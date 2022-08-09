Read full article on original website
Backpack Giveaway Extravaganza Hosted in Clarkton
Last Saturday at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Clarkton, volunteers distributed backpacks, supplies, and more at the Backpack Giveaway Extravaganza. The event followed a week-long STEM camp hosted by Future Kings at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. One of the advisors, Hiram Smith, stated, “We’re very happy to host these types of events to help out our community. We think it’s very important for us to try and do our part.”
Citizen Spotlight- Rusty Kelly Celebrates 24th Work Anniversary
For almost a quarter of a century, Rusty Kelly, Sporting Goods Sales Associate at Walmart in Elizabethtown, North Carolina, continues to be an excellent asset at work and in the community. “The people,” is what Kelly says he likes best about the job. “I have made many friends with customers...
3 Things To Know For Thursday
Here are three things to know for Thursday, Aug. 11:. 1. Schools Supply Giveaway: Today, 6-8 p.m., Bladen County Public Library, 111 N. Cypress Street, Elizabethtown. For all students K-12. Must be present to receive supplies while they last. Special guest will be from Bladen County Emergency Services. 2. Bladen...
Thompson Family Reunion Plans Announced
The descendants of Shade & Civil Thompson, & Jesse & Perci Boyett of Bladen County, will hold their family reunion on September 10, 2022, at Shady Grove Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. The Church is located at 10981 Twisted Hickory Road, Bladenboro. A covered dish meal will be served at 1:00...
Obituary: Jane Ellen Brown
Jane Ellen Brown, age 60, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Raleigh, North Carolina. Born in Elizabethtown on Aug. 22, 1961, Jane was the daughter of the late Curtis Lee Brown and the late Rachel Hall Brown. She graduated from East Bladen High School in 1979 and the University of North Carolina Wilmington in 1989.
Conceal Carry Class Scheduled Sept. 17
The Bladen County Law Enforcement Officers Association has scheduled a conceal carry class for Saturday, Sept. 17. The class will be held from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. behind the old prison that is now Bladen County Emergency Services Training Center at 5853 U.S. 701 North, Elizabethtown. Cost is $75.
3 Things To Know For Wednesday
Here are three things to know for Wednesday, Aug. 10:. 1. Mother County Genealogical Society Meeting: Saturday, 12:30 p.m., Bladenboro Historical Society Building, 818 South Main Street. Speaker will be Albert Shaw. (READ MORE) 2. Bladen County Schools Open House: Aug. 25, Bladen Lakes Primary 1-5 p.m., Bladenboro Primary 4-6...
Bladen County Headlines…50 Years Ago
*Tobacco sales continued record breaking prices on the Border Belt Market which includes markets in North Carolina and South Carolina. Eight North Carolina markets, in one day, sold 4,314,562 pounds of tobacco for $3,648,426. The Clarkton market sold, in one day, 301,813 pounds for $252,658, an average of $83.71. *All...
Free Basic Trapper Education Course
Interested in trapping? How about becoming a better trapper? We can help you!. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the N.C. Trappers Association are offering a free half-day Basic Trapper Education Course on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Singletary Lake State Park, 6707 NC 53 in Kelly, NC.
Juniper Road Two Fire is 1,230 acres in size following more accurate mapping, remains 25% contained
HAMPSTEAD – Following more accurate mapping, the Juniper Road Two Fire is 1,230 acres in size and remains 25% contained as of Friday morning. The fire was caused by a lightning strike on Tuesday, Aug. 2, well within the interior of the game lands. Thursday, Aug.11, fire personnel continued...
Six more School Resources Officers Certified
Last week 6 Bladen County Deputies were certified as School Resource Officers. This makes a total of 18 Bladen County Deputies that are now certified School Resource Officers. The classes this past week were held at Robeson Community College in Lumberton, NC. “My goal is to put a deputy at...
Battle of the Carolinas Football Jamboree: Lumberton 8, West Bladen 0
LUMBERTON – Junior Jacoby Pevia keyed a 65-yard opening drive that resulted in the only points of the scrimmage as Lumberton defeated West Bladen 8-0 Wednesday night in the Battle of the Carolinas Jamboree. Pevia ignited the drive with a 25-yard run and later tacked on the 2-point conversion...
Notice of Regular Scheduled Board of Education Meeting
The Bladen County Board of Education will hold its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 6:00 PM. The meeting will be held in the Board Room at the District Administration Building. This is an official meeting and action items and personnel matters will be on the agenda,...
Updated-Battle of the Carolinas Football Jamboree: East Bladen 7, Purnell Swett 0
LUMBERTON – Juniors Masion Brooks and Darius Williamson combined for 116 yards rushing and sparked East Bladen to a 7-0 victory over Purnell Swett Wednesday night in the Battle of the Carolinas Jamboree. Brooks led the Eagle ground attack with 82 yards on 10 carries. Williamson rushed 6 times...
