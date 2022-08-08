Read full article on original website
Why Fans Think Kim Kardashian Is Shading Pete Davidson In Her New Post—Kanye Must Be Thrilled!
Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson calling it quits less than one year after getting together? If we are to believe the rumors, there *may* be trouble in paradise as fans are convinced that the 41-year-old SKIMS founder has shaded the 28-year-old former Saturday Night Live comedian – who is currently in Australia filming a movie – on social media! What is going on?!
Kim Kardashian Is 'Very Sad' About Pete Davidson Split Amid Reports He's In Trauma Therapy Over Kanye's Online Harassment
Kim Kardashian may have broken things off with Pete Davidson, but that doesn't mean she's not sad about their split.
Downcast Pete Davidson Spotted Out For The First Time Since Kanye West's Brutal Social Media Attack
Pete Davidson was seen looking downcast following Kanye West's latest social media attack in light of the comedian's split from the rapper's ex-wife.On Wednesday, August 10, the Saturday Night Live star was seen arriving to the set of Wizards! In Cairns, Australia, for the last day of filming. With sunglasses covering his eyes and a baseball cap on, Davidson was photographed sitting in the back of a car as he kept his head down.Davidson has been spending much of his summer Down Under for his latest project, which was credited as one of the reasons he and Kim Kardashian decided...
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Ex Anne Heche Car Crash, Hospitalization
After nearly a week of silence, Ellen DeGeneres finally spoke out about Anne Heche’s life-threatening car crash. The TV host was seen in Santa Barbara, California, having lunch with a friend when she was approached by Daily Mail regarding Anne Heche’s condition. When asked if she had heard...
TMZ.com
Kanye West's $57 Million Malibu Home Gutted and Far From Completion
Kanye West may have been hit by the supply chain crisis, because his floor-to-ceiling renovation of his Malibu home is far from completion. Ye paid just a skosh over $57 million for the Malibu beachfront home. He's using a famous architect ... Tadao Ando, but even he can't seem to accelerate the process. Then again, Kanye is famous for coming up with a plan and then changing it until it's exactly to his liking.
Kanye West 'mourns' Pete Davidson as he reacts to Kim Kardashian break up
Kanye West has reacted to the reported breakup of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson.West, who is now formally known as Ye, posted a fake front page of the New York Times to his Instagram account on Monday morning (8 August).Kardashian and Davidson have reportedly ended their relationship after nine months of dating due to long-distance work commitments and demanding schedules.The front page that West posted reads: “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.”In the smaller text below the headline, it reads: “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”West famously referred to Davidson as...
Kanye West's 5th Divorce Attorney Quits As Rapper 'Comes To Terms' With Kim Kardashian
Kanye West is out of an attorney, again. The rapper and former husband of Kim Kardashian lost his fifth attorney Samantha Spector, as she asked a judge to release her from the case. The motion was granted on Friday, August 5, per documents obtained by HollywoodLife. This leaves him currently without representation. “Attorney has shown sufficient reasons why the motion to be relieved as counsel should be granted and why the attorney has brought a motion under Code of Civil Procedure section 284(2) instead of filing a consent under section 284(1),” the official docs read. “Attorney is relieved as counsel of record for client.”
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
ETOnline.com
Pete Davidson Seeking Trauma Therapy After Kanye West's Social Media Bullying, Says Source
Pete Davidson is keeping his mental health in check. In addition to the routine therapy he has received for many years, the Saturday Night Live alum has sought out additional help in the wake of his high-profile romance with Kim Kardashian. Though the former couple recently called it quits after...
Kanye West Declares 'Skete Davidson Dead' After Comedian's Split from Kim Kardashian, Mocks Kid Cudi Rolling Loud Incident
Click here to read the full article. Kanye West is being weird again. In the aftermath of Kim Kardashian’s split from Pete Davidson, the rapper has regressed back to the same social media bullying he enacted when the pair first started dating. This time, West took to Instagram to share a photoshopped New York Times front page that reads: “Skete Davidson Dead at 28.” An optimistic take on the morbid headline would be that with Skete Davidson dead and gone, West’s relentless mocking of Pete Davidson could finally come to an end. But the small print underneath the bold text doesn’t...
Kanye West Has Announced the "Death" of Pete Davidson on Instagram
You'd quite literally have to be living under a rock to have not heard of the on-and-off beef between Kanye West and Pete Davidson that has taken shape in many different ways throughout 2022. Ye has thrown multiple shots at the former Saturday Night Live star both on social media and through music such as his song "Eazy" during that time. Pete, on the other hand, has retaliated with heated text messages, controversial tattoos, and even more.
Kim Kardashian praised for supporting ex Kanye West with Yeezy family photoshoot
Kim Kardashian has continued to support her ex-husband Kanye West by modelling his Yeezy fashion line with her daughters, North and Chicago West, prompting fans to applaud the mother of four for her successful co-parenting skills.On Thursday, the 41-year-old reality star shared pictures from an at-home photoshoot with her girls to Instagram. In the series of photos, Kardashian flashed a peace sign as she lounged on the floor with her four-year-old daughter, Chicago. The reality star was dressed in a black leather catsuit with gloves, while her youngest daughter – also dressed in an all-black outfit – wore a...
NME
Kanye West's lawyer quits amid divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian
Kanye West has reportedly bid farewell to his most recent attorney – the fifth to be involved with his divorce from Kim Kardashian – while a trial date for the case has been confirmed. Rolling Stone reports that, during a trial-setting conference held in LA last Friday (August...
Stereogum
Rolling Loud: Kid Cudi Walks Offstage As Crowd Won't Stop Throwing Bottles, Kanye West Appears With Lil Durk
Kid Cudi exited the stage mid-set at Rolling Loud Miami on Friday after getting hit by items thrown onstage by the audience. Cudi had been booked to replace Kanye West after West pulled out of the festival a week ago. West still showed up, though, making a brief appearance during Lil Durk’s performance.
hotnewhiphop.com
Pete Davidson Reportedly In Trauma Therapy Due To Kanye West's Online Antics
The next wave of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson news is underway as the announcement of their breakup has spawned a ripple of reactions. We've previously reported on the pair calling an end to their romance nine months after it began, and it came on the heels of news that Pete was looking forward to fatherhood and settling down. Kanye West reportedly wiped his Instagram clean after trolling Davidson with another "Skete" post, and according to PEOPLE, the Rap mogul's online antics caused Davidson to seek out professional help.
Wait 'Til You See What Kanye West Posted (Then Deleted!) About Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson's Split—Did He Go Too Far?
The internet is still coming to terms with the bombshell rumors that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up after nine months of dating. But no one’s reaction to the rumors has been more highly-anticipated than that of the 41-year-old SKIMS founder’s estranged ex husband, Kanye West!
Kim Kardashian 'upset' by Kanye West's Instagram post
Kim Kardashian was "upset" by Kanye West's reaction to her split from Pete Davidson. The 41-year-old star and Pete, 28, recently called time on their high-profile romance and Kanye responded to the news by taking to Instagram to post a mock New York Times newspaper story that featured the headline "Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28".
Day Shift review – Jamie Foxx staggers through fangs-for-nothing vampire flick
Veteran stunt coordinator JJ Perry makes a clunky directing debut with this appropriately undead two-hour slice of action-comedy content for Netflix about a “vampire hunter” played by Jamie Foxx; the crude and tiring shotgun-blasts to the creatures’ faces and torsos are taken from every single boring zombie film you’ve ever seen.
Wendy Williams' Jaw Dropping Transformation: Photos
Wendy Williams' has gone through a complete transformation in the past few years. The former host of The Wendy Williams Show shocked fans recently while stepping out in New York City looking quite different than she ever has before. The frail looking Williams was asked by photographers how she was doing, she bizarrely replied "Very well, thanks. Well, my American Express is broken, so I gotta take care of that." WENDY WILLIAMS' INNER CIRCLE WORRIED AFTER EMBATTLED STAR'S 'CRAZY' & 'UNNERVING' MARRIAGE CLAIMS"Where am I going. This is not where I'm flying," the former queen of radio confusingly said before...
