Ocean City Today
Worcester County planning endorses Rt. 50 rezoning
The Worcester County Planning Commission this week gave a unanimous recommendation to the county commissioners that they allow the owner of a parcel on the northeast side of the Herring Creek bridge in West Ocean City to rezone the land for commercial use. The roughly 2-acre section being looked at...
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 8/12/22
The City of Lewes has discounted the price of the Lewes Line frequent rider card for the rest of the season. The card is now $5 instead of $10 for 12 rides. As of July 31, card sales total 32, with 10 of those sales in July. City Manager Ann...
Ocean City Today
Development on Route 611 in Berlin includes 52 cottages
A proposed development on Stephen Decatur Highway calls for 52 rental cottages and a pool being constructed just north of a shop where people can build their own cookie in West Ocean City. West O.C. Properties LLC is listed as the owner of the 4.6-acre propertyat 9543 Stephen Decatur Highway...
WBOC
Georgetown East Gateway Project is Completed
GEORGETOWN, Del.- Local leaders marked the completion of the $19.1 million project on Tuesday. The Georgetown East Gateway project include more turn lanes, signal enhancements, pavement resurfacing and bike lanes. This project began in spring 2020. Delaware Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski was joined today by U.S. Senator Tom Carper along with other Delaware government officials.
Cape Gazette
The odd and quirky side of Sussex County
Sussex County has a long list of oddities and things that make it unique. If you've ever driven down Eagle Crest Road off Route 1 north of Lewes, you've seen a strange-looking structure that resembles a flying saucer. Located just outside Hudson Fields, the Futuro House was supposed to be the home of the future, but only about 100 were sold worldwide during the late 1960s into the early 1970s.
Cape Gazette
Two-story headquarters proposed for Rehoboth Beach Patrol
If everything goes as planned, Rehoboth Beach Patrol could have a new headquarters by the summer of 2025. The city has discussed the need for a new beach patrol headquarters and public restroom facility since at least 2018, but talks stalled during the pandemic. Commissioners resumed discussions last year. Most recently, in November, the group confirmed its desire to keep the headquarters in its current Baltimore Avenue location.
Cape Gazette
Lewes suspends dedicated on-street parking applications
Lewes has suspended requests for dedicated on-street parking until May 2023. Councilwoman Candace Vessella recommended the city hold off on granting spaces until a comprehensive study of the parking situation in Lewes can be completed. Vessella has been tasked with thoroughly examining not only the existing parking problems, but why...
Ocean City Today
Berlin: Racetrack Road properties ask for commercial zoning
Two Berlin property owners along Route 589, or Racetrack Road, are seeking to change the zoning of their parcels to commercial, as the recent development boom along the stretch has changed the nature of the area. The properties, totaling 31.6 acres in all, are adjacent. One property is 7.41 acres...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City Boardwalk trams not running for Oceans Calling
Transportation alternatives involving buses in works. Boardwalk trams are officially nixed for the upcoming Oceans Calling music festival as resort officials look into alternative options for shuttling people to and from the inlet venue. Members of the city’s Transportation Committee initially thought they would bring back the trams, which stop...
Cape Gazette
Pilottown Road could be raised 2.5 feet
Flooding on Pilottown Road near the bridge at Canary Creek is becoming a problem in Lewes. The Coast Guard, University of Delaware, and Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control are just a few of the entities that rely on accessibility of the roadway. According to DNREC, nuisance flooding caused by east and northeast winds can make the path impassable and increase the potential for flash flooding or swiftly moving water. Officials say even shallow flood depths can cause disruptions in the area.
WMDT.com
Delaware NAACP condemns Town of Georgetown for pushing ahead with funding museum where confederate flag flies
GEORGETOWN, Del. – The Central Delaware NAACP is speaking out, condemning a recent decision by the Georgetown Town Council to push ahead with funding a local museum where the confederate flag flies. The latest condemnation comes after a check for more than $24,000 was delivered to the Georgetown Historical...
WBOC
An Indoor Salmon Farm Could be Built in Federalsburg
FEDERALSBURG -- The Maryland Department of the Environment released a draft discharge permit for a proposed indoor salmon farm in Federalsburg that has some environmentalists concerned. Aquacon, the Norwegian company who would own the farm, wants to dump 2.3 million gallons of water every day into the Marshyhope Creek. "The...
The Dispatch
Locked Brakes Caused Brief Route 50 Bridge Malfunction
OCEAN CITY — The Route 50 bridge draw span was briefly stuck in the open position on Tuesday, but state officials quickly resolved the issue, confirming staff remains on hand in case any more problems with the bridge arise. Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Maryland Department of Transportation’s State...
WMDT.com
Georgetown Mayor voids check for historical society over confederate flag controversy
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Controversy over a confederate flag that flies at a local museum in Georgetown has been ignited after funding that was approved by the town’s council has been halted over fears that they could be sued. Georgetown Mayor Bill West says the $24,000 in funding that...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth should step up enforcement of bike parking
The following letter was sent to the City of Rehoboth Beach with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. The new bicycle parking racks for the beach at Oak Avenue are great. Some people continue to park bikes on the erosion fence. The repaired fence is already showing...
delawarepublic.org
Races to Watch: State Senator Colin Bonini faces two challengers in 16th Senate District GOP primary
Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch” with races in the upcoming September primary, as part of the station’s 2022 election coverage. In Kent County, incumbent Republican Senator Colin Bonini faces not one, but two primary challengers for the state’s 16th Senate District.
Milford School District announces Temporary Vacancy
A vacancy exists for the Area B Seat on the Milford Board of Education for a temporary term until the conclusion of the 2022-2023 fiscal year, set to expire on June 30, 2023. Interested persons shall submit a formal request for consideration of appointment with a letter of interest, accompanied by a resume of the applicant’s education and professional background, ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Sussex Republicans set inaugural Freedom Festival Oct. 7-8
Sussex County Republicans are excited to announce the inaugural Freedom Festival set for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8. The family-friendly gathering is a celebration of America and its exceptional constitutional freedoms. The event will kick off at 6 p.m., Friday, with a banquet at the Rusty Rudder in...
Cape Gazette
272 LAKESIDE DR~PLANTATIONS EAST~LEWES
272 Lakeside Drive, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ Ideal TURNKEY VACATION RENTAL or BEACH GETAWAY with all furnishings included and overlooking the lake in Plantations East! This 3BD/2.5BA home has an open floor plan with a downstairs owner’s suite, powder room, vaulted ceiling, breakfast nook and dining room on either side of the kitchen, a screened porch that opens to a sun deck and spacious backyard with a water view. The upstairs features two guest bedrooms, full bath, and loft area overlooking separate living and sunroom areas. As soon as you walk through the door, you will notice the beachy and airy feel of the home with plenty of natural light throughout. Property has just one owner in its history, been used for personal vacations with some weekends only, and has been extremely well maintained since it was built in 2003. Home has all new carpeting and a lawn irrigation system installed last year. New architectural shingle roof and gutter system was also installed in 2020. New gas furnace and central A/C unit were installed in 2017 and 2019, respectively, and both have 10-year transferable warranties. Plantations East is a quiet, walkable community with an optional fitness, pool, and tennis membership available. Easy access to Lewes and Rehoboth Beach using Plantation Road, minutes away from outlet shopping, groceries, home improvement, great restaurants, and only four to six miles from some of Delaware’s best beaches and the Cape Henlopen State Park.
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – August 12, 2022
(Editor’s Note: With thousands of people converging on the Harbour Island Marina this week for the White Marlin Open, we thought it would be opportune to look back at the site before it was home to a housing community and host to the largest billfishing tourney in the world.)
