Did anyone watch this on Monday on Channel 4? I couldn't find a thread for it already. Mods, please delete if there is one. I thought it was an interesting look at how people deal with grief and bereavement - including therapeutic surfing, boxing, songwriting, cruising and even 'laughter yoga' to release emotions or focus on something else. Richard Coles' own partner died 3 years ago. I obviously had a very personal reason for watching it as my husband died last year and quite a lot of it resonated with me.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO