only a small bunker offers any form of protection from the watery grave that guards the green.

Last year, Si Woo Kim recorded a 13 - the highest par 3 score in a non-Major since the PGA Tour retained statistics in 1983. Since 2003, TPC Southwind also boasts the record for the most balls in the water. Expect much more of the same this week!

Players will compete for a tournament-record purse of $15m, with $2.7m awarded to the winner.

2022 FEDEX ST. JUDE CHAMPIONSHIP FIELD

Aaron Rai

Aaron Wise

Adam Hadwin

Adam Long

Adam Schenk

Adam Scott

Adam Svensson

Alex Noren

Alex Smalley

Andrew Putnam

Anirban Lahiri

Beau Hossler

Billy Horschel

Brandon Wu

Brendan Steele

Brendon Todd

Brian Harman

C.T. Pan

Callum Tarren

Cam Davis

Cameron Smith

Cameron Tringale

Cameron Young

Chad Ramey

Chesson Hadley

Chez Reavie

Chris Kirk

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Collin Morikawa

Corey Conners

Daniel Berger

Danny Lee

David Lipsky

Davis Riley

Denny McCarthy

Doug Ghim

Dylan Frittelli

Emiliano Grillo

Gary Woodland

Greyson Sigg

Harold Varner III

Hayden Buckley

Hideki Matsuyama

J.J. Spaun

J.T. Poston

James Hahn

Jason Day

Jhonattan Vegas

Joaquin Niemann

Joel Dahmen

John Huh

Jon Rahm

Joohyung Kim

Jordan Spieth

Justin Rose

Justin Thomas

K.H. Lee

Keegan Bradley

Keith Mitchell

Kevin Kisner

Kevin Streelman

Kevin Tway

Kramer Hickok

Kurt Kitayama

Lanto Griffin

Lee Hodges

Lucas Glover

Lucas Herbert

Luke List

Mackenzie Hughes

Marc Leishman

Mark Hubbard

Martin Laird

Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Kuchar

Matthew NeSmith

Matthias Schwab

Maverick McNealy

Max Homa

Max McGreevy

Michael Thompson

Mito Pereira

Nate Lashley

Nick Taylor

Nick Watney

Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Rodgers

Patton Kizzire

Peter Malnati

Rickie Fowler

Robert Streb

Rory McIlroy

Russell Henley

Russell Knox

Ryan Brehm

Ryan Palmer

Sahith Theegala

Sam Burns

Sam Ryder

Scott Piercy

Scott Stallings

Scottie Scheffler

Seamus Power

Sebastián Muñoz

Sepp Straka

Shane Lowry

Si Woo Kim

Stephan Jaeger

Stewart Cink

Sungjae Im

Taylor Moore

Taylor Pendrith

Tom Hoge

Tommy Fleetwood

Tony Finau

Trey Mullinax

Troy Merritt

Tyler Duncan

Tyrrell Hatton

Viktor Hovland

Vince Whaley

Webb Simpson

Will Zalatoris

Wyndham Clark

Xander Schauffele

WHERE IS THE FEDEX ST. JUDE CHAMPIONSHIP BEING PLAYED?

The FedEx St. Jude Championship is being held at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

The par-70 course was designed by Ron Pritchard and first opened its doors in 1988. PGA Tour winners Hubert Green and Fuzzy Zoeller have since made their impact in a consultant capacity.

Although this is the first time TPC Southwind has hosted a FedEx Cup Playoff event, it has been a regular on the PGA Tour circuit.

WHO WON THE 2021 FEDEX ST. JUDE CHAMPIONSHIP?

Tony Finau was victorious at the 2021 St. Jude Championship. Prior to a title sponsor change, the tournament was then referred as The Northern Trust.

The American posted a final round 65 to tie newly-crowned Open Champion Cameron Smith and overtake then-World No.1 Jon Rahm. The playoff was relatively short lived after Smith hit his tee shot out of bounds. A regulation par for Finau was enough to secure the title.

HOW MUCH IS THE PURSE FOR THE 2022 FEDEX ST. JUDE CHAMPIONSHIP?

Players will compete this week for a tournament-record purse of $15m, with $2.7m awarded to the winner.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.