Ascension Coffee is renovating an old chapel on Garland Road for its latest location, which will be its first in East Dallas. The 2,232-square-foot space is the old White Rock Community Chapel. And because of the historic nature of the site, the company is paying close attention to details — lighting, décor and artwork, for example — and taking its time to do the work well.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO