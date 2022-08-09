Last Saturday at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Clarkton, volunteers distributed backpacks, supplies, and more at the Backpack Giveaway Extravaganza. The event followed a week-long STEM camp hosted by Future Kings at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. One of the advisors, Hiram Smith, stated, “We’re very happy to host these types of events to help out our community. We think it’s very important for us to try and do our part.”

CLARKTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO