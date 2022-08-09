Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Lewes suspends dedicated on-street parking applications
Lewes has suspended requests for dedicated on-street parking until May 2023. Councilwoman Candace Vessella recommended the city hold off on granting spaces until a comprehensive study of the parking situation in Lewes can be completed. Vessella has been tasked with thoroughly examining not only the existing parking problems, but why...
Cape Gazette
Two-story headquarters proposed for Rehoboth Beach Patrol
If everything goes as planned, Rehoboth Beach Patrol could have a new headquarters by the summer of 2025. The city has discussed the need for a new beach patrol headquarters and public restroom facility since at least 2018, but talks stalled during the pandemic. Commissioners resumed discussions last year. Most recently, in November, the group confirmed its desire to keep the headquarters in its current Baltimore Avenue location.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth should step up enforcement of bike parking
The following letter was sent to the City of Rehoboth Beach with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. The new bicycle parking racks for the beach at Oak Avenue are great. Some people continue to park bikes on the erosion fence. The repaired fence is already showing...
The Dispatch
Locked Brakes Caused Brief Route 50 Bridge Malfunction
OCEAN CITY — The Route 50 bridge draw span was briefly stuck in the open position on Tuesday, but state officials quickly resolved the issue, confirming staff remains on hand in case any more problems with the bridge arise. Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Maryland Department of Transportation’s State...
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 8/12/22
The City of Lewes has discounted the price of the Lewes Line frequent rider card for the rest of the season. The card is now $5 instead of $10 for 12 rides. As of July 31, card sales total 32, with 10 of those sales in July. City Manager Ann...
Ocean City Today
Worcester County planning endorses Rt. 50 rezoning
The Worcester County Planning Commission this week gave a unanimous recommendation to the county commissioners that they allow the owner of a parcel on the northeast side of the Herring Creek bridge in West Ocean City to rezone the land for commercial use. The roughly 2-acre section being looked at...
Cape Gazette
Second hotel proposed for Rehoboth Boardwalk
For decades, Grotto Pizza in Rehoboth Beach has been in the pizza-at-the-beach business. Now, it appears they’re getting into the hotel-at-the-beach business. Under the name One Rehoboth, a new hotel is being proposed for the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk. According to city officials, the hotel would stretch from Rehoboth Avenue to Baltimore Avenue.
Ocean City Today
Berlin: Racetrack Road properties ask for commercial zoning
Two Berlin property owners along Route 589, or Racetrack Road, are seeking to change the zoning of their parcels to commercial, as the recent development boom along the stretch has changed the nature of the area. The properties, totaling 31.6 acres in all, are adjacent. One property is 7.41 acres...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City Boardwalk trams not running for Oceans Calling
Transportation alternatives involving buses in works. Boardwalk trams are officially nixed for the upcoming Oceans Calling music festival as resort officials look into alternative options for shuttling people to and from the inlet venue. Members of the city’s Transportation Committee initially thought they would bring back the trams, which stop...
WBOC
Georgetown East Gateway Project is Completed
GEORGETOWN, Del.- Local leaders marked the completion of the $19.1 million project on Tuesday. The Georgetown East Gateway project include more turn lanes, signal enhancements, pavement resurfacing and bike lanes. This project began in spring 2020. Delaware Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski was joined today by U.S. Senator Tom Carper along with other Delaware government officials.
Cape Gazette
272 LAKESIDE DR~PLANTATIONS EAST~LEWES
272 Lakeside Drive, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ Ideal TURNKEY VACATION RENTAL or BEACH GETAWAY with all furnishings included and overlooking the lake in Plantations East! This 3BD/2.5BA home has an open floor plan with a downstairs owner’s suite, powder room, vaulted ceiling, breakfast nook and dining room on either side of the kitchen, a screened porch that opens to a sun deck and spacious backyard with a water view. The upstairs features two guest bedrooms, full bath, and loft area overlooking separate living and sunroom areas. As soon as you walk through the door, you will notice the beachy and airy feel of the home with plenty of natural light throughout. Property has just one owner in its history, been used for personal vacations with some weekends only, and has been extremely well maintained since it was built in 2003. Home has all new carpeting and a lawn irrigation system installed last year. New architectural shingle roof and gutter system was also installed in 2020. New gas furnace and central A/C unit were installed in 2017 and 2019, respectively, and both have 10-year transferable warranties. Plantations East is a quiet, walkable community with an optional fitness, pool, and tennis membership available. Easy access to Lewes and Rehoboth Beach using Plantation Road, minutes away from outlet shopping, groceries, home improvement, great restaurants, and only four to six miles from some of Delaware’s best beaches and the Cape Henlopen State Park.
Cape Gazette
The odd and quirky side of Sussex County
Sussex County has a long list of oddities and things that make it unique. If you've ever driven down Eagle Crest Road off Route 1 north of Lewes, you've seen a strange-looking structure that resembles a flying saucer. Located just outside Hudson Fields, the Futuro House was supposed to be the home of the future, but only about 100 were sold worldwide during the late 1960s into the early 1970s.
Ocean City Today
Development on Route 611 in Berlin includes 52 cottages
A proposed development on Stephen Decatur Highway calls for 52 rental cottages and a pool being constructed just north of a shop where people can build their own cookie in West Ocean City. West O.C. Properties LLC is listed as the owner of the 4.6-acre propertyat 9543 Stephen Decatur Highway...
Cape Gazette
Pilottown Road could be raised 2.5 feet
Flooding on Pilottown Road near the bridge at Canary Creek is becoming a problem in Lewes. The Coast Guard, University of Delaware, and Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control are just a few of the entities that rely on accessibility of the roadway. According to DNREC, nuisance flooding caused by east and northeast winds can make the path impassable and increase the potential for flash flooding or swiftly moving water. Officials say even shallow flood depths can cause disruptions in the area.
Cape Gazette
Just Released 3 Building Lots off of Huff Rd. in the community of Quail Run
Just Released 3 Building Lots located in the brand new community of Quail Run located off of Huff Rd. Milton, De. Rare offering to purchase “ready to build” homesites with NO builder tie-in. Most lots are over a half acre in size and perc. for a Full Depth Gravity System. Low HOA fees with minimal requirements. Enjoy a spectacular sunrise from the back and sunset from the front of your new home. Quail Run is a small community of just 10 lots and custom homes located in a rural setting yet VERY close to downtown Milton, restaurants, theatre, kayaking, trails and water front Parks. Lots priced from $130,000 to $150,000. Please call Alison Bailey Bay Coast Realty for a private tour (302) 236-0286 myagentbailey@gmail.com.
Cape Gazette
Drift now open on Baltimore Avenue in Rehoboth Beach
After nearly a year of construction, Drift, a seafood and raw bar, is open in Rehoboth Beach. Drift is located in a 130-year-old camp meeting house on Baltimore Avenue and is the first project completed by Second Block Hospitality Group, a team comprising The Pines owners Bob Suppies, Tyler Townsend, David Gonce and Chef Lion Gardner. The structure underwent a top-to-bottom, front-to-back renovation.
Cape Gazette
Lewes firefighters use Shields school for training exercises
When nearly a dozen Lewes Fire Department trucks show up at a location, it attracts curious onlookers. Such was the case early Aug. 6, when Lewes volunteers, as well as firefighters from Dover and Camden, pulled up in front of the former Richard Shields Elementary School off Savannah Road. According to spokesman Glenn Marshall, the department received permission from Cape Henlopen School District officials to use the old school as a training site prior to its demolition later this month. Marshall said firefighters used aerial trucks and ladders to climb to the roof and practice cutting holes to vent out fire and smoke during an actual blaze.
Cape Gazette
Opera Delaware to perform outdoors at Milton Theatre Aug. 17
Milton Theatre will host Opera Delaware for a pop-up performance at its outdoor Quayside stage at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17. Regal Wine Imports will offer a wine tasting during the event. For tickets, go to MiltonTheatre.com, or call 302-684-3038. The Milton Theatre is located in downtown historic Milton at...
Cape Gazette
LARGE HOME JUST LISTED IN COASTAL CLUB
Love life in Lewes AND want to feel like you're on vacation every day in your own Resort Style Community??? Coastal Club is all that in the First Town in the First State! PLUS this home is located right on the pond, and just a block walk to the "Lighthouse Club" which offers an indoor pool, an infinity pool with swim up bar, and a third pool which includes a fun spiral water slide and ship with fountains for the kiddos, while the gorgeous clubhouse hosts a wonderful mixture of community activities. There's also a community garden, dog park, tennis courts, extensive fitness center, 3 mile wooded nature trail with pond/creek views, pool tables, & restaurant catered by Big Fish Grille! This beautiful home is a "to die for" floor plan featuring a fully open gourmet kitchen, great room and dining area leading to the large paver patio overlooking the pond. It features 5 bedrooms (one currently used as an office) and 4 bathrooms, plus an over 2,000 square feet unfinished basement. Whether you need just a few bedrooms, but two home offices, you can make this floor plan fit your lifestyle. This kitchen will make you want to spend hours cooking like a master chef! Features include granite countertops, huge center island & breakfast bar, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, wine fridge & plenty of storage in the walk in pantry. The first floor owners suite features a sitting area with massive walk in closet and dual shower, PLUS there's two additional owners suites on the second floor. The full unfinished basement includes rough-in plumbing and HVAC for future bathrooms, wet bar, or any other finished basement dreams. Coastal Club is a gated community with sidewalks and a very active homeowners association always putting on activities like yoga, painting classes, book clubs, food truck nights, community decorating contests for holidays and so much more. This home has never been rented, but estimated peak weekly rate is $4,700 per week and off peak rate is expected to be $2,750 per week. Make it yours, make it an investment or any combination that works for you! You’re in the drivers seat!
