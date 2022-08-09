ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Daily Mail

Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea forward Willian agrees to terminate his contract with Brazilian side Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit on Wednesday

Brazilian forward Willian has agreed to terminate his contract with Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit. Corinthians lost 3-0 on aggregate to Flamengo in the quarter-finals of the tournament on Wednesday, with the former Arsenal and Chelsea winger ending his stay at the club soon after. The 34-year-old left the...
Yardbarker

New Chelsea star will bring high standards to Stamford Bridge following Premier League success

Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling has vowed to bring his high standards to the club after winning various accolades at Manchester City in his seven years at the northwest outfit. Sterling won four Premier Leagues, an FA Cup and five Carabao Cup titles in his time under Pep Guardiola and Manuel Pellegrini, although that elusive Champions League title remains a sticking point in his impressive trophy cabinet.
Daily Mail

Torino sign West Ham misfit Nikola Vlasic on a season-long loan with an option to buy... less than ONE year after the Croatian forward joined the Irons for £35m from CSKA Moscow

West Ham midfielder Nikola Vlasic has joined Torino on a season-long loan, less than one year after signing for the Irons. Vlasic arrived at the London Stadium last August from CSKA Moscow for a £35million fee but has since struggled to impress David Moyes. The Italian club also have...
Yardbarker

Chelsea could be ready to try swap transfer with Roma

Chelsea could reportedly join the race for the transfer of Roma winger Nicolo Zaniolo before the end of the summer. The Blues seem keen to try to move into pole position for Zaniolo by offering Christian Pulisic to Roma as part of the deal, according to Calcio Mercato Web. Zaniolo...
Yardbarker

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez bullish on question of forward depth

Real Madrid won the European Super Cup on Wednesday evening at an apparent canter, beating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in Helsinki. David Alaba scored the first goal but it was the usual suspects Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema who combined for the second. It was a night of celebration for Los...
SB Nation

Raheem Sterling excited, optimistic, ready to take leadership role at Chelsea

Chelsea are no strangers to spending big in the transfer market, be that in relative terms, such as in 2003 — Roman Abramovich spent a little over £100m that first summer, on 10 major signings, which would translate to about £400m in today’s money based on inflation alone, let alone factoring in transfer market inflation — or in absolute terms, such as making Kepa Arrizabalaga the most expensive goalkeeper in history or making Romelu Lukaku the first nine-figure signing in club history.
SB Nation

Issa Kabore and Marseille Nearing Deal -report

A fullback could be departing the City Football Group setup. Issa Kabore has been linked with a move away to Marseille of Ligue 1 in France. As the report states the holdup could be a buy option and a buy back clause. City will no doubt want to keep the young African fullback. They definitely see potential and I could see a really good deal being done if its a straight loan. Playing time for Kabore and City get him next summer with much more experience and can then make a decision.
SB Nation

BREAKING: Leicester City Sign Goalkeeper Alex Smithies

Leicester City have completed the signing of former Cardiff City goalkeeper Alex Smithies. The 32 year-old arrives on a free transfer after his contract with the Bluebirds expired on 30 June. The new signing wearing the shirt and holding the shirt: Why do we make them do this?. Smithies started...
SB Nation

Has Raheem Sterling Destroyed His Manchester City Reputation?

Signed from Liverpool under acrimonious circumstances, inconsistent performances for the national side and criticised constantly in the media. Raheem Sterling has rarely been out of the headlines in recent years. However, the support he received from the Manchester City faithful was mostly positive. They saw through what the media were trying to achieve with their relentless, barely veiled attacks on a talented young star, wasting not one opportunity to try and bring the player down.
FOX Sports

Sterling aims to spark Chelsea ahead of Tottenham game

LONDON (AP) — Raheem Sterling is aiming to become more of a leader and a direct attacking threat at Chelsea after leaving Manchester City in search for more playing time. Chelsea may need both of those attributes on Sunday when it hosts Tottenham in the season’s first meeting between two of the “Big Six” teams.
SB Nation

Thursday August 11th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
