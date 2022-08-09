Still waiting for the break in the weather … not today. A 20% chance of rain after 3 p.m. today. Mostly sunny with a high near 96. Heat values as high as 102. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Tonight, a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Thursday, showers and thunderstorms likely after 2 p.m. Partly cloudy with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 101. Windy, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Hopefully a break in the weather Friday … High near 87.

ROBESON COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO