Bring school supplies for 2 Dallas ISD schools, get free pizza
Greenville Avenue Pizza Co. is again holding its “slices for supplies” event. Anyone who brings in school supplies, such as new packages of pencils, pens, notebooks and folders, will get a free slice of pizza with one topping. Monetary donations will also be accepted. The East Dallas locations...
Marquita Court management wants to rebuild apartments after roof collapse, they say
It looks like Marquita Court, the apartment building that was damaged last month when part of the roof collapsed, will be rebuilt. 30 people were displaced after a portion of the roof of the Lower Greenville residential structure collapsed. However, no injuries were reported. After the dust settled, neighbors started...
Ascension Coffee hopes to open East Dallas location this winter, president says
Ascension Coffee is renovating an old chapel on Garland Road for its latest location, which will be its first in East Dallas. The 2,232-square-foot space is the old White Rock Community Chapel. And because of the historic nature of the site, the company is paying close attention to details — lighting, décor and artwork, for example — and taking its time to do the work well.
Shuffle 214 hosts game tournaments daily
When it comes to talk of casinos and poker, Las Vegas and Oklahoma typically come to mind. It turns out, however, there’s a smaller-scale, members-only poker room in our backyard that hosts tournaments every day. Shuffle 214 is a private game room/ social club that started in Austin as...
Family-owned Lakewood Brewing Co. celebrates 10 years in business
Lakewood Brewing Co., a locally owned brewery based in Garland, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this year. Corresponding with the anniversary, the brewery unveiled a new kitchen serving food and updated indoor and outdoor spaces. “Nothing complements beer like good food, and nothing complements food like good beer,” says Lakewood...
‘Curse of the Puerto Ricans’ world premiere at Bishop Arts Theatre Center
A new play about a woman torn between family expectations and living her own life takes the stage at the Bishop Arts Theatre Center this week. Curse of the Puerto Ricans, described as “hilarious” and centered on one family’s Christmas celebration, runs through Aug. 28, and the world premiere is Saturday, Aug. 13.
