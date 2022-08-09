Love life in Lewes AND want to feel like you're on vacation every day in your own Resort Style Community??? Coastal Club is all that in the First Town in the First State! PLUS this home is located right on the pond, and just a block walk to the "Lighthouse Club" which offers an indoor pool, an infinity pool with swim up bar, and a third pool which includes a fun spiral water slide and ship with fountains for the kiddos, while the gorgeous clubhouse hosts a wonderful mixture of community activities. There's also a community garden, dog park, tennis courts, extensive fitness center, 3 mile wooded nature trail with pond/creek views, pool tables, & restaurant catered by Big Fish Grille! This beautiful home is a "to die for" floor plan featuring a fully open gourmet kitchen, great room and dining area leading to the large paver patio overlooking the pond. It features 5 bedrooms (one currently used as an office) and 4 bathrooms, plus an over 2,000 square feet unfinished basement. Whether you need just a few bedrooms, but two home offices, you can make this floor plan fit your lifestyle. This kitchen will make you want to spend hours cooking like a master chef! Features include granite countertops, huge center island & breakfast bar, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, wine fridge & plenty of storage in the walk in pantry. The first floor owners suite features a sitting area with massive walk in closet and dual shower, PLUS there's two additional owners suites on the second floor. The full unfinished basement includes rough-in plumbing and HVAC for future bathrooms, wet bar, or any other finished basement dreams. Coastal Club is a gated community with sidewalks and a very active homeowners association always putting on activities like yoga, painting classes, book clubs, food truck nights, community decorating contests for holidays and so much more. This home has never been rented, but estimated peak weekly rate is $4,700 per week and off peak rate is expected to be $2,750 per week. Make it yours, make it an investment or any combination that works for you! You’re in the drivers seat!

