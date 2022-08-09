Read full article on original website
Emmerdale Friday 12 August 2022. Marcus drops a clanger 😮
Some spoilers for tonight: (There are never many spoilers for ED on Fridays 🙄) In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale, the Naomi topic pops up again when Ethan’s boyfriend Marcus is chatting on the phone…Unaware that Manpreet is within earshot, Marcus accidentally reveals that Ethan is meeting up with Naomi.
Former Corrie star Vicky Entwistle quits acting
It seems we won't see Janice Battersby on the Cobbles anymore since the former Coronation Street star Vicky Entwistle has quit acting. https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/19469291/coronation-street-legend-quitting-acting/. Nah , she’s just letting off steam on Twitter by the sounds of it , “I gonna retire!” thrown at the end of a rant won’t really...
The Covid Changes
With the new series not being far off, I was thinking about the last couple of series and how different they were. How do we think this series will play out? Will they stick to Tess & Claudia distanced? Will the celebs still enter the clauditorium couple-by-couple?. I personally hope...
EE - Jamie Mitchell
Just watching Classic EE right now and I think Jamie being killed off was a very bad decision. He was never meant to be killed off but when the producer was changed so was his exit and Jack did say he probaly wouldn't have returned but I think he would have been a great character to have around these days.
Emmerdale Departure (SPOILER)
Michael Wildman to leave before the end of the year. Just announced for a panto run in Sunderland this Xmas. Emmerdale doesn’t allow actors to do panto, unlike EastEnders. Michael Wildman to leave before the end of the year. Just announced for a panto run in Sunderland this Xmas. Emmerdale doesn’t allow actors to do panto, unlike EastEnders.
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Big Brother narrator criticises how "appalling" Channel 5 handled the show
Big Brother narrator Marcus Bentley has criticised Channel 5 for the "appalling" way that they handled the show when they aired it. Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the iconic reality series would be back – this time on ITV2 – following a seven-year stint on Channel 5 that ended in 2018. Before that, the show aired on Channel 4.
Makeup Mogul Jaclyn Hill's Former Husband Jon Dies After 'Sudden Tragedy'
Makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill is sharing some devastating news with her fans. Jaclyn took to her Instagram Story Thursday to share that her ex-husband, Jon Hill, has passed away after a "sudden tragedy." "It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill...
Corrie return confirmed (Spoiler inside)
It's been reported by Coronation Street that Will Mellor is returning to his role as Harvey Gaskell. this is great news, I am looking forward to seeing sexy Harvey! Will Mellor is a fantastic actor, he is also hot. https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/coronation-street/a40871644/coronation-street-will-mellor-harvey-gaskell-return/. Posts: 8,240. Forum Member. ✭. 12/08/22 - 05:43 #2. Interesting. Posts:...
What soap are you looking forward to the most this (upcoming) Autumn?
Emmerdale has its 50th. EastEnders has a new EP. HO probably has a serial killer storyline and Corries probably has one too. EastEnders is improving at the moment. Slowly and gradually but it is improvement. We have a Mitchell/Slater wedding, a flashback episode, the end of Mick Carter and the...
Soap's best ever disaster?
Coronation Street: Tram Crash (2010) Emmerdale: Woolpack Siege (2013) Hollyoaks: Enjoy the Ride (2012) Hollyoaks: Dog in the Pond fire (2006) EastEnders: Queen Vic Fire (2010) "Get Den Watts - he'll know what to do" Posts: 2,780. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 10/08/22 - 14:51 #3. Hollyoaks: Enjoy the Ride (2012)
Storylines you wish were revisted
A couple months back I was marathoning 7's era and he ran across a weird bunch of characters, who pegged him as Merlin. Which I thought was a cool idea. Especially since 7's response was "Am I? I suppose at some point I will be" and he just rolled with it.
Emmerdale boss responds to major theory over Amelia Spencer's baby
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's pregnant Amelia Spencer is rumoured to be giving birth during the soap's 50th anniversary episodes, but executive producer Jane Hudson is keeping it a mystery. Speaking to Digital Spy and other media at a recent press event, Hudson was quizzed on the likeliness of Amelia's baby's...
Emmerdale teases trouble for Harriet Finch in 50th anniversary episodes
Emmerdale spoilers follow. There's trouble afoot for Katherine Dow Blyton's Harriet Finch across Emmerdale's 50th anniversary celebrations. Teasing how it will all play out, the actress (who also played Chrissy in the This is England universe) revealed to Digital Spy and other press that ex Will Taylor's tying the knot with Kim Tate will bring to the surface some unresolved feelings.
2022 Spoiler thread
It’s very nearly that time of the year again. I so hope, and have my fingers crossed that we will have spoiler threads. It’s very nearly that time of the year again. I so hope, and have my fingers crossed that we will have spoiler threads. I wonder...
Purple Hearts true story: Sofia Carson's Netflix hit has a real-life inspiration
Purple Hearts has been a major hit for Netflix, clocking the most hours watched in a week since Don't Look Up. Yes, even the star-studded The Gray Man didn't stand a chance against the romantic drama starring Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine. It centres on aspiring singer-songwriter Cassie (Carson) and Luke (Galitzine), a marine, who decide to enter a sham marriage, only to end up falling in love.
Good Grief with Rev. Richard Coles
Did anyone watch this on Monday on Channel 4? I couldn't find a thread for it already. Mods, please delete if there is one. I thought it was an interesting look at how people deal with grief and bereavement - including therapeutic surfing, boxing, songwriting, cruising and even 'laughter yoga' to release emotions or focus on something else. Richard Coles' own partner died 3 years ago. I obviously had a very personal reason for watching it as my husband died last year and quite a lot of it resonated with me.
Football Dreams: The Academy
A new Channel 4 docuseries starts tonight (11/8) at 9pm. Sounds like it could be really interesting:. 'Football Dreams: The Academy' is an intimate behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to develop the next generation of football talent in the UK. The South London based Crystal Palace F.C. Academy is renowned for producing players with immense talent, which the series documents by following groups of Academy squads as they train and develop unique relationships with coaches and staff. Between the long hours and sometimes gruelling training sessions, the young athletes find time to make friends and build strong bonds that will help their futures.
The 20th series, my version
Not gonna lie, I don't like this cast. I agree that some of the constant "who?" from people on the MF and Twitter gets boring but it really doesn't float my boat. Probably not even going to watch that much. So, I'll do my own one instead. I have had...
Year of the Adamses?
(No cheating we can't include Morticia etc!) I would like them to mix it up and put in someone who’s first name is Adam. They'll be the first three off. They'll be the first three off. No thank you, and btw Tony has a good fanbase + strong chance...
