The best places to dive into Scottish history (and meet the ancestors)
Near Sir Walter Scott's estate are the sandstone ruins of Melrose Abbey, reputedly the final resting place of the heart of Robert the Bruce © kruwt / Getty Images / iStockphoto. There’s more to Scotland’s long and storied history than Braveheart. Indeed, Scotland’s favorite movie epic was 5% real...
cntraveler.com
An Essential Guide to Nice, Europe’s Original Resort Town
Nice’s standing as the ultimate getaway became official last summer, when it earned UNESCO World Heritage status as the “winter resort town of the Riviera.” Citing the “exceptional universal value of the architectural, landscape, and urban heritage of Nice,” the designation memorializes the city’s international flair and air of opulence.
Brit tourist, 34, killed on honeymoon after ‘ignoring red warning flag’ to go swimming on Thai beach
A BRITISH tourist has died on his honeymoon after allegedly ignoring red warning flags to go swimming in the rough sea on a Thai beach. Ali Mohammed Mian, 34, had been on vacation for just two days after arriving on the island of Phuket, southern Thailand, on July 12. He...
'Ghost ship' washes ashore on infamous island during rough storm
Officials were at first bewildered when they came upon a mysterious ghost ship with no captain or crew on board that had washed ashore on a secluded island off the coast of Cambodia during an intense storm this week. Three life jackets from the wreckage were spotted about 160 feet...
Moment terrified seals scramble off rocks and plummet into sea after being spooked by family on jet-skis - as experts warn holidaymakers to keep their distance
Wildlife experts have issued a warning to holidaymakers after a family of jet-skiers were filmed spooking a herd of seals off the Cornwall coast, endangering them. The jet-skiers terrified the seals, which were hauled-out on rocks by getting too close, causing them to scramble off the rocks and plummet into the sea in terror.
A Walrus Named Freya Is Sinking Boats And Causing Mayhem In Norway
A hefty and charismatic walrus named Freya is winning ardent fans and her share of haters after taking up residence in Norway harbors and hauling her 1,500-pound self up to lounge on boats. This has been a problem for boats that are “not walrus-worthy,” as German broadcaster Deutsche Welle put...
Inside a Luxe $2 Million London Houseboat That Lets You Live on the Thames
Click here to read the full article. London’s River Thames is dotted with houseboats of varying degrees of luxury, but the one currently docked at Oyster Pier in Battersea is quite smart indeed. Bosco, which the Modern House just listed for $2.15 million (£1.8 million), began life as a Dutch cargo barge but was turned into a stylish floating abode by the founding directors of LAB Architects, Alistair Langhorne and Claire Bunten. It was no easy feat, of course. The 1950s ship, which schlepped coal and grain all across Europe in her former life, needed to be entirely re-engineered after the two...
These New Yacht Trips Retrace the Steps of Real-Life Pirate Treasure Hunts
Click here to read the full article. If you’ve ever wanted to storm the high seas in search of buried treasure, now’s your chance. On Pelorus’s new Adventure Treasure Hunt Holidays, you and your friends and family can charter luxury yachts off the coasts of Sardinia, Indonesia or the Caribbean islands of Antigua and Barbuda. Once you’re there, you’ll participate in immersive excursions created in collaboration with Luxury Treasure Hunts. Each experience is based on the routes of historical seafarers, and they’re designed to entertain explorers of all ages. The adventures span from one to three days and are led by a...
Mine-riddled French island becomes unlikely walkers' paradise
Every year, thousands of day-trippers make the short boat journey from France's northern coast to the island of Cezembre, marvelling at the spectacular maritime views and flourishing wildlife. However, the area safe for visitors makes up just three percent of the island, which experts say was the most bombed area of all of World War II in terms of the number of hits per square metre.
This Luxe 6-Day Train Trip Will Take You Through the Mountains of Northern Spain
Click here to read the full article. Europe may be known for its speedy and efficient railways, but a new train tour through Northern Spain is here to give riders a decidedly slower and more luxurious experience. Costa Verde Express, a self-proclaimed “heir” to the former El Transcantábrico, is now accepting 2023 bookings for two exciting routes through what’s known as Green Spain (h/t The Times). During each of the six-day expeditions, riders will get up close to Spain’s diverse landscapes, including the mountains of Picos de Europa National Park and the rugged, untamed coastline. The train will be making stops...
Best hotels in the Maldives 2022: Where to stay for luxury, private beaches and relaxation
You’ve decided to splurge on a dream trip to the Maldives. Now comes the hard part – deciding where to stay. With the total number of resorts expected to reach 179 by the end of 2022 and a head-spinning choice of different vibes and styles – far-flung castaway piles, laid-back fly and flops, lavish beach palaces, design-driven spa retreats, romantic hideaways – choosing where to stay has never been more difficult. Here, we’ve helped to narrow it down.The best hotels in the Maldives are: Best for a wellness break: Joali Being, Booking.comBest edge of the world escape: Six Senses Laamu,...
Phys.org
Tens of thousands trek rugged trail to glimpse Iceland volcano
Tens of thousands of people have braved a steep, rugged trail in Iceland to catch a rare glimpse of an active volcano after it erupted last week, spewing red-hot lava into the sky. Tourism officials said Thursday that almost 23,000 people had made the difficult, hours-long trek to spot the...
lonelyplanet.com
Bhutan's new sky-high tourist fees: are they worth it?
Bhutan has an enviable reputation as the premium version of the Himalayas. Magnificent mountains, deeply traditional Buddhist culture, air so clean you can smell the glacial meltwater – all this can be had for the price of the daily fee that forms the core of the Bhutanese model for high-value, low-impact tourism.
Europe's most beautiful towns
15 of the most beautiful small towns in Europe, from Italy to Spain and France.
It's not the Serengeti, it's a field in Cambridgeshire: Photo taken by a drone shows a pack of Konik horses, which date back to Neolithic times, huddling for water amid dry conditions
At first glimpse, it might look like a watering hole in the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania, with wildebeests, hippos and zebras. But this photo was taken last week by a drone at Wicken Fen, in Cambridgeshire, one of Europe’s most important wetlands. As with so much of the...
A Restorative Tour Through Europe’s Historic Spa Towns
If you’re fatigued by the Instagram-backdrop beach clubs and Mediterranean islands that have come to define swanky summer vacations, I have an antidote—and a trip back in time—for you. Imagine an era when going on holiday involved restorative days spent taking thermal waters from natural mineral springs, trotting down picturesque boulevards in a horse drawn carriage, and hopping a funicular ride for an alpine picnic, with elegant evenings at gilded casinos. While it might read like an itinerary straight out of the Belle Époque, it’s entirely possible for today’s bon vivants.
The Turquoise Riviera - the last untapped corner of the Med: Beyond the tourist traps, discover the hidden bays and ancient sites of south-western Turkey
We've dropped anchor on a sea that dazzles with all the shades of a peacock – royal blue, iridescent azure and shimmering emerald. After sailing out from Kalemya Bay, just outside Fethiye, we’re alone at Aquarium Cove, one of Turkey’s best dive spots. It’s too tempting not to jump in, for just under the surface is a 95ft-deep cavern where a shaft of light illuminates the wondrous rainbow-coloured coral.
lonelyplanet.com
Copenhagen is easy to get around – here’s how
Thanks to its compact size, Copenhagen is fairly simple and convenient to get around, and travelers have a multitude of options for exploring the city, from hopping on a bike or putting on comfortable walking shoes to jumping on the metro or a Harbor Bus boat. Leave the car behind...
Dreamy coves on car-free islands and breathtaking mountain waterfalls: Travel guide takes a deep dive into jaw-dropping wild swimming spots in Croatia and Slovenia
A new travel guide reveals a wilder way to immerse yourself in the stunning landscapes of Croatia and Slovenia. Wild Swimming Croatia & Slovenia takes a deep dive into the countries' untamed and secluded places to take a dip, from dreamy coves on car-free islands to crystal-clear lakes and from secret plunge pools at the bottom of waterfalls to aquamarine canyons.
Freya the Walrus could be killed by Norway authorities if people don’t stay away
A beloved 700kg walrus lounging away her summer in Oslo Harbour may have to be euthanised over fears she could pose a serious danger to sightseers. Freya, whose namesake is the Norse goddess of beauty and love, fast became a national treasure in Norway for her sinking of several unwitting boats she hoped might make suitable sunbeds.But despite calls to the public to keep their distance from her, crowds desperate to catch a glimpse of Freya’s fjord-side siestas continue to throng, according to the fisheries directorate.Alongside releasing a photograph of Freya surrounded by a pack of fans armed with cameras,...
