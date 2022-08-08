Boulder County residents to vote on sales tax for wildfire mitigation, emergency response and transportation

Read full article on original website
Federal grants open for electric school buses, state grants on the way
Tens of millions of dollars in grants are available to Colorado school districts seeking to replace diesel school buses with electric-powered, zero-emission alternatives. Gov. Jared Polis, local leaders and representatives of the Environmental Protection Agency gathered at an Aurora elementary school on Wednesday to promote the electric school bus grants, urging school districts to take part in order to save money and reduce pollution.
Denver gives final approval to catalytic converter sale reporting system
Denver City Council unanimously passed on final reading a bill intended to work in conjunction with state legislation targeting catalytic converter theft. Anytime someone sells a catalytic converter to a scrap yard or an auto parts shop in Denver, the shop owner must now provide the city with the seller’s identification — including a car license plate and ID — within one business day.
Watch: Cars drive through flooded streets in Commerce City
A monsoon surge moved into Colorado over the weekend, bringing heavy rain and strong thunderstorms.
Denver to increase its minimum wage to $17.29 an hour
Denver's minimum wage will increase to $17.29 per hour starting Jan. 1, according to a news release from the city. Minimum wage for tipped food and beverage workers will increase to $14.27 per hour if they earn at least $3.02 in tips per hour. Denver is among dozens of cities...
Western cities are already learning to live with less water
Mike Petkash’s shaggy black dog Brandy bounded across his backyard chasing after a tennis ball. She leapt up the tiered levels of mulch, rock and shrubbery until she found the prized ball and clenched it in her jaws. Looking at Petkash’s backyard you wouldn’t suspect that it was razed...
NONPROFIT REGISTER | Free event offers compelling perspective on homelessness in Denver
News: A video whose purpose is to help viewers “wnderstand, maybe for the first time, the why, when and how – along with the what if’s and what now’s -- of homelessness,” is the centerpiece for the Haven of Hope Jay Gould Center’s annual gala.
Denver Gazette: Auto theft turns deadly on Colorado roads
A shocking killing on Interstate 70 caught on video last week may be the most chilling illustration yet of how Colorado’s epidemic of auto theft fosters other crime — including violence and even homicide — in the No. 1 state for auto theft in the nation. As...
Q&A With Timothy O'Brien | Auditing, dentistry and Einstein's theory of insanity
Timothy O’Brien, who has served Denver Auditor since 2015, stands out from his predecessors because he is a certified accountant, a chartered financial analyst and a chartered global management accountant. He also served as the Colorado state auditor for nearly dozen years. That innate knowledge of accounting and experience...
