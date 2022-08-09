ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bladenonline.com

Backpack Giveaway Extravaganza Hosted in Clarkton

Last Saturday at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Clarkton, volunteers distributed backpacks, supplies, and more at the Backpack Giveaway Extravaganza. The event followed a week-long STEM camp hosted by Future Kings at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. One of the advisors, Hiram Smith, stated, “We’re very happy to host these types of events to help out our community. We think it’s very important for us to try and do our part.”
CLARKTON, NC
bladenonline.com

Citizen Spotlight- Rusty Kelly Celebrates 24th Work Anniversary

For almost a quarter of a century, Rusty Kelly, Sporting Goods Sales Associate at Walmart in Elizabethtown, North Carolina, continues to be an excellent asset at work and in the community. “The people,” is what Kelly says he likes best about the job. “I have made many friends with customers...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
bladenonline.com

3 Things To Know For Thursday

Here are three things to know for Thursday, Aug. 11:. 1. Schools Supply Giveaway: Today, 6-8 p.m., Bladen County Public Library, 111 N. Cypress Street, Elizabethtown. For all students K-12. Must be present to receive supplies while they last. Special guest will be from Bladen County Emergency Services. 2. Bladen...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
bladenonline.com

Thompson Family Reunion Plans Announced

The descendants of Shade & Civil Thompson, & Jesse & Perci Boyett of Bladen County, will hold their family reunion on September 10, 2022, at Shady Grove Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. The Church is located at 10981 Twisted Hickory Road, Bladenboro. A covered dish meal will be served at 1:00...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabethtown, NC
Elizabethtown, NC
Lifestyle
bladenonline.com

Obituary: Jane Ellen Brown

Jane Ellen Brown, age 60, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Raleigh, North Carolina. Born in Elizabethtown on Aug. 22, 1961, Jane was the daughter of the late Curtis Lee Brown and the late Rachel Hall Brown. She graduated from East Bladen High School in 1979 and the University of North Carolina Wilmington in 1989.
RALEIGH, NC
bladenonline.com

Conceal Carry Class Scheduled Sept. 17

The Bladen County Law Enforcement Officers Association has scheduled a conceal carry class for Saturday, Sept. 17. The class will be held from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. behind the old prison that is now Bladen County Emergency Services Training Center at 5853 U.S. 701 North, Elizabethtown. Cost is $75.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

3 Things To Know For Wednesday

Here are three things to know for Wednesday, Aug. 10:. 1. Mother County Genealogical Society Meeting: Saturday, 12:30 p.m., Bladenboro Historical Society Building, 818 South Main Street. Speaker will be Albert Shaw. (READ MORE) 2. Bladen County Schools Open House: Aug. 25, Bladen Lakes Primary 1-5 p.m., Bladenboro Primary 4-6...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

Bladen County Headlines…50 Years Ago

*Tobacco sales continued record breaking prices on the Border Belt Market which includes markets in North Carolina and South Carolina. Eight North Carolina markets, in one day, sold 4,314,562 pounds of tobacco for $3,648,426. The Clarkton market sold, in one day, 301,813 pounds for $252,658, an average of $83.71. *All...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shaving#The Elizabethtown Police#Nc State Fair
bladenonline.com

Free Basic Trapper Education Course

Interested in trapping? How about becoming a better trapper? We can help you!. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the N.C. Trappers Association are offering a free half-day Basic Trapper Education Course on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Singletary Lake State Park, 6707 NC 53 in Kelly, NC.
KELLY, NC
bladenonline.com

Six more School Resources Officers Certified

Last week 6 Bladen County Deputies were certified as School Resource Officers. This makes a total of 18 Bladen County Deputies that are now certified School Resource Officers. The classes this past week were held at Robeson Community College in Lumberton, NC. “My goal is to put a deputy at...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

Battle of the Carolinas Football Jamboree: Lumberton 8, West Bladen 0

LUMBERTON – Junior Jacoby Pevia keyed a 65-yard opening drive that resulted in the only points of the scrimmage as Lumberton defeated West Bladen 8-0 Wednesday night in the Battle of the Carolinas Jamboree. Pevia ignited the drive with a 25-yard run and later tacked on the 2-point conversion...
LUMBERTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
bladenonline.com

Notice of Regular Scheduled Board of Education Meeting

The Bladen County Board of Education will hold its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 6:00 PM. The meeting will be held in the Board Room at the District Administration Building. This is an official meeting and action items and personnel matters will be on the agenda,...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy